New policies take effect in September

Since September 1, a married individual shall be fined VND 3-5 million if he/she cohabits with a partner as husband and wife,

according to the Government's Decree No. 82/2020/ND-CP on sanctions of administrative violations the field of judicial assistance, judicial administration, marriage and family, and civil judgement enforcement.

The revised sanction is higher than the previous one of VND 1-3 million.



A fine of VND 10-20 million shall be applied to the following acts:



- (i) Forcing a person into marriage;



- (ii) Deceiving a person into marriage;



- (iii) Making use of devorce to shirk properly obligations;



- (iv) Violating policy and law on population.



Arrivals shall have to pay for COVID-19 quarantine costs



All arrivals to Viet Nam shall have to pay for COVID-19 quarantine costs since September 1, 2020, according to Notice No. 313/TB-VPCP on conclusion of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc after a recent meeting on COVID-19 response.



At present, COVID-19 treatment fees are covered by the State budget in accordance with Point 2, Article 48 of the Law on Prevention and control of Infectious Diseases. Accordingly, persons suffering from an epidemic disease of class A are entitled to free medical examination and treatment./. VGP

Law change offers construction clarity The National Assembly has passed amendments to the Law on Construction, which will take effect from January 2021.