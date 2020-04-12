Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
13/04/2020 00:55:11 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Online administrative procedures improved to save time, cost

 
 
13/04/2020    00:53 GMT+7

Administrative procedures conducted online have the same legal validity as other forms, according to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s Decree No 45/2020/NĐ-CP.

Online administrative procedures improved to save time, cost
Vietnam Social Security staff deploy the electronic record transaction system at Brothers Vietnam Company in Cam Giang District, Hai Duong Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Manh Minh

State agencies are asked to collaborate to focus on needs of organisations and individuals as well as ensure transparency and cybersecurity in processing online administrative procedures. 

The online procedures must not ask/demand/require users to re-submit the information or data that State agencies are managing or capable of sharing.

This aims to save time and reduce costs for all stakeholders.

According to the decree issued on Wednesday, the online implementation of administrative procedures must comply with the provisions of Vietnamese law and international treaties on electronic transactions which Vietnam has signed or acceded to.

Public servants are prohibited from deterring organisations and individuals from conducting administrative procedures online or asking them to handle documents which have been legally recognised to review.

 Any illegal intervention which falsifies data records, payment transactions, results of conducting administrative procedures, disclose information and copy data are prohibited.

 

The decree also bans public servants from impersonating, appropriating or illegally using electronic identities of organisations, individuals or authorities.

Officials or public servants are responsible to notify organisations and individuals about the official receipt of dossiers or request to amend and supplement no later than eight working hours after the dossiers received by the national public service portal or public service portals of ministries and provinces.

Information and dossiers received and certified by authorities, if being approved by organisations and individuals, will be stored at their electronic database on portals.

The decree takes effect from May 22, 2020. — VNS

HCM City strengthens online services to keep public away from government offices

HCM City strengthens online services to keep public away from government offices

The HCM City People’s Committee has directed government departments and the administrations of all 24 districts to increase the public services available online to limit the number of people who have to visit government offices.

Advantage of on-line administrative procedures

Advantage of on-line administrative procedures

Hoang Trung, director of the Plant Protection Department, speaks on the benefits of moving to an online system to help speed up procedures.

 
 

Other News

.
US senators express concern over East Sea situation
US senators express concern over East Sea situation
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  8 giờ trước 

US Senator Jim Risch, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, along with three others on April 11 criticised the Chinese Coast Guard’s recent sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat in Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago waters.

Visits promote Vietnam- France relations
Visits promote Vietnam- France relations
POLITICSicon  8 giờ trước 

Over the past 47 years, Vietnam- France relations have developed in all spheres, especially since the countries established a strategic partnership in 2013.

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson 'owes his life to NHS staff'
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson 'owes his life to NHS staff'
POLITICSicon  7 giờ trước 

Boris Johnson has said he owes his life to the NHS staff treating him for coronavirus.

Ho Chi Minh Campaign – Strategic battle
Ho Chi Minh Campaign – Strategic battle
YOUR VIETNAMicon  15 giờ trước 

The general offensive in the spring of 1975, with the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign as its pinnacle, ended successfully, leading to the ultimate victory of the resistance war against the US aggressors and the country's reunification.

PM calls on expats to keep joining nation's efforts in pandemic combat
PM calls on expats to keep joining nation's efforts in pandemic combat
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  23 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent a letter to the overseas Vietnamese community, calling on them to remain unanimous and stand side by side with the homeland in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

A whole battle ahead: Deputy Prime Minister
A whole battle ahead: Deputy Prime Minister
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

Việt Nam still has a whole battle ahead as no specific cure or vaccines for COVID-19 are available at the moment, and the Government needs the support of the people to fight the pandemic, said Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam.

Foreign Ministry announces changes in RoK’s visa policy
Foreign Ministry announces changes in RoK’s visa policy
POLITICSicon  11/04/2020 

Amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Korean Government has decided to suspend the validity of short-term visa for foreigners, irrespective of countries and territories, starting from 00:00 am on April 13.

