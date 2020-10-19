Parliament to kick off 10th session on October 20

The 10th session of the 14th-tenure National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to open on October 20 and last for 19 days, with both online and face-to-face meetings, NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc has said.

NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc speaks at the press conference. (Photo: VNA)

He told a press conference on October 19 that legislators will convene meetings via videoconference from October 20 to 27 and gather in Hanoi for face-to-face discussions from November 2 to 17.

During the seven days to be spent on law-making, they will vote on seven draft laws and three draft resolutions and give comment on four bills.

The NA is set to look into the implementation outcomes of socio-economic development and State budget plans for 2020; NA resolutions on socio-economic development, economic restructuring, and financial and medium-term public investment plans for 2015-2020; and the NA’s Resolution 100/2015/QH13 that approved investment policies for national target programmes for 2016-2020.

Phuc noted that lawmakers will also scrutinise socio-economic development, State budget, and central budget allocation plans for 2021; socio-economic development targets, tasks, and solutions for 2021-2025; and the financial and medium-term public investment plans for the next five years.

Two and a half days will be reserved for Q&A sessions, he added.

The parliament will also provide opinions on draft documents to be submitted to the 13th National Party Congress and decide on the date for the election of deputies to the 15th NA and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure.

Regarding personnel tasks, it will vote on the dismissal and appointment of persons to the post of Minister of Science and Technology; the dismissal of the current Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam; the appointment of others to the posts of Minister of Health and justice of the Supreme People’s Court; and the removal of Pham Phu Quoc from his role as an NA deputy of Ho Chi Minh City./.VNA