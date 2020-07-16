Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
National Assembly approves state budget balance in 2018

16/07/2020    10:47 GMT+7

The National Assembly (NA) has issued a Resolution on the allocation of non-refundable aid capital, adjustments to state budget expenditure estimate and approval of state budget balance in 2018.

Accordingly, the NA decided to allocate over 5.37 trillion VND (over 237.7 million USD) of non-refundable aid from the state budget in 2018 to ministries and central agencies.

The NA adjusted the estimate of regular spending, and decided to increase the Ministry of Finance's 2018 estimate for development investment expenditure by over 1.99 trillion VND.

It also decided to approve the final balance of the state budget in 2018.

The total state budget revenue in 2018 was nearly 1.88 quadrillion VND and the total state budget spending was almost 1.87 quadrillion VND.

The state budget overspending was over 153.1 trillion VND, equal to 2.8 percent of the national GDP, excluding the local budget balance.

The total loans from the State budget to offset the overspending and pay the original debt was over 284.8 trillion VND.

The NA assigned the Government to publicise the state budget balance in 2018 in accordance with legal regulations; and direct ministries, central agencies and People's Committees at all levels to promptly overcome shortcomings and limitations stated in the Verification Report No. 1995/BC-UBTCNS14 dated May 26, 2020 of the NA’s Finance-Budget, and conclusions, recommendations of the State Audit and opinions of NA deputies at the 14th NA’s 9th session on the balance of the state budget in 2018.

The Government is responsible for directing ministries, central agencies and People's Committees at all levels to take drastic and synchronous measures to strengthen financial discipline and improve the efficiency of management and use of State budget, minimize the situation of tax evasion, and tax arrears; strictly implement regulations on management of public investment, thoroughly overcome the situation of arising debts of basic construction, accelerate the disbursement of basic construction investment; reduce the regular expenditures; effectively use expenses for education - training, and science and technology.

 

It will also promote thrift practice, corruption and wastefulness prevention; and strictly and promptly handle organisations and individuals violating regulations on management and use of the state budget.

Resolution on NA supervisory programme issued

The 14th National Assembly (NA) has issued Resolution No 105/2020/QH14 on its supervisory programme for 2021.

The legislature will review working reports from the State President, the NA Standing Committee, the NA Ethnic Council, NA committees, the Government, the Supreme People’s Court, the Supreme People’s Procuracy, and the State Audit Office of Vietnam.

Lawmakers will also look into reports on exercising thrift and preventing wastefulness in 2020, and the settlement of voters’ suggestions sent to the 14th NA’s 10th session.

At the 15th NA’s first session, the legislature will consider a report on elections of deputies to the 15th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2025 tenure, and reports on the outcomes of socio-economic development and the State budget in the first half and measures for the second half, the State budget estimate for 2019, and others.

At the second session, reports on socio-economic development and State budget estimates for 2021, plans for 2022 State budget allocations, and others will be tabled for discussion.

The legislature assigned the NA Standing Committee to monitor the implementation of the Resolution on the NA’s supervisory programme in 2021 and to direct and coordinate the supervisory activities of the NA Ethnic Council and committees.

Agencies and units at the central and local levels must be responsible for working closely with NA agencies and delegations of deputies on supervisory activities. VNA

 
 

Other News

Vietnam, US may upgrade ties to strategic partnership next year: Carl Thayer
Vietnam, US may upgrade ties to strategic partnership next year: Carl Thayer
POLITICSicon  16 giờ trước 

The two former war foes have seen a number of milestones over the past quarter century.

Vietnam jumps two places in United Nations E-Government Development Index
Vietnam jumps two places in United Nations E-Government Development Index
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam climbs up two places to rank 86th in the 2020 United Nations E-Government Development Index (EGDI).

Former deputy minister Ho Thi Kim Thoa wanted for state assets mismanagement
Former deputy minister Ho Thi Kim Thoa wanted for state assets mismanagement
POLITICSicon  15/07/2020 

The Investigation Agency under the Ministry of Public Security has issued a wanted notice for former Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Ho Thi Kim Thoa for violating regulations on management and use of state assets, causing losses and waste.

Vietnam reaffirms support for peace deal implementation in Colombia
Vietnam reaffirms support for peace deal implementation in Colombia
POLITICSicon  15/07/2020 

The UN Security Council held an in-person meeting on Colombia on July 14 during which Vietnam reaffirmed its support for the implementation of the peace deal in the South American nation.

