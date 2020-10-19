Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
20/10/2020 07:48:14 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Parliament to kick off 10th session on October 20

20/10/2020    07:41 GMT+7

The 10th session of the 14th-tenure National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to open on October 20 and last for 19 days, with both online and face-to-face meetings, NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc has said.

Parliament to kick off 10th session on October 20 hinh anh 1

NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc speaks at the press conference. (Photo: VNA)

He told a press conference on October 19 that legislators will convene meetings via videoconference from October 20 to 27 and gather in Hanoi for face-to-face discussions from November 2 to 17.

During the seven days to be spent on law-making, they will vote on seven draft laws and three draft resolutions and give comment on four bills.

The NA is set to look into the implementation outcomes of socio-economic development and State budget plans for 2020; NA resolutions on socio-economic development, economic restructuring, and financial and medium-term public investment plans for 2015-2020; and the NA’s Resolution 100/2015/QH13 that approved investment policies for national target programmes for 2016-2020.

 

Phuc noted that lawmakers will also scrutinise socio-economic development, State budget, and central budget allocation plans for 2021; socio-economic development targets, tasks, and solutions for 2021-2025; and the financial and medium-term public investment plans for the next five years.

Two and a half days will be reserved for Q&A sessions, he added.

The parliament will also provide opinions on draft documents to be submitted to the 13th National Party Congress and decide on the date for the election of deputies to the 15th NA and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure.

Regarding personnel tasks, it will vote on the dismissal and appointment of persons to the post of Minister of Science and Technology; the dismissal of the current Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam; the appointment of others to the posts of Minister of Health and justice of the Supreme People’s Court; and the removal of Pham Phu Quoc from his role as an NA deputy of Ho Chi Minh City./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Friendship Order bestowed upon Special Advisor to Japanese PM
Friendship Order bestowed upon Special Advisor to Japanese PM
POLITICSicon  12 giờ trước 

Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung, empowered by President Nguyen Phu Trong, today presented a Friendship Order to Iijima Isao, Special Advisor to the Japanese PM, in honour of his contributions to Vietnam-Japan ties.

Wife of Japanese PM visits Temple of Literature, Vietnamese Women’s Museum
Wife of Japanese PM visits Temple of Literature, Vietnamese Women’s Museum
POLITICSicon  12 giờ trước 

The wives of the Japanese and Vietnamese Prime Ministers, Suga Mariko and Tran Nguyet Thu, visited the Temple of Literature and the Vietnamese Women’s Museum in Hanoi on October 19 as part of the Japanese Prime Minister’s official visit to Vietnam.

PM calls for greater efforts to overcome consequences of landslides in central region
PM calls for greater efforts to overcome consequences of landslides in central region
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on October 18 issued a dispatch asking for greater efforts to rescue operations and settlement of consequences of landslides in the central provinces of Thua Thien – Hue and Quang Tri.

Former US secretaries of Defense and State departments share their memories about Vietnam
Former US secretaries of Defense and State departments share their memories about Vietnam
FEATUREicon  19 giờ trước 

Forty-five years after the war and 25 years after the normalization of Vietnam-US relations, two former US senators, Chuck Hagel (former US Secretary of Defense) and John Kerry (former US Secretary of State) have shared their memories about Vietnam.

Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga begins Vietnam visit
Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga begins Vietnam visit
POLITICSicon  18/10/2020 

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his wife started their official visit to Vietnam from October 18 afternoon at the invitation of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Vietnam ensures right to freedom of movement during COVID-19
Vietnam ensures right to freedom of movement during COVID-19
POLITICSicon  18/10/2020 

Despite difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnamese Party and State have done their best to ensure the right to freedom of travel for Vietnamese and foreign citizens in line with Vietnamese and international law.

HCMC has new Party chief
HCMC has new Party chief
POLITICSicon  18/10/2020 

Nguyen Van Nen, former head of the Party Central Committee Office, has been picked as new secretary of the HCMC Party Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure.

Congratulations to New Zealand Labour Party over election victory
Congratulations to New Zealand Labour Party over election victory
POLITICSicon  18/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on October 17 sent a congratulatory message to his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern over the victory of the New Zealand Labour Party and the PM herself in the general election held on the same day.

HCM City adjusts down several development targets
HCM City adjusts down several development targets
POLITICSicon  18/10/2020 

The 11th Party Congress of Ho Chi Minh City for the 2020-2025 tenure on October 17 agreed to adjust down a number of development targets set for the 2020-2025 period.

Deputy PM, FM highlights Vietnam-Hungary traditional friendship
Deputy PM, FM highlights Vietnam-Hungary traditional friendship
POLITICSicon  17/10/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh highlighted the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Hungary during talks with the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Péter Szijjártó, in Hanoi on October 16.

Vietnam chairs UNSC session on South Sudan
Vietnam chairs UNSC session on South Sudan
POLITICSicon  17/10/2020 

Vietnamese ambassador to the UN Dang Dinh Quy on October 16 virtually hosted a UN Security Council session, examining progress and challenges related to children and armed conflicts in South Sudan.

Japanese Prime Minister's official visit to Vietnam to start this Sunday
Japanese Prime Minister's official visit to Vietnam to start this Sunday
POLITICSicon  16/10/2020 

The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released a statement saying that Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide’s official visit to Vietnam is going to start on October 18.

Provinces convene Party congresses for 2020-2025 tenure
Provinces convene Party congresses for 2020-2025 tenure
POLITICSicon  16/10/2020 

The Party Committees of many provinces across the country convened their congresses for the 2020-2025 tenure on October 15 in the presence of senior Party and State leaders.

Top leaders of many provinces named
Top leaders of many provinces named
POLITICSicon  16/10/2020 

Many provinces and cities have organized Party Congresses to elect their top leaders.

Foreign ministry confirms visit by Japanese PM
Foreign ministry confirms visit by Japanese PM
POLITICSicon  16/10/2020 

Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide will pay an official visit to Vietnam in the very near future at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang affirmed on October 15.

37th ASEAN Summit slated for mid-November
37th ASEAN Summit slated for mid-November
POLITICSicon  16/10/2020 

The 37th ASEAN Summit is expected to take place in mid-November, and as ASEAN Chair this year, Vietnam is joining other member countries to actively prepare for this important event, according to Spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang.

SBV governor to lead Party Central Committee Office
SBV governor to lead Party Central Committee Office
POLITICSicon  16/10/2020 

The Politburo has picked Le Minh Hung, governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), head of the Party Central Committee Office, replacing Nguyen Van Nen.

Vietnam orders COVID-19 vaccines from foreign partners: Spokeswoman
Vietnam orders COVID-19 vaccines from foreign partners: Spokeswoman
POLITICSicon  15/10/2020 

Vietnam has ordered COVID-19 vaccines from some partners, including in Russia and the UK, spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang told a regular press conference on October 15.

Vietnam protests establishment of so-called Sansha city
Vietnam protests establishment of so-called Sansha city
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  15/10/2020 

Vietnam strongly protests the establishment of the so-called Sansha city in Phu Lam Island in Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago and related activities as they seriously violate Vietnam’s sovereignty, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said.

11th Congress of Ho Chi Minh City Party Organisation opens
11th Congress of Ho Chi Minh City Party Organisation opens
POLITICSicon  15/10/2020 

The 11th Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Organisation for the 2020-2025 tenure opened on October 15, with 444 delegates taking part.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 