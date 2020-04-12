Online administrative procedures improved to save time, cost

Administrative procedures conducted online have the same legal validity as other forms, according to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s Decree No 45/2020/NĐ-CP.

Vietnam Social Security staff deploy the electronic record transaction system at Brothers Vietnam Company in Cam Giang District, Hai Duong Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Manh Minh

State agencies are asked to collaborate to focus on needs of organisations and individuals as well as ensure transparency and cybersecurity in processing online administrative procedures.

The online procedures must not ask/demand/require users to re-submit the information or data that State agencies are managing or capable of sharing.

This aims to save time and reduce costs for all stakeholders.

According to the decree issued on Wednesday, the online implementation of administrative procedures must comply with the provisions of Vietnamese law and international treaties on electronic transactions which Vietnam has signed or acceded to.

Public servants are prohibited from deterring organisations and individuals from conducting administrative procedures online or asking them to handle documents which have been legally recognised to review.

Any illegal intervention which falsifies data records, payment transactions, results of conducting administrative procedures, disclose information and copy data are prohibited.

The decree also bans public servants from impersonating, appropriating or illegally using electronic identities of organisations, individuals or authorities.

Officials or public servants are responsible to notify organisations and individuals about the official receipt of dossiers or request to amend and supplement no later than eight working hours after the dossiers received by the national public service portal or public service portals of ministries and provinces.

Information and dossiers received and certified by authorities, if being approved by organisations and individuals, will be stored at their electronic database on portals.

The decree takes effect from May 22, 2020. — VNS

