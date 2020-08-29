New Chairman of Vietnam National Mekong Committee named

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision to assign Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung as new Chairman of the Viet Nam National Mekong Committee (VNMC).

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha is permanent Vice Chairman of the Committee.



Other vice chairmen are Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment, and Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Hoang Hiep.



The VNMC is an inter-sectoral organization responsible for assiting the Prime Minister in directing and managing cooperation activities aimed at ensuring effective and sustainable management and use of water and related resources in accordance with the Agreement on the Cooperation for Sustainable Development of the Mekong River Basin, the Law on Water Resources, the Law on Environmental Protection and other related legal documents of Viet Nam.



The VNMC is also in charge of proposing to the Government chief the orientations and solutions to handle key inter-sectoral and international issues related to the Mekong River Basin among others./. VNA