NA Standing Committee to open 49th session on October 12

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is scheduled to hold its 49th session in Hanoi from October 12 afternoon to October 15 morning, according to the NA Office.

A view of the 48th session of the National Assembly Standing Committee in September (Photo: VNA)

During the session, the committee is set to discuss some debatable issues of the draft revised law on environmental protection and the law on export and import tariffs, a draft NA resolution on the settlement of problems relating to land for denfence and security purposes, and another NA resolution on the organisation of urban administration in Ho Chi Minh City.

Members will look into a report on outcomes of the monitoring of the implementation of free trade agreements in which Vietnam is a member, along with reports on the implementation of socio-economic development, State budget and public investment plans for 2020 and 2016-2020 and the draft plans for 2021 and 2021-2025.

A report on the implementation of the economic restructuring plan for 2016-2020, another on the realisation of the NA’s Resolution 100/2015/QH13 that approved investment policies for the national target programmes in the 2016-2020 period, and a report summarising voters and people’s opinions submitted to the NA’s 10th session will also among those put on the table.

The NA Standing Committee is also set to consider preparations for the upcoming 10th session of the parliament./.VNA