05/08/2020 14:10:54 (GMT +7)
One Vietnamese injured in Lebanon explosion, foreign minister offers condolences

05/08/2020    13:54 GMT+7

One Vietnamese citizen was injured in the explosion in Lebanon’s capital city Beirut this morning that has so far claimed 78 lives and injured 4,000 people.

Damaged buildings are seen after the explosion at the port of Beirut, Lebanon, August 4, 2020. The two huge explosions that rocked Lebanon's capital Beirut on Tuesday left dozens dead and injured, al-Jadeed TV channel reported. — XINHUA/VNA Photo

Tran Thanh Cong, Vietnamese Ambassador to Egypt and Lebanon, confirmed the information to Vietnam News Agency in Cairo.

“To my knowledge, a Vietnamese woman doing the housework for a family in Beirut was injured following the explosion,” he said.

“Her arm was broken and she was transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment. She is now in a stable condition.”

Ambassador Cong said he has asked the Consulate General in Beirut to closely monitor situation in the city to provide necessary support.

 

“If there are emergency cases, we will travel to Beirut to deal with the situation,” the diplomat added.

Around 50 Vietnamese citizens are currently living in Lebanon, mostly in capital Beirut.

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh joined several other world leaders in offering condolences to the people of Lebanon.

“My thoughts are with those affected by the devastating Beirut explosion. Vietnam stands in solidarity with Lebanon in this difficult moment,” Minh wrote on Twitter. — VNS

 
 

Other News

Vietnamese, Japanese PMs hold phone talks
Vietnamese, Japanese PMs hold phone talks
POLITICSicon  9 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held phone talks with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on August 4 to discuss promoting bilateral ties as well as cooperation at regional and global forums.

Vietnam actively contributes to building AIPA
Vietnam actively contributes to building AIPA
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

Since joining the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Organization (now ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly) on September 19, 1995, Vietnam has strived for becoming an active member of the organisation.

PM assigns ministry to decide on organisation of national high school graduation exams
PM assigns ministry to decide on organisation of national high school graduation exams
POLITICSicon  04/08/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc assigned the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) to decide on the organisation of the national high school graduation examinations as regulated in the Law on Education, at a regular cabinet meeting in Hanoi on August 3.

US online magazine lauds Vietnam’s leadership in ASEAN
US online magazine lauds Vietnam’s leadership in ASEAN
POLITICSicon  04/08/2020 

US online magazine Foreign Policy has published an article looking into Vietnam’s leadership progress in ASEAN.

Government seeks ways to complete targets amidst COVID-19 pandemic
Government seeks ways to complete targets amidst COVID-19 pandemic
POLITICSicon  03/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a one-day regular Cabinet meeting for July on August 3, which focused on seeking measures to fulfil socio-economic goals amidst COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam an invaluable member of ASEAN: Filipino diplomat
Vietnam an invaluable member of ASEAN: Filipino diplomat
POLITICSicon  03/08/2020 

Vietnam News Agency talks to Noel Servigon, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Philippines to ASEAN, about Vietnam's role in the bloc to mark the 25th anniversary (July 28) of the country’s entry.

PM chairs online meeting on COVID-19 response
PM chairs online meeting on COVID-19 response
POLITICSicon  02/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired an online meeting of permanent Government members and ministries, sectors and local administrations on COVID-19 prevention and control on August 2.

Vietnam, Cambodia exchange border topographic maps
Vietnam, Cambodia exchange border topographic maps
POLITICSicon  01/08/2020 

Vietnamese and Cambodian officials exchanged border topographic maps at 1:25,000 scale at Moc Bai international border gate, the southern province of Tay Ninh on August 1.

Protocol amending ASEAN-Japan trade agreement becomes effective
Protocol amending ASEAN-Japan trade agreement becomes effective
POLITICSicon  01/08/2020 

The first protocol to amend the ASEAN-Japan Agreement on Comprehensive Economic Partnership (AJCEP) officially took into effect in Japan and the five ASEAN member states of Laos, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam on August 1.

Indonesia urges China to respect UNCLOS
Indonesia urges China to respect UNCLOS
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  01/08/2020 

Indonesia has expressed concern over escalating tensions in the East Sea and urged China to obey international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), to settle disputes.

Vietnam most important ASEAN partner to South Korea: official
Vietnam most important ASEAN partner to South Korea: official
POLITICSicon  31/07/2020 

Lee Hyuk, General Secretary of the ASEAN-Korea Center, talks to Vietnam News Agency on Vietnam’s position in ASEAN and relations with the RoK, on the 25th anniversary of Vietnam’s ASEAN membership.

Malaysia rejects China’s claim to maritime features in East Sea
Malaysia rejects China’s claim to maritime features in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  01/08/2020 

The Permanent Mission of Malaysia to the United Nations on July 29 sent a note verbale to the UN Secretary General, saying China’s claim to the maritime features in the East Sea has no basis under international law.

Vietnam proposes post-pandemic recovery measures in ASEAN
Vietnam proposes post-pandemic recovery measures in ASEAN
POLITICSicon  31/07/2020 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of Vietnam’s SOM ASEAN, attended an online high-level dialogue on ASEAN’s recovery post-COVID-19 on July 30.

AIPA steps up parliarmentary cooperation in education, culture
AIPA steps up parliarmentary cooperation in education, culture
POLITICSicon  31/07/2020 

As Chair of the ASEAN Inter-Parliarmentary Assembly (AIPA) for 2019-2020, the Vietnamese National Assembly hosted a virtual conference

Vietnam leaves deep imprint during 25 years of ASEAN membership
Vietnam leaves deep imprint during 25 years of ASEAN membership
POLITICSicon  30/07/2020 

In the 25 years since Vietnam joined ASEAN, it has left a major imprint on the bloc thanks to its willingness, effort, responsibility, and contribution to overall achievements.

Top legislators of Vietnam, New Zealand hold online talks
Top legislators of Vietnam, New Zealand hold online talks
POLITICSicon  30/07/2020 

Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan held online talks on July 29 with Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives Travor Mallard.

Vietnam calls on international community to help Syria cope with COVID-19
Vietnam calls on international community to help Syria cope with COVID-19
POLITICSicon  30/07/2020 

Vietnam on July 29 called on the international community to support Syria to ensure food security and enhance COVID-19 response capacity.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosts Korean investors in Vietnam
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosts Korean investors in Vietnam
POLITICSicon  30/07/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception on July 29 in Hanoi for groups and businesses from the Republic of Korea (RoK) that are investing in Vietnam.

Virtual ceremony marks 25 years of Vietnam-US ties
Virtual ceremony marks 25 years of Vietnam-US ties
POLITICSicon  30/07/2020 

A virtual ceremony was held in Washington D.C. on the afternoon of July 28 to mark the 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic ties, chaired by Ambassador Ha Kim Ngoc.

AUSMIN 2020: China’s maritime claims not valid under international law
AUSMIN 2020: China’s maritime claims not valid under international law
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  30/07/2020 

China’s maritime claims are not valid under international law, according to the Joint Statement on Australia-US Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN) 2020 released on July 28.

More News
