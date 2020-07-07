Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
New policies take effect in September

01/09/2020    14:35 GMT+7

Since September 1, a married individual shall be fined VND 3-5 million if he/she cohabits with a partner as husband and wife, 

according to the Government's Decree No. 82/2020/ND-CP on sanctions of administrative violations the field of judicial assistance, judicial administration, marriage and family, and civil judgement enforcement.

The revised sanction is higher than the previous one of VND 1-3 million.

A fine of VND 10-20 million shall be applied to the following acts:

- (i) Forcing a person into marriage;

- (ii) Deceiving a person into marriage;

- (iii) Making use of devorce to shirk properly obligations;

- (iv) Violating policy and law on population.

All arrivals to Viet Nam shall have to pay for COVID-19 quarantine costs since September 1, 2020, according to Notice No. 313/TB-VPCP on conclusion of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc after a recent meeting on COVID-19 response.

At present, COVID-19 treatment fees are covered by the State budget in accordance with Point 2, Article 48 of the Law on Prevention and control of Infectious Diseases. Accordingly, persons suffering from an epidemic disease of class A are entitled to free medical examination and treatment./. VGP

 
Law change offers construction clarity

The National Assembly has passed amendments to the Law on Construction, which will take effect from January 2021.

Wide impacts to be made with new law changes

Effective in 2021, the amended laws on Enterprises, Investment, and Public-Private Partnership are expected to entail breakthrough changes to Vietnam’s business and investment landscape in the coming time, 

 
 

.
All activities in Hoang Sa, Truong Sa without permission violate Vietnam’s sovereignty: Spokeswoman
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  3 giờ trước 

Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang reiterated Vietnam’s consistent view that all activities in Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) without its permission violate the country’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos.

Vietnam works to promote role of AIPA
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

The National Assembly of Vietnam, as Chair of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in 2020, has taken initiative in organising activities of AIPA in suitable forms, despite the complexity of COVID-19.

Top leader urges further targets ahead of National Party Congress
POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

Party General Secretary, President Nguyen Phu Trong has urged the upcoming 13th National Party Congress to look ahead to the middle of the 21st century, with targets to turn Vietnam into a socialist-oriented developed country

Stories about a special flight
FEATUREicon  6 giờ trước 

Ms. Nguyen Thi Huong Lan - Deputy Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Department of Consular Affairs – talks to VietNamNet about behind-the-scenes stories about Vietnam’s measures to protect its citizens during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Politburo approves three provincial Party secretaries
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Politburo has approved the appointment of the Secretary of the Party Committees of Quang Ngai, Hau Giang, and Phu Yen provinces for the term 2015 - 2020.

E-governance approaches critical mass
POLITICSicon  31/08/2020 

Vietnam has made significant headway in developing an effective e-government, making public services far more accessible for enterprises, investors, and individuals.

ASEAN, RoK ministers meet within framework of AEM-52
POLITICSicon  31/08/2020 

ASEAN economic ministers held online consultations with external partners, including the Republic of Korea (RoK), within the framework of the 52nd ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting (AEM-52) and related meetings, on August 29.

Veteran diplomats remember Vietnam’s 75 years of diplomacy
FEATUREicon  29/08/2020 

Senior diplomats who have directly contributed to many milestones of the diplomatic sector shared valuable industry lessons at a recent seminar "75 years of Vietnamese diplomacy: Lessons and direction”.

It is impossible to impose human rights criteria of one country on another: NA member
FEATUREicon  31/08/2020 

Major General Nguyen Thanh Hong, standing member of the National Assembly's National Defense and Security Committee, told VietNamNet that the Law on Cyber Security was created to ensure human rights and citizenship.

Hanoi Chairman prosecuted and detained
POLITICSicon  28/08/2020 

The Ministry of Public Security’s Investigation Agency today decided to detain for four months and launch criminal proceedings against Hanoi Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung 

Action plan to bolster CLMV economic growth approved
POLITICSicon  30/08/2020 

Cooperation in trade and investment, human resources, and post-pandemic economic recovery will be the focus of a 2021-2022 joint plan of action freshly adopted by Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV) at the 12th CLMV Economic Ministers Meeting.

Japan calls for peaceful settlement of East Sea issue
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  29/08/2020 

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on August 28 called on parties involved in the East Sea issue to pursue the peaceful settlement of conflicts based on international law.

Cambodia’s Royal Order posthumously presented to former Ambassador
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  29/08/2020 

Cambodia’s Royal Order of Sahametrei-Mahasena (Grand Officer) was posthumously presented to former Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Ngo Dien during a ceremony held at the Cambodian Embassy in Hanoi on August 28.

PM chairs ceremony marking 75th anniversary of National Day
POLITICSicon  29/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his spouse chaired a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2) in Hanoi on August 28.

Vietnam hosts 11th ASEAN Connectivity symposium
POLITICSicon  28/08/2020 

The Vietnamese permanent mission to ASEAN on August 28 hosted the 11th ASEAN Connectivity Symposium on “Enhancing ASEAN Cohesiveness, Responsiveness through Resilient Connectivity and Human Capital Development.”

Mekong-Lancang ties enhanced
POLITICSicon  28/08/2020 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Quang Son talks on the results of the recently concluded third meeting of the six Mekong-Lancang countries in Hanoi on how to minimise the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam's National Assembly contributes to AIPO-19
POLITICSicon  28/08/2020 

The 19th session of the Working Committee and the General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Organization (AIPO-19) took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from August 24-28, 1998.

Activities in Truong Sa without Vietnam’s permission have no merit
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  28/08/2020 

Any activities in Vietnam’s Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago without the country’s permission are meaningless, spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang said on August 27.

Vietnam-Cambodia border topographic maps to be sent to UN
POLITICSicon  28/08/2020 

Cambodian border affairs committee chairman Var Kimhong said the government will send newly-drawn Vietnam-Cambodia border topographic maps to the UN for international recognition.

US condemns China’s firing of missiles in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  28/08/2020 

The US Department of Defence has voiced concern about China’s recent decision to conduct military exercises, including the firing of ballistic missiles around Vietnam’s Hoang Sa Archipelago in the East Sea.

