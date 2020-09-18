Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/09/2020 12:23:59 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Overlaps and contradictions in legal documents impacts system of laws: minister

19/09/2020    16:31 GMT+7

The current legal system remains cumbersome and complicated with a large number of sub-legal documents. Some are overlapping and contradictory, affecting the feasibility and stability of the legal system, Minister of Justice Le Thanh Long has said.

Overlaps and contradictions in legal documents impacts system of laws: minister
Minister of Justice Le Thanh Long delivers the report on the results of reviewing legal normative documents at the 48th session of the National Assembly Standing Committee held yesterday. Photo baochinhphu.vn

At the 48th session of the National Assembly Standing Committee held yesterday, Long spoke about the Government’s report on the results of reviewing legal normative documents.

The report showed that the total number of documents reviewed by the Government, ministries, and ministerial-level agencies was more than 8,770.

These legal normative documents were issued until June 30, 2020 and are still in effect. After reviewing all the legal documents, many specified contents have been found to be contradictory, overlapping or inadequate.

These documents mainly focused on ten areas that had a direct impact on production and business, such as conditions for market entry; management organisation and operation of enterprises; regulations on approval, implementation, and termination of investment projects; financial regulations on tax, management and use of State capital to invest in production and business in enterprises, and the equitisation of State-owned enterprises; regulations on land, natural resources, environment, construction and real estate business; and regulations on labour, employment and social security.

There were regulations on contracts, settlement of disputes, and corporate bankruptcy; regulations on specialised examination; regulations on judicial support and access to the law of enterprises; regulations on the requirements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution; and regulations on assignment, decentralisation, and authorisation in the state management of economics.

Long said the review showed that the legal system was still cumbersome and complicated with a large number of sub-legal documents, especially documents from ministries and ministerial-level agencies.

Some regulations were overlapping and contradictory while others led to inconsistent understanding and implementation, he said.

Regarding the results of building and promulgating detailed regulations, since August, the Government, the Prime Minister and ministries have been developing and issuing 103 documents guiding the implementation of effective laws, ordinances and resolutions.

 

Currently, 71 documents have been issued. There are 32 documents waiting to be issued.

Chairman of the NA Law Committee Hoang Thanh Tung said that the implementation of the constitution, laws and ordinances achieved many positive results.

Since the 8th session, the National Assembly has passed 32 laws and resolutions, including 26 draft laws and resolutions submitted by the Government.

However, there are 18 law projects on the list that need to be promulgated and have no specific implementation plan. Of those, 16 were assigned to the Government.

The delay in detailed regulations for legal projects has lasted many years.

Therefore, the National Assembly suggested the Government pay attention and develop more effective solutions to overcome this situation.

Tung asked the Government to complete the reports and propose them to the National Assembly at the upcoming 10th session.  VNS

New draft law key to reducing traffic accidents: deputies

New draft law key to reducing traffic accidents: deputies

The majority of National Assembly deputies agreed on the need to build a draft law on road traffic safety and order separate from the draft law on road traffic to reduce traffic accidents and tighten compliance with traffic laws.

 
 

Other News

.
RoK’s foreign minister proposes more commercial flights be resumed with VN
RoK’s foreign minister proposes more commercial flights be resumed with VN
POLITICSicon  19/09/2020 

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on September 18 proposed pushing ahead with the resumption of visits by leaders of Vietnam and the Republic of Korea and effectively maintaining dialogues in flexible forms.

Many high-ranking officials promoted
Many high-ranking officials promoted
POLITICSicon  18/09/2020 

A number of ministries have appointed new deputy ministers.

Disputes at sea and on land must be restrained, and force must not be used
Disputes at sea and on land must be restrained, and force must not be used
POLITICSicon  18/09/2020 

Military officers from ASEAN member states exchanged views on issues regarding regional security and measures to enhance results-oriented cooperation between the operations departments of armies in the region, 

PM Phuc meets RoK’s FM and ADB Vietnam chief
PM Phuc meets RoK’s FM and ADB Vietnam chief
POLITICSicon  18/09/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged the Republic of Korea (RoK) to reduce, remove binding conditions for official development assistance loans, concessional loans, and expand non-refundable aid to Vietnam.

Vietnam ready to share experience to help UK join CPTPP
Vietnam ready to share experience to help UK join CPTPP
POLITICSicon  18/09/2020 

Vietnam is willing and ready to share its experience with the UK if the country wants to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Vietnamese leaders to send messages to UNGA 75 high-level meetings
Vietnamese leaders to send messages to UNGA 75 high-level meetings
POLITICSicon  18/09/2020 

Vietnamese leaders are to send messages to upcoming high-level meetings of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang said at a regular press conference on September 17.

