Nguyen Van Nen recommended as HCM City Party Secretary

The Politburo has selected Nguyen Van Nen, 63, head of the Party Central Committee Office as a candidate for the post of HCMC Party Committee Secretary in the 2020-2025 tenure.

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan hands the decision to Mr. Nguyen Van Nen.

According to a decision of the Politburo, which was announced on October 11, Nen is no longer the Chief of the Office of the Party Central Committee. He was appointed to be a member of the Executive Committee, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the term 2020-2025. He was recommended as a candidate for the election of the Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee for the term 2020-2025.

The decision was presented to Nen by Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on behalf of the Politburo on the same day.

The Politburo’s decision was issued only several days before the HCM City Party Congress.

Nen was born on July 14, 1957 in the southern province of Tay Ninh. He holds a bachelor degree of law. He is Secretary of the 12th Party Central Committee; Member of the Party Central Committee of the 11th, 12th term; a deputy of the 14th National Assembly; Chief of the Office of the Party Central Committee.

April 1975 - September 1985: Criminal police officer; chief of Go Dau district criminal police team, Tay Ninh province.

October 1985 - December 1987: member of the Go Dau district’s Party Committee, Secretary of Party cell of Go Dau district Police Agency, vice chief police officer of Go Dau district.

January 1988 - February 1989: Acting Chief of Police Agency of Go Dau district.

March 1989 - December 1991: Standing member of the Go Dau District Party Committee, Head of Go Dau District Police Agency.

January 1992 - April 1996: Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Go Dau District Party Committee, Chairman of the People's Council of Go Dau district.

April 1996 - August 1999: Member of the Tay Ninh Provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Go Dau District Party Committee, Chairman of Go Dau district People's Council.

August 1999 - January 2001: Member of the Tay Ninh Provincial Party Committee, Head of the Committee of Government Organization of Tay Ninh province.

February 2001 - May 2004: Standing Member of the Tay Ninh Provincial Party Committee, Head of the Organizing Committee of Tay Ninh Provincial Party Committee.

June 2004 - January 2005: Standing Member of the Tay Ninh Provincial Party Committee, Head of the Organizing Committee of Tay Ninh Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the Provincial People's Council.

February 2005 - March 2006: Standing Committee of the Tay Ninh Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the Provincial People's Council, Head of the Organizing Committee, Tay Ninh Provincial Party Committee.

March 2006 - August 2010: Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the People's Committee of Tay Ninh province.

September 2010 - July 2011: Secretary of the Tay Ninh Provincial Party Committee.

July 2011 - February 2013: Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Head of the Standing Committee of Central Highlands Steering Committee.

From March 2013: Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Head of the Central Propaganda Committee.

On November 14, 2013, the 13th National Assembly, at its 6th session, approved Nen to hold the position of Minister, Chairman of the Government Office.

January 2016: At the 12th National Party Congress, Net was elected to the Party Central Committee. At the 1st Meeting of the 12th Party Central Committee, he was elected to the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee.

February 2016: Nen was assigned by the Politburo to hold the position of Chief of Office of the Party Central Committee.