Mekong sub-regional co-operation must converge with ASEAN goals: official
Mekong sub-regional co-operation must converge with ASEAN goals: official
POLITICSicon  15/07/2020 

The Mekong sub-region is an integral part of ASEAN and its destiny is intertwined with that of ASEAN, said Nguyen Quoc Dung, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting Leader of Vietnam.

COVID-19 - A test of ASEAN’s calibre
COVID-19 - A test of ASEAN’s calibre
POLITICSicon  15/07/2020 

Southeast Asia was the first region in the world to be affected by COVID-19 due to its geographic proximity and close trade relations with China, where the outbreak began.

NA’s 10th session proposed to take place over 18 days in Oct, Nov
NA’s 10th session proposed to take place over 18 days in Oct, Nov
POLITICSicon  15/07/2020 

Secretary General of the National Assembly (NA) and Head of the NA Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc proposed the 10th session of the 14th legislature be held over the course of 18 days in both teleconference and in-person forms, 

NA Standing Committee approves reduction of environment tax on jet fuel
NA Standing Committee approves reduction of environment tax on jet fuel
POLITICSicon  14/07/2020 

The National Assembly Standing Committee on July 14 passed a resolution on the new environment tax on jet fuel.

ASEAN officials mull building ASEAN recovery framework
ASEAN officials mull building ASEAN recovery framework
POLITICSicon  14/07/2020 

An online inter-sectoral discussion on building a comprehensive recovery framework for ASEAN was held on July 14 under the chair of Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of the SOM ASEAN Vietnam.

The online talks between US Ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink and VietNamNet readers
The online talks between US Ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink and VietNamNet readers
FEATUREicon  14/07/2020 

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic relations, VietNamNet invited the US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink to join an online talks with our readers.

ASEAN forum on sub-regional development opens
ASEAN forum on sub-regional development opens
POLITICSicon  14/07/2020 

ASEAN should prioritise the enhancement of connectivity, sustainable and inclusive development, and the improvement of its role in sub-region cooperation, including Mekong collaboration, Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh has said.

NA Standing Committee mulls over bill on int’l treaties, micro-insurance
NA Standing Committee mulls over bill on int’l treaties, micro-insurance
POLITICSicon  14/07/2020 

The National Assembly Standing Committee gave opinions on a report collecting feedback on the draft Law on International Treaties, and the issuance of a Decree on micro-insurance of socio-political organisations at its 46th session yesterday.

Vietnam-US ties move from former foes to comprehensive partners
Vietnam-US ties move from former foes to comprehensive partners
POLITICSicon  14/07/2020 

2020 marks 25 years of Vietnam-US diplomatic relations. Though not really a long time it may seem, the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties was significance to both countries. 

Philippines calls for China’s compliance with PCA ruling on East Sea
Philippines calls for China’s compliance with PCA ruling on East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  14/07/2020 

The Philippines on July 12 renewed its call for compliance with the ruling issued by the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) four years ago which rejected China’s claims in the East Sea.

US Senator for Colorado salutes Vietnam-US diplomatic relations
US Senator for Colorado salutes Vietnam-US diplomatic relations
POLITICSicon  13/07/2020 

US Senator for Colorado Cory Gardner on July 12 (Washington time) released a statement on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of normalised relations between the US and Vietnam.

US rejects China’s claims to resources across most of East Sea
US rejects China’s claims to resources across most of East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  14/07/2020 

US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo affirmed on July 13 that China’s claims to offshore resources across most of the East Sea are completely unlawful, as is its campaign of bullying to control them.

Vietnam presses ahead with e-future
Vietnam presses ahead with e-future
POLITICSicon  13/07/2020 

Amid the ongoing Fourth Industrial Revolution, Vietnam has made big strides in developing its e-government in service of enterprises and the public.

Addressing war aftermaths – bright spot in Vietnam-US relations
Addressing war aftermaths – bright spot in Vietnam-US relations
POLITICSicon  13/07/2020 

The Vietnam-US cooperation in addressing war aftermaths is considered a bright spot in bilateral relations, which have reaped remarkable achievements in many aspects.

HCM City officials charged with causing State property loss
HCM City officials charged with causing State property loss
POLITICSicon  12/07/2020 

The Investigation Police Agency had started legal proceedings against five defendants involving in a law violation case in the State-owned Saigon Agriculture Incorporated (Sagri), the Ministry of Public Security announced on July 11.

Coronavirus: Donald Trump wears face mask for the first time
Coronavirus: Donald Trump wears face mask for the first time
POLITICSicon  13/07/2020 

The US president previously said he could not see himself wearing a mask in public.

More News
