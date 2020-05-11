Party Central Committee convenes 12th plenum

The 12th plenum of the Party Central Committee, 12th tenure, opened in Hanoi on May 11 under the chair of Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong.

The opening session was presided over by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

The committee is scheduled to discuss and make decisions on such issues as plans on 13th Party Central Committee personnel, orientations for the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026, and the appointment of delegates to the 13th National Party Congress, among others.

In his opening remarks, Party General Secretary and President Trong said the meeting takes place in the context of the 45th anniversary of the liberation of the south and national reunification, President Ho Chi Minh’s 130th birthday and the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen the excellent performance of the entire Party and people.

He urged each member of the Party Central Committee to carry forward revolutionary traditions of the Party and the nation as well as the sense of responsibility to complete assigned tasks.

Party Central Committee convenes its 12th plenum in Hanoi under the chair of Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong (Photo: VNA) The committee discusses and makes decisions on such issues as plans on 13th Party Central Committee personnel, orientations for the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People's Councils for 2021-2026, and the appointment of delegates to the 13th National Party Congress, among others. (Photo: VNA) Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong chairs the event (Photo: VNA)







Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong and members of the Party Central Committee (Photo: VNA) Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong with leaders of the State and Government and members of the Party Central Committee at the 12th plenum of the Party Central Committee (Photo: VNA)