Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/03/2020 01:08:20 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

National Assembly deputies divided over debt collection service

 
 
24/03/2020    11:34 GMT+7

The controversial debt collection service divided deputies of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Monday as they dicussed the revised Law on Investment.

National Assembly deputies divided over debt collection service

NA chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân (centre) delivered a speech at the 43rd session of National Assembly Standing Committee.

Vũ Hồng Thanh, head of NA’s Economic Committee, said many deputies proposed the service shouldn’t be prohibited as it was an important market issue.

However, they said it is necessary to tighten business conditions and strengthen mediation organisations at all levels to avoid an increase in social problems.

The majority of NA’s Economic Committee Standing deputies agreed with the proposal.

They said that hiring an agency to act as a middleman was necessary, as long as companies worked within state regulations.

Lawmakers pointed out a lack of clear regulations had led to a number of violations in the past.

NA chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân shared the same opinion, stating that debt collection service was part of everyday life.

She blamed wrong-doings on the fact that State management had not properly implemented business conditions and there were few strict regulations.

But not everyone was in agreement. Thanh said some deputies want the service banned altogether.

The feel there are unscrupulous firms operating, who prey on people’s circumstances and use force to collect money, with loans being offered at high-interest rates.

NA deputy chairman Uông Chu Lưu agreed, saying that the debt collection service should be prohibited as it was stated in the draft revised law because the relationship between lenders and borrowers is a civil matter.

The State has a complete system of laws, management agencies and institutions to ensure the enforcement and protection of rights and obligations of the parties in civil relations and social relations must be governed by law, he said.

“Why we have to use a middleman acting as debt collection to settle civil relations when institutions which are available like arbitration, courts and mediations?” Lưu said.

The Revised Law on Enterprises also discussed by NA deputies on Monday, Thanh said.

He said the NA Economic Committee Standing deputies agreed with the proposal of not adding regulations of household businesses to the revised law.

 

It was necessary to have a separate law as household businesses were different from private enterprises, limited or joint-stock companies.

As the number of household businesses is quite large (more than 5.1 million), a thorough study and assessment should be made to complete the law.

Vũ Tiến Lộc, chairman of Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry said regulations of household business needed to be added to the revised law.

Concluding the session, NA deputy chairman Phùng Quốc Hiển said the NA Standing Committee agreed on devising a law to create a legal foundation for household businesses. The proposal will be submitted to the NA deputies for discussion, he said.

Fighting against COVID-19

The NA Standing Committee opened on Monday morning under the management of NA chairwoman Nguyễn Thi Kim Ngân.

Ngân appreciated the Government’s efforts and determination fight the spread of coronavirus.

The chairwoman also thanked doctors, medical staff and soldiers and all those who have contributed to the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“The NA Standing Committee always stands shoulder to shoulder and ready to create favourable conditions for the government to implement prevention and combating measures,” she said.

“It demonstrates the solidarity between the army and the people as well as the responsibility of the whole political system.”

Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam, head of the national steering committee on COVID-19 prevention, said the disease was being dealt with thanks to strict implementation of instructions by the Politburo, the Government and the Prime Minister.

However, he said, challenges lied ahead.

He emphasised the need to strengthen coordination between agencies and the application of information technology and mobilisation of local residents to detect people who were considered to be at high risk as soon as possible.

It was necessary to enhance the testing capacity as well as responsibilities of local government and health stations in disseminating information on measures on disease prevention. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Coronavirus: Trump wants US open for business amid pandemic
Coronavirus: Trump wants US open for business amid pandemic
POLITICSicon  11 giờ trước 

As conservative voices warn of damage to the economy, the president reassesses restrictions.

Vietnamese rep offices help citizens amid COVID-19 epidemic
Vietnamese rep offices help citizens amid COVID-19 epidemic
POLITICSicon  15 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese Consulate General in San Francisco and other representative agencies in the US have discussed with the host authorities and airlines on arranging flights to bring Vietnamese students home at an appropriate time.

Trump says coronavirus not Asian Americans' fault
Trump says coronavirus not Asian Americans' fault
POLITICSicon  14 giờ trước 

After criticism for using the term "Chinese virus", the president praises Asian Americans as "amazing".

VN Industry and Trade Ministry makes all public administrative services online
VN Industry and Trade Ministry makes all public administrative services online
POLITICSicon  15 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has made all of its 292 public administrative services online, 166 of which are level-3 and -4 services while the remainders are level-2.

