National Assembly Standing Committee convenes for 45th session

Hanoi played host to the opening of the 45th session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on June 1,

with a significant amount of the meeting’s content involving contributors offering their opinions with regard to piloting a number of specific financial and budget mechanisms and policies which could be launched in the capital.

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan speaks at the 45th session of the NA Standing Committee

As scheduled, the NA Standing Committee will dilate on a draft NA Resolution throughout the duration of the session on piloting a number of specific financial and budget mechanisms and policies that are suitable for Hanoi.

In addition, law makers will also discuss a draft NA Resolution on defining principles and criteria for allocation of public investment capital from the state budget to be used for the duration of the 2021 to 2025 period.

With regard to the recognition and enforcement of policies locally, these decisions will be taken by parties that are in charge of investment dispute settlements under the Investment Protection Agreement that has been signed between Vietnam, the EU, and EU member states.

Furthermore, legislators will also be debating the benefits of a scheme involving the building of several highways on the north-south route to the east from 2017 to 2020.

Elsewhere, participants will give their consideration to a review on all resolutions of the NA Standing Committee with regard to the pilot merger of the NA Delegation Office with the offices of the provincial People's Councils and provincial People's Committees. VOV