One Vietnamese injured in Lebanon explosion, foreign minister offers condolences

One Vietnamese citizen was injured in the explosion in Lebanon’s capital city Beirut this morning that has so far claimed 78 lives and injured 4,000 people.

Damaged buildings are seen after the explosion at the port of Beirut, Lebanon, August 4, 2020. The two huge explosions that rocked Lebanon's capital Beirut on Tuesday left dozens dead and injured, al-Jadeed TV channel reported. — XINHUA/VNA Photo

Tran Thanh Cong, Vietnamese Ambassador to Egypt and Lebanon, confirmed the information to Vietnam News Agency in Cairo.

“To my knowledge, a Vietnamese woman doing the housework for a family in Beirut was injured following the explosion,” he said.

“Her arm was broken and she was transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment. She is now in a stable condition.”

Ambassador Cong said he has asked the Consulate General in Beirut to closely monitor situation in the city to provide necessary support.

“If there are emergency cases, we will travel to Beirut to deal with the situation,” the diplomat added.

Around 50 Vietnamese citizens are currently living in Lebanon, mostly in capital Beirut.

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh joined several other world leaders in offering condolences to the people of Lebanon.

“My thoughts are with those affected by the devastating Beirut explosion. Vietnam stands in solidarity with Lebanon in this difficult moment,” Minh wrote on Twitter. — VNS