Nguyen Van Nen all but certain to become HCMC Party Committee Secretary

The Politburo has selected Nguyen Van Nen, 63, head of the Party Central Committee Office as a candidate for the post of HCMC Party Committee Secretary in the 2020-2025 tenure.

A ceremony was held this morning, October 11, to announce the Politburo's decision to let Nguyen Van Ben sit on the Party Executive Committee and the Party Standing Committee and hold a HCMC Party Secretary ticket for the next office term.

Nguyen Van Nen (L) receives the decision from Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan - PHOTO: VGP

The ceremony was attended by Politburo member and Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, Politburo member and HCMC Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Thien Nhan, and senior leaders of the city, local media reported.

The decision was announced just five days ahead of the HCMC Party Congress, which will be held from October 15 to 18. At this congress, elections will be organized to choose new members of the Party Committee, the Party Executive Committee and the Party Standing Committee, including a new Party Secretary of the city.

"The Politburo believes that Nguyen Van Nen will inherit the achievements and experience of the previous generations and accompany the city’s people and Party to successfully implement the resolution of the HCMC Party Congress of the eleventh tenure,” National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan said at the ceremony.

Incumbent HCMC Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Thien Nhan said: “Today is a happy day for HCMC. Despite many difficulties and challenges, the city has achieved positive results in multiple fields and remained the country’s economic hub.”

The city has reached an average economic growth rate of more than 7% over the past five years and contributed 26-27% to the country’s gross domestic product. Especially, the city’s labor productivity is 2.6 times higher than the country’s average.

The city is also developing an innovative hub, building a good relationship with other localities, ministries and central agencies and promoting international cooperation.

“These are the advantages for Nguyen Van Nen to lead the city in the coming time,” Nhan said.

Nen said he was very honored to be selected and thanked the Politburo, the city's Party Executive Committee and Party Standing Committee for their support.

“I will try my best to contribute to developing HCMC as per the resolution of the HCMC Party Congress of the eleventh tenure and the expectations of the people, the city and the country,” he said.

Nguyen Van Nen was born in the southern province of Tay Ninh in 1957. Between 1999 and 2010, he held various positions in the province, including head of the Organization Committee of Tay Ninh Province's Party Committee, Chairman of the Tay Ninh Province People’s Council, Tay Ninh Province Party Committee Vice Secretary, Chairman of the Tay Ninh Province People’s Committee and Tay Ninh Province Party Committee Secretary.

From July 2011 to February 2013, he was member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Head of the Steering Committee for the Central Highlands and Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee's Propaganda and Training Commission.

In November 2013, he was appointed as minister and head of the Government Office and then head of the Party Central Committee Office in February 2016.

Nguyen thien Nhan has been serving as secretary of the HCMC Party Committee since May 2017. The city also has three Party Committee vice secretaries: Tran Luu Quang, Nguyen Thanh Phong and Nguyen Thi Le.

The Politburo has allowed the city to have four Party Committee vice secretaries in the 2020-2025 tenure.

