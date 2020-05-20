Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
National Assembly deliberates Vietnam’s joining ILO convention against forced labour

 
 
21/05/2020    11:53 GMT+7

Joining the International Labour Organisation (ILO)’s Abolition of Forced Labour Convention (Convention 105) is significant to Vietnam in political, economic, social and legal spheres, Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh said on May 20.

National Assembly deliberates Vietnam’s joining ILO convention against forced labour hinh anh 1

Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh

She made the remarks at the ongoing ninth session of the 14th legislature while presenting the State President’s proposal to the National Assembly for ratifying the convention.

Adopted by the ILO on June 25, 1957, Convention 105 is one of the two ILO conventions against forced labour, along with Convention 29 which Vietnam joined in 2007.

With 10 chapters, it prescribes fundamental international regulations on the abolition of forced labour and ensuring labourers’ right to free choice of profession and employment.

This is one of the human rights and basic rights of citizens stipulated in the 2013 Constitution, Thinh said, adding that the abolition of forced labour is not only the basic standard set by the ILO but also the universal human rights standard mentioned in the UN International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

The abolition of forced labour will help to build harmonious labour relations, thus contributing to spurring socio-economic development, while making it easier for Vietnamese firms to access the global market, especially the US and Europe, the Vice President stressed.

 

At the session, Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung presented the Prime Minister’s report elaborating Vietnam’s engagement in Convention 105.

He cited the Vietnamese legal system that bans forced labour in any forms and prescribes strict punishments against violations.

Vietnam’s joining the convention manifests its political commitments to seriously fulfilling ILO membership obligations and other commitments in new-generation free trade agreements, the minister said.

In his assessment report, Nguyen Van Giau, head of the NA’s Committee for External Relations, said most of the lawmakers agreed on the necessity of joining Convention 105 which, they said, is in accordance with guidelines of the Party and the State.

They proposed the Government issue regulations detailing forms of forced labour, thus creating a transparent legal corridor for law enforcement agencies, employees and employers to materialise the convention./.VNA

 
 

After COVID-19 rains, skies between Vietnam and RoK will be bright again
After COVID-19 rains, skies between Vietnam and RoK will be bright again
POLITICSicon  20/05/2020 

Korean Ambassador to Vietnam Park Noh-wan has written an article on the relationship between the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Vietnam. Following is the full text of the article.

PM highlights anti-COVID-19 efforts, recovery solutions in report to legislature
PM highlights anti-COVID-19 efforts, recovery solutions in report to legislature
POLITICSicon  20/05/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc on May 20 reported on the anti-COVID-19 work and key solutions for socio-economic recovery and development, calling for joint concerted efforts and high resolve to weather difficulties and perform tasks as best as possible.

The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 3)
The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 3)
FEATUREicon  21/05/2020 

Originally regarded as a "savior", the Covid-19 pandemic has created new skepticism, considering globalization as a "criminal" that spread the coronavirus epidemic across the globe and caused the current disaster.

National Assembly commences ninth session
National Assembly commences ninth session
POLITICSicon  20/05/2020 

The 14th-tenure National Assembly (NA) opened the ninth session in Hanoi on May 20 morning.

PM attends online meeting of 73rd World Health Assembly
PM attends online meeting of 73rd World Health Assembly
POLITICSicon  20/05/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the 73rd World Health Assembly which was held in the form of video conference on May 18-19 at the invitation of General Director of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday observed in many countries
President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday observed in many countries
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  20/05/2020 

The Venezuelan Government held a ceremony to mark the 130th birthday of late President Ho Chi Minh on May 19, with the participation of officials of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV).

Vietnamese, Italian FMs hold phone talks
Vietnamese, Italian FMs hold phone talks
POLITICSicon  20/05/2020 

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on May 19 talked on the phone with Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi Di Maio to discuss measures against COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam calls for special attention to COVID-19 response in Syria
Vietnam calls for special attention to COVID-19 response in Syria
POLITICSicon  20/05/2020 

Vietnam has called for special attention to responding to the COVID-19 epidemic which is exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Syria, at a regular monthly meeting of the UN Security Council.

More administrative procedures to go online: Minister
More administrative procedures to go online: Minister
POLITICSicon  20/05/2020 

The Government wants the business community to provide feedback and input to help improve the National Public Service Portal, heard a conference held by the PM’s Council on Administrative Reform and the WB in Hanoi on May 19.

President Ho Chi Minh in the eyes of foreign friends
President Ho Chi Minh in the eyes of foreign friends
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  20/05/2020 

Park Chan Kyong, a journalist in the Republic of Korea who worked for French news agency AFP for 35 years, has expressed his admiration for late President Ho Chi Minh’s endless love for the Vietnamese people.

Former deputy defence minister on trial for land fraud
Former deputy defence minister on trial for land fraud
POLITICSicon  20/05/2020 

A Navy Court Martial on Monday opened the first instance hearing regarding the mismanagement of defence land in HCM City’s District 1 in which former deputy defence minister Nguyen Van Hien, other Navy officials and company leaders are accused.

President Ho Chi Minh’s thoughts on diplomacy still valuable heritage, says top diplomat
President Ho Chi Minh’s thoughts on diplomacy still valuable heritage, says top diplomat
POLITICSicon  19/05/2020 

President Ho Chi Minh, the founder of Vietnam’s modern diplomacy, left the diplomatic sector a valuable heritage, namely unique thoughts on diplomacy, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh wrote in an article

National ceremony marks President Ho Chi Minh’s 130th birthday
National ceremony marks President Ho Chi Minh’s 130th birthday
POLITICSicon  19/05/2020 

A ceremony to mark the 130th birthday of late President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 – May 19, 2020) was held on Monday by the Hanoi Party Committee and Government. 

The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 2)
The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 2)
FEATUREicon  20/05/2020 

Some questions must be answered clearly: Where and in what context did Covid-19 appear? Were the World Health Organization's (WHO) detection and warnings timely enough in preventing the pandemic outbreak?

Ninth session of 14th National Assembly to open on May 20
Ninth session of 14th National Assembly to open on May 20
POLITICSicon  19/05/2020 

The 9th session of the 14th National Assembly (NA) will open in Hanoi on May 20, according to deputy head of the NA Office Nguyen Manh Hung.

Vietnam joins 32nd ASEAN – Australia Forum
Vietnam joins 32nd ASEAN – Australia Forum
POLITICSicon  19/05/2020 

Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of the ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) Vietnam, on May 18 participated in the 32nd ASEAN – Australia Forum, which was held in the form of an online conference.

Vietnam presents medical supplies to eight countries
Vietnam presents medical supplies to eight countries
POLITICSicon  19/05/2020 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung on May 18 presented the token of medical supplies worth 420,000 USD as gifts from the Vietnamese Government and people to eight countries in Southeast Asia, South Asia and South Pacific.

Public Security Forces must work for the people: late President Ho Chi Minh
Public Security Forces must work for the people: late President Ho Chi Minh
POLITICSicon  19/05/2020 

Throughout the life of late President Ho Chi Minh, he devoted a lot of special affection to the People's Public Security Forces. On the occasion of the late President’s 130th birthday, Minister of Public Security General To Lam presents an article

Top leader calls for joint efforts in response to natural disasters
Top leader calls for joint efforts in response to natural disasters
POLITICSicon  19/05/2020 

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong has called on citizens and soldiers nationwide to be united in natural disaster prevention, control and response tasks, 

ASEAN senior officials meet online
ASEAN senior officials meet online
POLITICSicon  19/05/2020 

The ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) at the Deputy Foreign Ministerial level was held on Monday online with Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of Vietnam ASEAN SOM, in attendance.