Vietnam asks Malaysia to arrange consular visit to detained fishermen
Vietnam asks Malaysia to arrange consular visit to detained fishermen
POLITICSicon  18/09/2020 

The Foreign Ministry has asked Malaysia to help the Vietnamese Embassy arrange a consular visit to a group of Vietnamese fishermen detained in the country, to gain further information and take the necessary citizen protection measures, 

VN responds to US Embassy's removal of islands from map graphic
VN responds to US Embassy's removal of islands from map graphic
POLITICSicon  18/09/2020 

Vietnam's affirmation of its sovereignty over the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) islands has been conveyed consistently, Vietnamese foreign ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said yesterday.

Vietnam calls for resumption of peace talks in Yemen
Vietnam calls for resumption of peace talks in Yemen
POLITICSicon  17/09/2020 

Vietnam urged parties in Yemen to end hostilities and resume peace talks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Tuesday.

First-instance trial on former HCMC official opens
First-instance trial on former HCMC official opens
POLITICSicon  17/09/2020 

The trial of Nguyen Thanh Tai, HCM City's former vice chairman, for “violation of regulations on management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness” opened on Wednesday at the HCM City People’s Court.

New draft law key to reducing traffic accidents: deputies
New draft law key to reducing traffic accidents: deputies
POLITICSicon  17/09/2020 

The majority of National Assembly deputies agreed on the need to build a draft law on road traffic safety and order separate from the draft law on road traffic to reduce traffic accidents and tighten compliance with traffic laws.

Former minister of industry and trade prosecuted for causing huge loss
Former minister of industry and trade prosecuted for causing huge loss
POLITICSicon  16/09/2020 

The Supreme People’s Procuracy on Monday issued an indictment to prosecute former Minister of Industry and Trade Vu Huy Hoang and his accomplices for their involvement in a violation case related to the land plot at 2-4-6 Hai Ba Trung Street, HCMC.

The aspiration to rise
The aspiration to rise
FEATUREicon  16/09/2020 

In the article "Preparing and implementing the 13th National Party Congress well, bringing the country into a new stage of development" by the Party Secretary-General and President Nguyen Phu Trong, 

Vietnam’s efforts to host AMM 53, related meetings praised
Vietnam’s efforts to host AMM 53, related meetings praised
POLITICSicon  16/09/2020 

Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to ASEAN Igor Driesmans has appreciated Vietnam’s efforts in hosting the 53rd ASEAN Minister Meeting and related meetings amid unprecedented challenges.

Vietnam attends UN Human Rights Council’s 45th regular session
Vietnam attends UN Human Rights Council’s 45th regular session
POLITICSicon  16/09/2020 

Vietnam has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting and promoting human rights amid the pandemic, supporting international cooperation and multilateral approach to effectively respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and promote post-pandemic recovery.

Vietnam vows to foster UN-ASEAN cooperation in peacekeeping
Vietnam vows to foster UN-ASEAN cooperation in peacekeeping
POLITICSicon  16/09/2020 

Vietnam is committed to fostering cooperation between ASEAN and the United Nations (UN) in peacekeeping operations, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, 

Vietnamese PM, German Chancellor hold phone talks
Vietnamese PM, German Chancellor hold phone talks
POLITICSicon  16/09/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc engaged in a talk on the phone with Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel on September 15 on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of Vietnam – Germany diplomatic ties (September 23, 1975, 2020).

ASEAN avoids strategic competition among major powers
ASEAN avoids strategic competition among major powers
POLITICSicon  15/09/2020 

Strategic competition between powerful countries is a reality and the issue has been discussed at many conferences and forums around the world, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh.

East Sea issues and goodwill from ASEAN, China and other countries
East Sea issues and goodwill from ASEAN, China and other countries
POLITICSicon  15/09/2020 

Regarding the East Sea issue, all countries attending the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) shared the spirit of making a contribution to dialogue and cooperation, said Director of the Foreign Ministry's ASEAN Affairs Department Vu Ho.

ASEAN parliaments hail Vietnam’s AIPA Presidency
ASEAN parliaments hail Vietnam’s AIPA Presidency
POLITICSicon  15/09/2020 

The most outstanding result of the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-41) was the building of solidarity within AIPA, and the host Vietnam played an important role in this regard,

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 