NA Standing Committee convenes 43rd session
NA Standing Committee convenes 43rd session
POLITICSicon  15 giờ trước 

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is willing to support and create favourable conditions for the Government to effectively implement countermeasures against the COVID-19 pandemic, said NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

Ministry announces posters for ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020
Ministry announces posters for ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020
POLITICSicon  15 giờ trước 

Sixteen posters for Vietnam's ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020 were selected as the best at a contest held by Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism recently.

Foreign Ministry urges Vietnamese citizens abroad to refrain from travels
Foreign Ministry urges Vietnamese citizens abroad to refrain from travels
POLITICSicon  15 giờ trước 

The Foreign Ministry has called on Vietnamese citizens abroad to refrain from travels between countries and to Vietnam in current time, amid the complicated developments of COVID-19.

Vietnam to launch e-government evaluation system this July
Vietnam to launch e-government evaluation system this July
POLITICSicon  23/03/2020 

An e-government evaluation system will be launched in July 2020.

Public services upgraded toward an e-government
Public services upgraded toward an e-government
POLITICSicon  22/03/2020 

As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads, the National Public Service Portal has launched 11 new online services to minimize the number of people coming to public offices for administrative procedures. 

NA Standing Committee to open March 23
NA Standing Committee to open March 23
POLITICSicon  22/03/2020 

The National Assembly Standing Committee will convene its 43rd session in Hanoi from March 23-25 under the management of Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and her deputies.

Disciplinary measures imposed on HCM City’s former leaders
Disciplinary measures imposed on HCM City’s former leaders
POLITICSicon  21/03/2020 

The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on March 20 decided to give a reprimand to the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee in the 2010-2015 tenure for its violations.

Vietnam rejects China’s so-called “nine-dash line” in East Sea
Vietnam rejects China’s so-called “nine-dash line” in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/03/2020 

Vietnam rejects any maritime claims of China that are based on the so-called “nine-dash line” in the East Sea, the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Top leader stresses avoiding complacency in COVID-19 fight
Top leader stresses avoiding complacency in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  20/03/2020 

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong chaired the Politburo’s meeting on the COVID-19 combat on March 20, saying over-confidence or complacency must be avoided as the pandemic’s development remains very complex and unpredictable.

Italian ambassador hails VN initiative to assist COVID-19 hit country
Italian ambassador hails VN initiative to assist COVID-19 hit country
POLITICSicon  22/03/2020 

Antonio Alessandro, the Italian ambassador to Vietnam, has expressed his sincere gratitude to Vietnamese alumni of Italian universities for starting up a fund-raising initiative

Vietnamese diplomatic mission support citizens in Switzerland
Vietnamese diplomatic mission support citizens in Switzerland
POLITICSicon  20/03/2020 

Vietnam’s diplomatic mission in Switzerland have launched measures to assist Vietnamese citizens in Switzerland in coping with the COVID-19 epidemic in line with guidance from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and local authorities.

Vietnam adjusts entry regulations based on non-discriminatory principles
Vietnam adjusts entry regulations based on non-discriminatory principles
POLITICSicon  20/03/2020 

Adjustments to Vietnam’s entry regulations amid the rapid and complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic are based on the principle of non-discrimination, said spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang on March 20.

ASEAN 2020: Vietnam proposes postponing 36th ASEAN Summit, related meetings
ASEAN 2020: Vietnam proposes postponing 36th ASEAN Summit, related meetings
POLITICSicon  20/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 19 wrote to leaders of ASEAN countries and New Zealand proposing that the 36th ASEAN Summit, the ASEAN-New Zealand Summit and related meetings.

ILO ready to help Vietnam weather COVID-19-triggered labour crisis
ILO ready to help Vietnam weather COVID-19-triggered labour crisis
POLITICSicon  20/03/2020 

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) in Vietnam stands ready to support the Vietnamese government, employers and employees in the fight for decent work at the time of the global health, labour and economic crisis.

Food security must be ensured in every circumstance: PM
Food security must be ensured in every circumstance: PM
POLITICSicon  19/03/2020 

Vietnam was among the top rice exporters in the world but still ranked at an average level of food security, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Wednesday.

PM orders food security ‘under any circumstance’
PM orders food security ‘under any circumstance’
POLITICSicon  19/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 18 ordered authorities and localities nationwide to ensure food security “under any circumstance”, stressing this is not only an immediate but also long-term issue.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 