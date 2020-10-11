Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
11/10/2020 17:49:34 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Nguyen Van Nen all but certain to become HCMC Party Committee Secretary

11/10/2020    16:40 GMT+7

The Politburo has selected Nguyen Van Nen, 63, head of the Party Central Committee Office as a candidate for the post of HCMC Party Committee Secretary in the 2020-2025 tenure.

A ceremony was held this morning, October 11, to announce the Politburo's decision to let Nguyen Van Ben sit on the Party Executive Committee and the Party Standing Committee and hold a HCMC Party Secretary ticket for the next office term.

Nguyen Van Nen all but certain to become HCMC Party Committee Secretary

Nguyen Van Nen (L) receives the decision from Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan - PHOTO: VGP

The ceremony was attended by Politburo member and Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, Politburo member and HCMC Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Thien Nhan, and senior leaders of the city, local media reported.

The decision was announced just five days ahead of the HCMC Party Congress, which will be held from October 15 to 18. At this congress, elections will be organized to choose new members of the Party Committee, the Party Executive Committee and the Party Standing Committee, including a new Party Secretary of the city.

"The Politburo believes that Nguyen Van Nen will inherit the achievements and experience of the previous generations and accompany the city’s people and Party to successfully implement the resolution of the HCMC Party Congress of the eleventh tenure,” National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan said at the ceremony.

Incumbent HCMC Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Thien Nhan said: “Today is a happy day for HCMC. Despite many difficulties and challenges, the city has achieved positive results in multiple fields and remained the country’s economic hub.”

The city has reached an average economic growth rate of more than 7% over the past five years and contributed 26-27% to the country’s gross domestic product. Especially, the city’s labor productivity is 2.6 times higher than the country’s average.

The city is also developing an innovative hub, building a good relationship with other localities, ministries and central agencies and promoting international cooperation.

“These are the advantages for Nguyen Van Nen to lead the city in the coming time,” Nhan said.

 

Nen said he was very honored to be selected and thanked the Politburo, the city's Party Executive Committee and Party Standing Committee for their support.

“I will try my best to contribute to developing HCMC as per the resolution of the HCMC Party Congress of the eleventh tenure and the expectations of the people, the city and the country,” he said.

Nguyen Van Nen was born in the southern province of Tay Ninh in 1957. Between 1999 and 2010, he held various positions in the province, including head of the Organization Committee of Tay Ninh Province's Party Committee, Chairman of the Tay Ninh Province People’s Council, Tay Ninh Province Party Committee Vice Secretary, Chairman of the Tay Ninh Province People’s Committee and Tay Ninh Province Party Committee Secretary.

From July 2011 to February 2013, he was member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Head of the Steering Committee for the Central Highlands and Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee's Propaganda and Training Commission.

In November 2013, he was appointed as minister and head of the Government Office and then head of the Party Central Committee Office in February 2016.

Nguyen thien Nhan has been serving as secretary of the HCMC Party Committee since May 2017. The city also has three Party Committee vice secretaries: Tran Luu Quang, Nguyen Thanh Phong and Nguyen Thi Le.

The Politburo has allowed the city to have four Party Committee vice secretaries in the 2020-2025 tenure.

SGT

7th Congress of Central Public Security Party Organisation on horizon

7th Congress of Central Public Security Party Organisation on horizon

The seventh Congress of the Central Public Security Party Organisation for the 2020-2025 period will take place from October 11 to 13 in Hanoi, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

 
 

Other News

.
PM highlights significance of agriculture, farmers, rural areas
PM highlights significance of agriculture, farmers, rural areas
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

The Party and State define agriculture, farmers and rural areas as a significant part of the national industrialisation, modernisation, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has stated.

ADMM-14, ADMM+ to take place in December
ADMM-14, ADMM+ to take place in December
POLITICSicon  9 giờ trước 

The 14th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM-14) and the 7th ADMM Plus (ADMM +) are scheduled to take place from December 9-11.

Socio-economic, personnel issues in focus of Party Central Committee’s 13th session
Socio-economic, personnel issues in focus of Party Central Committee’s 13th session
POLITICSicon  16 giờ trước 

Socio-economic issues and personnel preparations for the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee were among those high on the agenda of the 13th session of the 12th-tenure Party Central Committee, held in Hanoi from October 5 to 9.

NA Standing Committee to open 49th session on October 12
NA Standing Committee to open 49th session on October 12
POLITICSicon  16 giờ trước 

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is scheduled to hold its 49th session in Hanoi from October 12 afternoon to October 15 morning, according to the NA Office.

