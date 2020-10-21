Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
22/10/2020
National aspiration key to the country’s development: official

22/10/2020

The aspiration for a prosperous and happy country was one of the main points of the draft Political Report submitted to the 13th National Party Congress,

said Nguyen Viet Thong, Secretary-General and a member of the Party Central Committee (PCC) Theoretical Council.

Nguyen Viet Thong, Secretary-General and a permanent member of the Party Central Committee (PCC) Theoretical Council. VNA/VNS Photo Doan Tan

Thong, also a member of the report's compiling group, which was mostly made up of members of the council, said it was necessary to promote national unity.

Phung Huu Phu, deputy head of the PCC Theoretical Council agreed, saying: “Aspiration and will power are mental states but they have the power to transform into action."

“Our country has gone through difficult times and overcome backwardness and poverty with national aspiration,” he was quoted by Tiền Phong (Vanguard) newspaper as saying. Thus, it was a must to include the issue in the draft report’s content, he said.

There were six new points in the draft political report, which is being circulated to get feedback from the public for finalisation before being submited to the National Party Congress, Thong said at an online discussion held in Hanoi on Monday.

Regarding forecasts about the internal and regional situation, the draft political report says peace, co-operation and development are still big trends, but challenges lie ahead. Internal conflicts continue to take place in more fierce and complex forms, intensifying risks to the international security environment.

Multi-polarity will dominate the world order and big countries will co-operate and compromise, but they will fight and restrain each other in a tense manner, the report says.

It also says developing countries, especially small ones, face many difficulties and challenges.

The report predicts the world economy will fall into crisis, a serious recession and the situation will last for a long time due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Economic competition and trade wars are also forecast to get tense, while the Fourth Industrial Revolution will create breakthroughs across fields, and generate opportunities and challenges for all countries.

In Southeast Asia, security and sovereignty disputes in the East Sea are predicted to continue to develop complicatedly.

 

After more than 30 years of đổi mới (renewal), the country’s prestige and position in the international arena has been improved, according to the report.

In the next five years, as Vietnam integrates deeper into the world, the country will have to fully implement its commitments when joining new-generation free trade agreements.

The country’s economy, which still has many limitations, faces a lot of challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic crisis. The rapidly ageing population and climate change will have strong effects on its development.

The report set guidelines for the country’s development for the time ahead, with socio-economic development being the centre, Party building the key, developing culture as the society’s spiritual foundation, and ensuring defence-security a crucial and regular task.

The momentum and resources for national development in the new period lie in inspiring patriotism and self-reliance, along with mobilising the combined strength of the whole political system and people of Vietnam.

The report specifies targets towards important development milestones of Vietnam. One of the targets is that Vietnam will become a developing country with modernity-oriented industry and surpass the lower-middle-income level by 2025.

By 2030, Vietnam aims to be a developing nation with modern industry and high income and a developed nation with high income by 2045.

Regarding core tasks relating to economic development, the report emphasises it is necessary to complete development institutions in line with a modern and integrated market economy. There should be a connection between regions, economic sectors, types of production and technology. Resources should be used effectively while productivity, quality and competitiveness of the economy will be enhanced.

It is a must to maintain independence and autonomy, strengthening national defence and security, persistent in defending sovereignty, territorial integrity, safeguarding a peaceful and stable environment for national development.

The report underlines the need to stimulate aspiration for a prosperous and happy country, promoting the cultural value and human strength of Vietnamese in the cause of national construction and defence, international integration and improving the quality of life for the people. VNS

The article " Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development" by Party Secretary General and President Nguyen Phu Trong has been attracting public attention. 

The business community in Vietnam is waiting for clear legal documents on digitalisation development for them to perform better in the country.

 
 

