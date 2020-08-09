NA Standing Committee to convene 47th meeting next week

The 47th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee (NASC) will take place at the NA Building in Hanoi from August 10-12.

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (standing) delivers a speech at the previous meeting

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan will attend and deliver an opening speech. Ngan and vice chairpersons will alternately chair the session, according to an announcement released by the NA Office.

Regarding law building, NASC members are scheduled to consider and comment on a number of issues in the draft revised law on residency, the draft law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the law on handling administrative violations, the Vietnam border guard law and the draft revised law on environmental protection.

They will also look into and give ideas to the draft law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the law on HIV/AIDS prevention and control and the draft revised ordinance on preferential treatment for revolutionary contributors.

The committee will also consider the issuance of a decree on the management and use of the land for national defence purposes in economic production and construction by the military.

Other issues to be tabled during the meeting are a development strategy for State audit until 2030 and a report on the three-year implementation of a NA resolution on handling bad debts of credit institutions./.VNA