UNSC meeting talks enhancement of mediation sensitivity, effectiveness
UNSC meeting talks enhancement of mediation sensitivity, effectiveness
POLITICSicon  17 giờ trước 

Vietnam, in coordination with Germany, Belgium and Switzerland, held on October 9 an UN Security Council (UNSC) Arria-formula meeting on the enhancement of mediation sensitivity and effectiveness in preventing and resolving conflicts.

Vietnam attends Non-Aligned Movement ministerial meeting
Vietnam attends Non-Aligned Movement ministerial meeting
POLITICSicon  20 giờ trước 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam's mission to the UN, represented Vietnam to attend the virtual Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) held on October 9 under the chair of Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Araz Azimov.

Important issues discussed at Party Central Committee's 13th session
Important issues discussed at Party Central Committee's 13th session
POLITICSicon  09/10/2020 

The 13th session of the 12th Party Central Committee opened in Hanoi on October 5 under the chair of Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong. During the session, the committee discusses important issues.

Vietnam, Indonesia call for comprehensive approach to issues in Mali
Vietnam, Indonesia call for comprehensive approach to issues in Mali
POLITICSicon  09/10/2020 

Vietnam and Indonesia called for a comprehensive approach to address security and humanitarian challenges, and promote socio-economic development in Mali, during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on October 8.

7th Congress of Central Public Security Party Organisation on horizon
7th Congress of Central Public Security Party Organisation on horizon
POLITICSicon  09/10/2020 

The seventh Congress of the Central Public Security Party Organisation for the 2020-2025 period will take place from October 11 to 13 in Hanoi, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

Preparations for 37th ASEAN Summit discussed at Joint Consultative Meeting
Preparations for 37th ASEAN Summit discussed at Joint Consultative Meeting
POLITICSicon  09/10/2020 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and head of Vietnam’s ASEAN SOM Nguyen Quoc Dung on October 8 chaired the Joint Consultative Meeting (JCM).

Vietnam actively engages in UNHRC’s 45th regular session
Vietnam actively engages in UNHRC’s 45th regular session
POLITICSicon  08/10/2020 

A Vietnamese mission led by Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai has actively participated in the 45th regular session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) from September 14 to October 7.

Code of Conduct in the East Sea: a long and arduous road
Code of Conduct in the East Sea: a long and arduous road
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  08/10/2020 

During the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) on September 12, the ASEAN Foreign Ministers once again called for the early completion of the Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC). But obstacles remain.

NA committee discusses resolution on urban administration in HCM City
NA committee discusses resolution on urban administration in HCM City
POLITICSicon  08/10/2020 

The National Assembly (NA)’s Committee on Legal Affairs looked into a Government report on a draft resolution on the organisation of urban administration in HCM City on Wednesday morning.

Vietnam commits to ensuring ASEAN cyber security, safety
Vietnam commits to ensuring ASEAN cyber security, safety
POLITICSicon  08/10/2020 

As an ASEAN member state, Vietnam commits to actively and responsibly joining regional cooperation mechanisms to ensure security and safety of cyber space, said Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieut. Gen. Luong Tam Quang.

New decree to improve performance of civil servants
New decree to improve performance of civil servants
POLITICSicon  07/10/2020 

National Assembly Deputy Bui Thi An speaks about the Government’s efforts to improve the quality of cadres, civil servants and public employees.

PM approves 2021 public service workforce plan
PM approves 2021 public service workforce plan
POLITICSicon  07/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a public service workforce plan for 2021.

Tasks on designing national master planning for next five years approved
Tasks on designing national master planning for next five years approved
POLITICSicon  06/10/2020 

The Government has issued Decision 143/NQ-CP approving the tasks of making the national master planning in the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050.

Socio-economic reports, plans delivered at Party Central Committee’s 13th session
Socio-economic reports, plans delivered at Party Central Committee’s 13th session
POLITICSicon  06/10/2020 

A number of socio-economic development reports and plans were delivered during the first day of the 12th Party Central Committee’s 13th sitting in Hanoi on October 5.

"Happiness" is a highlight in the 13th National Party Congress’s draft documents
"Happiness" is a highlight in the 13th National Party Congress’s draft documents
FEATUREicon  06/10/2020 

One of the new points of the 13th National Party Congress documents is to thoroughly grasp the spirit of innovation, arouse the values of Vietnamese people, and take advantage of the 4.0 technology revolution, for a "prosperous and happy Vietnam".

The nation's "career" of today
The nation's "career" of today
FEATUREicon  05/10/2020 

Preparing for the 13th Party Congress after 75 years of independence and 45 years of reunification, Vietnam has made many spectacular strides compared to the past.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 