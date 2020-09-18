National Assembly to open 10th session in late October

The 10th session of the 14th tenure of the National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to kick off on October 20 and last for nineteen and a half days, according to NA Secretary General Nguyen Hanh Phuc.

NA Secretary General Nguyen Hanh Phuc speaks at the 48th sitting of the NA Standing Committee on September 17. Photo: VNA

He told the ongoing 48th sitting of the NA Standing Committee on September 17 that during the upcoming session, legislators will convene meetings via videoconference from October 20 to 28 to discuss several draft laws and resolutions and look into some reports.



Gathering in Hanoi for face-to-face discussions from November 3 to 17, they are set to listen to a report on the parliament’s external activities and scrutinise reports on socio-economic issues and the State budget, along with draft documents to be submitted to the 13th National Party Congress. Four draft laws will also be submitted for consideration, Phuc noted.



The NA will also spend two and a half days on Q&A sessions. Lawmakers will also decide on the date for the election of deputies to the 15th NA and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure, vote on some draft laws and resolutions, and discuss personnel tasks.



The Secretary General added that as the approaching session is the penultimate of the 14th tenure, apart from regular issues, legislators will also review the NA’s performance over recent years and set up some orientations and policies for the new tenure. VNA