11/05/2020 13:16:00 (GMT +7)
Party Central Committee convenes 12th plenum

 
 
11/05/2020    11:17 GMT+7

The 12th plenum of the Party Central Committee, 12th tenure, opened in Hanoi on May 11 under the chair of Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong.

The opening session was presided over by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

The committee is scheduled to discuss and make decisions on such issues as plans on 13th Party Central Committee personnel, orientations for the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026, and the appointment of delegates to the 13th National Party Congress, among others.

In his opening remarks, Party General Secretary and President Trong said the meeting takes place in the context of the 45th anniversary of the liberation of the south and national reunification, President Ho Chi Minh’s 130th birthday and the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen the excellent performance of the entire Party and people.

He urged each member of the Party Central Committee to carry forward revolutionary traditions of the Party and the nation as well as the sense of responsibility to complete assigned tasks.

 
Party Central Committee convenes its 12th plenum in Hanoi under the chair of Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong (Photo: VNA)

The committee discusses and makes decisions on such issues as plans on 13th Party Central Committee personnel, orientations for the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026, and the appointment of delegates to the 13th National Party Congress, among others. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong chairs the event (Photo: VNA)



Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong and members of the Party Central Committee (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong with leaders of the State and Government and members of the Party Central Committee at the 12th plenum of the Party Central Committee (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong and members of the Party Central Committee at the 12th plenum (Photo: VNA)

 
 

PM Phuc tells Vietnam to restart the economy
POLITICSicon  21 giờ trước 

An online dialogue between Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the business community took place on May 9, aiming to address businesses’ concerns, boost production and restart the economy in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Ho Chi Minh during French resistance war
YOUR VIETNAMicon  09/05/2020 

Historical evidence proved that the Vietnamese revolution under the leadership of the VN Communist Party and President Ho Chi Minh is a decisive factor in the victory of the national resistance war against the French invaders during 1946-1954.

Deputy PM attends UNSC video meeting celebrating end of World War II
POLITICSicon  09/05/2020 

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh on May 8 attended the United Nations Security Council’s high-level video meeting

Vietnam rejects China’s “Four Sha” claims in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  09/05/2020 

In late 2019 and early 2020 China announced its “Four-Sha” sovereignty claims over the East Sea in two diplomatic notes sent to the UN Secretary-General, 

NA Standing Committee mulls two draft reports
POLITICSicon  09/05/2020 

The National Assembly Standing Committee gave opinions on a draft report on the supervision outcomes of the settlement of voters’ suggestions sent to the 14th NA’s eighth session during its 45th session, which opened in Hanoi on May 8.

Vietnamese, Lao National Assembly leaders hold phone talks
POLITICSicon  08/05/2020 

Chairwoman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and her Lao counterpart Pany Yathotou discussed the fight against COVID-19 in the two countries, 

Vietnam rejects China’s unilateral fishing ban in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  08/05/2020 

Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang has said Vietnam rejects China’s unilateral decision on fishing ban in the East Sea from May 1 to August 16.

Vietnam prioritises people’s lives in COVID-19 fight: int'l media
POLITICSicon  08/05/2020 

International media have continued to speak highly of the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and measures taken by the Government to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Press teleconference talks Vietnam-China relations
POLITICSicon  08/05/2020 

The Chinese Embassy in Vietnam held a press teleconference in Hanoi on May 7 to discuss bilateral ties and international cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.

Sending workers abroad should be selected carefully
POLITICSicon  08/05/2020 

Efforts to send Vietnamese workers abroad should be careful to ensure sufficient human resources for the country's development, said Bui Sy Loi, deputy head of National Assembly’s Committee for Social Affairs. 

Vietnam, Brazil bolster comprehensive partnership ties
PHOTOSicon  07/05/2020 

After 31 years of establishing ties, the relationships between Vietnam and Brazil have flourished in all spheres, especially when the two countries declared a comprehensive partnership in May 2007.

ASEAN working to restructure supply chains, recover economies: Minister
POLITICSicon  07/05/2020 

Faced with the negative impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on regional and global economies, including interruptions to supply chains, ASEAN countries are making greater efforts to recover

President Ho Chi Minh, General Vo Nguyen Giap, leaders of Dien Bien Phu Campaign
YOUR VIETNAMicon  07/05/2020 

President Ho Chi Minh and General Vo Nguyen Giap are the two leaders who led the Dien Bien Phu Campaign to a victory on May 7, 1954.

China acts aggressively in the East Sea: US defense secretary
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  07/05/2020 

China is blamed to attempt to exploit the Covid-19 crisis to their benefit at the expense of others.

Vietnam, US to enhance agricultural cooperation
POLITICSicon  07/05/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc held phone talks with US Under Secretary of Agriculture Ted McKinney in Washington DC on May 6 with a view to promoting agricultural cooperation between the two countries.

Trump thanks Vietnam for medical supplies and gifts
POLITICSicon  07/05/2020 

U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking in a phone conversation with Vietnam’s PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc on May 6, thanked Vietnam and its people for medical supplies and gifts for the US and American people.

Trump says coronavirus worse 'attack' than Pearl Harbor
POLITICSicon  07/05/2020 

"There's never been an attack like this," says the US president, blaming China for failing to stop it.

Looking back on glorious Battle of Dien Bien Phu
YOUR VIETNAMicon  07/05/2020 

In 1953, eight years after reinvading Indochina, despite having mobilised huge economic and military resources, the French colonialists failed to achieve their purpose of destroying the revolutionary government

COVID-19: Laos agrees to facilitate repatriation of Vietnamese citizens
POLITICSicon  07/05/2020 

Lao authorities have agreed to allow Vietnamese citizens living and working in Laos to return to Vietnam via international border gates, the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos said on Tuesday.

Vietnam must reach GDP growth of 5 per cent this year: PM
POLITICSicon  07/05/2020 

Vietnam’s GDP growth in 2020 must reach 5 per cent, higher than the 2.7 per cent the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecast, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said.

