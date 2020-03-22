NA Standing Committee to open March 23

The National Assembly Standing Committee will convene its 43rd session in Hanoi from March 23-25 under the management of Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and her deputies.

A previous session of the National Assembly Standing Committee

The session is scheduled to hear Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the national steering committee on the COVID-19 prevention and fight, who will report on the work.

Besides, it will also give ideas on differences on six draft laws on public-private partnership, natural calamity preparedness and dykes, legal document issuance, construction law amendment, investment law amendment, and enterprise law amendment. The committee will comment in the first round on the draft law on border protection.

Regarding socio-economic issues, it will give ideas on a number of fields relating to the taxation and customs general departments, as well as the use and management of state budget for a number of activities in national defence and security./.VNA