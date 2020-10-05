Party Central Committee convenes 13th session

The 13th session of the 12th Party Central Committee opened in Hanoi on October 5 under the chair of Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong.

During the session, member of the committee will discuss important matters, including the socio-economic situation in 2020 and the plan for 2021; draft documents for the 13th National Party Congress; and a personnel plan for the 13th Party Central Committee.

Opening the session, the Party General Secretary asked participants to give objective and comprehensive assessments on the country’s socio-economic situation since the beginning of the year and make forecast for the whole year. He urged them to analyse shortcomings as well as reasons behind them and propose solutions.

The Party Central Committee will also have to sketch out major tasks for 2021 and following years, along with possible scenarios so as to prepare suitable responses for even the worst situation.

General Secretary Trong urged the committee to thoroughly review the latest draft documents of the 13th National Party Congress, and approve the draft Political Report, and the draft reports on socio-economy and Party building, so as to send them to National Assembly deputies, the Vietnam Fatherland Front and socio-political organisations and the public for discussion in mid-October.

Also at this plenum, the Politburo will submit for the first time a draft list of nominated candidates for the Inspection Commission of the 13th Party Central Committee.

Highlighting the significant of personnel work, the Party General Secretary requested the Central Committee to carefully study the lists of nominated candidates for the Party Central Committee and the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission in the 13th tenure.

He stressed that in personnel work, it is important to ensure democracy, fairness, objectivity and transparency, and called for strict handling of any negative phenomena related to the work./.VNA