Government, localities seek ways to mitigate effects of COVID-19
Government, localities seek ways to mitigate effects of COVID-19
POLITICSicon  10/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a national teleconference between the Government and localities on April 10 to discuss solutions for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nothing unusual about VN's submission of diplomatic notes to UN protesting China's illegal claims: spokesperson
Nothing unusual about VN's submission of diplomatic notes to UN protesting China's illegal claims: spokesperson
POLITICSicon  10/04/2020 

Vietnam’s submissions of diplomatic notes protesting China’s illegal claims over East Sea is a normal action to express the country’s standpoint and protect its legitimate rights and interests.

UN Secretary-General calls for international cooperation in tackling COVID-19
UN Secretary-General calls for international cooperation in tackling COVID-19
POLITICSicon  10/04/2020 

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has emphasised the importance of strengthening regional and global cooperation in the fight against COVID-19, which he said threatens efforts to maintain peace and international security.

US voices concern over China’s sinking of Vietnamese fishing vessel in East Sea
US voices concern over China’s sinking of Vietnamese fishing vessel in East Sea
POLITICSicon  10/04/2020 

The US Department of Defence issued a statement on April 9 expressing its deep concern over a Chinese coast guard's collision with and sinking of a Vietnamese fishing vessel near Vietnam's Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago.

Vietnam joins hands with ASEAN battle against COVID-19
Vietnam joins hands with ASEAN battle against COVID-19
POLITICSicon  10/04/2020 

All member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have recorded COVID-19 infections. 

Vietnam - Netherlands comprehensive cooperation
Vietnam - Netherlands comprehensive cooperation
POLITICSicon  10/04/2020 

The Netherlands and Vietnam established diplomatic relations on April 9, 1973. Bilateral ties between the two countries are typical of dynamic and effective cooperation. The two sides agreed to build a comprehensive partnership.

ASEAN foreign ministers agree to set up COVID-19 response fund
ASEAN foreign ministers agree to set up COVID-19 response fund
POLITICSicon  10/04/2020 

ASEAN Foreign Ministers on April 9 agreed to form a COVID-19 response fund to fight against the disease, according to a statement released after the 25th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting on COVID-19 via video conference.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc discusses COVID-19 measures with Australian counterpart
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc discusses COVID-19 measures with Australian counterpart
POLITICSicon  10/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc talked on the phone with his Australian counterpart Scot Morrison on April 9, during which the two government leaders discussed bilateral and regional cooperation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM orders further physical distancing as epidemic risk remains
PM orders further physical distancing as epidemic risk remains
POLITICSicon  10/04/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has reiterated his order to seriously practise physical distancing and wear masks in public places in line with the Decree No.16, adding that those failing to follow rules will be strictly punished.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman speaks about support for Vietnamese abroad to return home
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman speaks about support for Vietnamese abroad to return home
POLITICSicon  10/04/2020 

Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said over the past time, the Foreign Ministry has worked with Vietnamese representative agencies abroad, and domestic and foreign agencies to help nearly 1,500 Vietnamese citizens return home safely.

ASEAN 2020: ASEAN looks into coordinating measures to curb epidemic spread
ASEAN 2020: ASEAN looks into coordinating measures to curb epidemic spread
POLITICSicon  10/04/2020 

The ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) held its 25th meeting in the form of a video conference on April 9 under the chair of the council’s chairman - Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.

ASEAN, ASEAN+3 Special Summits on COVID-19 response to be held online
ASEAN, ASEAN+3 Special Summits on COVID-19 response to be held online
POLITICSicon  10/04/2020 

The ASEAN Special Summit and the ASEAN+3 Special Summit on COVID-19 Response will be held online on April 14.

Vietnam proactively promotes ASEAN joint efforts against COVID-19
Vietnam proactively promotes ASEAN joint efforts against COVID-19
POLITICSicon  10/04/2020 

Vietnam, as ASEAN 2020 Chair, has been proactively promoted joint efforts of the 10-member group in the fight against COVID-19 with the spirit of "cohesive and responsive", said Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 