NA Standing Committee meeting next month to be held online

 
 
25/03/2020    22:26 GMT+7

The 43rd session of the National Assembly Standing Committee wrapped up in Hanoi on March 25 after three days of working.

National Assembly Standing Committee concludes 43rd session hinh anh 1

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan speaks at the closing session. 

In her closing remarks, NA Chairwoman Ngân emphasised the need to step up the use of information technology in management and online public services and limit meetings of big crowds amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

She urged agencies to send documents of the five draft laws to be discussed during the teleconference to legislators to study.

Ngân said the committee will decide a concrete date for the meeting (the 44th session of the committee) based on the developments of the epidemic.

The session – to be held from April 6-8 -  is projected to look into various issues, the top legislator said, asking NA agencies to work with their Government counterparts on preparation, making it easier for the committee to decide the agenda.

Given the complex developments of the pandemic, with 134 cases recorded in Việt Nam as of Wednesday morning, Ngân said it was a must to observe legal regulations and instructions of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, the Government and the Prime Minister, as well as recommendations of the health sector.

Apart from fighting the disease, suitable solutions to stabilise the socio-economic situation are needed, especially to boost production and business, accelerate public investment disbursement and tackle issues like saltwater intrusion and water shortages in the Mekong Delta, she added.

Ngân also said in the present circumstance, the consensus and solidarity of people and the involvement of the entire political system are significant to ensuring stability.

Earlier on Wednesday, legislators gave opinions on the Việt Nam Border Guard Law.

NA deputy chairman Đỗ Bá Tỵ said the NA Standing Committee agreed with the draft law.

 

The majority of NA deputies said the issuance of the law was necessary to safeguard the country’s territory and sovereignty.

However, some deputies suggested the draft law should be reviewed to ensure it was in harmony with other laws, particularly the Law on National Borders.

The tasks of border guards needed to be clarified to avoid overlapping with other forces including the Police, Customs and Coast Guard, they said.

Chairwoman Ngan said as border guards were an important part of the Vietnamese People's Army and specialised in protecting borders, it was necessary to have favourable policies for them.

"They [border guards] are the ones who care for people and live with the people and live far from home."

"The State should issue a specific regime for this force,” she added.

The sacrifices of border guards were shown in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in recent days. They had to sleep in tents as their beds had been reserved for people in quarantine, Ngân said.

Agreeing, NA deputy chairwoman Tòng Thị Phóng said a favourable condition should be considered for the border guard force to ensure their lives. She also underlined the responsibilities of local governments in dealing with the issue.

Concluding the session, NA Deputy chairman Tỵ said the compiling committee should review the feedback of the NA Standing Committee before submitting to the National Assembly for approval in the next sitting scheduled for May. — VNS

 
 

. Latest news

