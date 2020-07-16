National Assembly approves state budget balance in 2018

The National Assembly (NA) has issued a Resolution on the allocation of non-refundable aid capital, adjustments to state budget expenditure estimate and approval of state budget balance in 2018.

Accordingly, the NA decided to allocate over 5.37 trillion VND (over 237.7 million USD) of non-refundable aid from the state budget in 2018 to ministries and central agencies.

The NA adjusted the estimate of regular spending, and decided to increase the Ministry of Finance's 2018 estimate for development investment expenditure by over 1.99 trillion VND.

It also decided to approve the final balance of the state budget in 2018.

The total state budget revenue in 2018 was nearly 1.88 quadrillion VND and the total state budget spending was almost 1.87 quadrillion VND.

The state budget overspending was over 153.1 trillion VND, equal to 2.8 percent of the national GDP, excluding the local budget balance.

The total loans from the State budget to offset the overspending and pay the original debt was over 284.8 trillion VND.

The NA assigned the Government to publicise the state budget balance in 2018 in accordance with legal regulations; and direct ministries, central agencies and People's Committees at all levels to promptly overcome shortcomings and limitations stated in the Verification Report No. 1995/BC-UBTCNS14 dated May 26, 2020 of the NA’s Finance-Budget, and conclusions, recommendations of the State Audit and opinions of NA deputies at the 14th NA’s 9th session on the balance of the state budget in 2018.

The Government is responsible for directing ministries, central agencies and People's Committees at all levels to take drastic and synchronous measures to strengthen financial discipline and improve the efficiency of management and use of State budget, minimize the situation of tax evasion, and tax arrears; strictly implement regulations on management of public investment, thoroughly overcome the situation of arising debts of basic construction, accelerate the disbursement of basic construction investment; reduce the regular expenditures; effectively use expenses for education - training, and science and technology.

It will also promote thrift practice, corruption and wastefulness prevention; and strictly and promptly handle organisations and individuals violating regulations on management and use of the state budget.

Resolution on NA supervisory programme issued

The 14th National Assembly (NA) has issued Resolution No 105/2020/QH14 on its supervisory programme for 2021.

The legislature will review working reports from the State President, the NA Standing Committee, the NA Ethnic Council, NA committees, the Government, the Supreme People’s Court, the Supreme People’s Procuracy, and the State Audit Office of Vietnam.

Lawmakers will also look into reports on exercising thrift and preventing wastefulness in 2020, and the settlement of voters’ suggestions sent to the 14th NA’s 10th session.

At the 15th NA’s first session, the legislature will consider a report on elections of deputies to the 15th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2025 tenure, and reports on the outcomes of socio-economic development and the State budget in the first half and measures for the second half, the State budget estimate for 2019, and others.

At the second session, reports on socio-economic development and State budget estimates for 2021, plans for 2022 State budget allocations, and others will be tabled for discussion.

The legislature assigned the NA Standing Committee to monitor the implementation of the Resolution on the NA’s supervisory programme in 2021 and to direct and coordinate the supervisory activities of the NA Ethnic Council and committees.

Agencies and units at the central and local levels must be responsible for working closely with NA agencies and delegations of deputies on supervisory activities. VNA