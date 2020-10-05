Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
05/10/2020 17:37:06 (GMT +7)
Party Central Committee convenes 13th session

05/10/2020    16:28 GMT+7

The 13th session of the 12th Party Central Committee opened in Hanoi on October 5 under the chair of Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong.

During the session, member of the committee will discuss important matters, including the socio-economic situation in 2020 and the plan for 2021; draft documents for the 13th National Party Congress; and a personnel plan for the 13th Party Central Committee.

Opening the session, the Party General Secretary asked participants to give objective and comprehensive assessments on the country’s socio-economic situation since the beginning of the year and make forecast for the whole year. He urged them to analyse shortcomings as well as reasons behind them and propose solutions.

The Party Central Committee will also have to sketch out major tasks for 2021 and following years, along with possible scenarios so as to prepare suitable responses for even the worst situation.

 

General Secretary Trong urged the committee to thoroughly review the latest draft documents of the 13th National Party Congress, and approve the draft Political Report, and the draft reports on socio-economy and Party building, so as to send them to National Assembly deputies, the Vietnam Fatherland Front and socio-political organisations and the public for discussion in mid-October.

Also at this plenum, the Politburo will submit for the first time a draft list of nominated candidates for the Inspection Commission of the 13th Party Central Committee.

Highlighting the significant of personnel work, the Party General Secretary requested the Central Committee to carefully study the lists of nominated candidates for the Party Central Committee and the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission in the 13th tenure.

He stressed that in personnel work, it is important to ensure democracy, fairness, objectivity and transparency, and called for strict handling of any negative phenomena related to the work./.VNA

 
 

Third wave of reform: 20% more regulations on businesses to be cut
Third wave of reform: 20% more regulations on businesses to be cut
POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese government’s Resolution 68 that aims to reduce business regulations by 20% and at least 20% of costs is seen as the Government’s third wave of reform.

Vietnam supports all efforts towards nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation
Vietnam supports all efforts towards nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation
POLITICSicon  9 giờ trước 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has affirmed Vietnam’s consistent stance on supporting all efforts towards nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation.

Website of 13th National Party Congress launched
Website of 13th National Party Congress launched
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

The official website of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) was launched on October 3, at daihoi13.dangcongsan.vn.

Minister: Government determined to achieve 3 pct. growth this year
Minister: Government determined to achieve 3 pct. growth this year
POLITICSicon  03/10/2020 

The Vietnamese Government resolved to record GDP growth of 2.5-3 percent this year at its recent monthly meeting, Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung told a press conference on October 2.

Recovering and Building Back Better as a Region: ASEAN Chief
Recovering and Building Back Better as a Region: ASEAN Chief
POLITICSicon  03/10/2020 

Secretary-General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Dato Lim Jock Hoi has written an article about the region’s COVID-19 and economic situation. The following is the full text of the article.

Vietnam wants resumption of talks on East Sea code
Vietnam wants resumption of talks on East Sea code
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  02/10/2020 

Vietnam wants code of conduct (COC) negotiations for parties in the East Sea between Southeast Asian nations and China to resume soon, after months of disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a spokesperson has said.

Vision and development goals of Vietnam
Vision and development goals of Vietnam
FEATUREicon  02/10/2020 

The article " Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development" by Party Secretary General and President Nguyen Phu Trong has been attracting public attention. 

Vietnam welcomes countries’ standpoints on East Sea issue: Spokesperson
Vietnam welcomes countries’ standpoints on East Sea issue: Spokesperson
POLITICSicon  02/10/2020 

Vietnam welcomes the stance held by other countries on the East Sea issue that conforms with international law, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said

Setting the scene for Vietnam’s future human development
Setting the scene for Vietnam’s future human development
POLITICSicon  01/10/2020 

With Vietnam celebrating the 44th anniversary of joining the UN this month, Caitlin Wiesen, UNDP resident representative in Vietnam, pores over the country's progress in human development and the challenges ahead to tackle various inequalities.

Vietnam, Singapore cooperate to facilitate entry of each other’s citizens: spokesperson
Vietnam, Singapore cooperate to facilitate entry of each other’s citizens: spokesperson
POLITICSicon  02/10/2020 

The Singaporean Embassy in Hanoi has informed the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry about Singapore’s decision to open its borders to Vietnamese visitors as from October 8, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.

Vietnam, UK to develop strategic partnership to higher level: officials
Vietnam, UK to develop strategic partnership to higher level: officials
POLITICSicon  01/10/2020 

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh held talks with UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs and First Secretary of State Dominic Raab in Hanoi on September 30.

New Japanese PM mulls first overseas trip to Vietnam
New Japanese PM mulls first overseas trip to Vietnam
POLITICSicon  01/10/2020 

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is planning to visit Vietnam and Indonesia around mid-October in his first official overseas trip since taking office earlier this month, Kyodo News cited government sources as reporting on September 30.

Vietnam backs UN, AU efforts to ensure peace in Africa
Vietnam backs UN, AU efforts to ensure peace in Africa
POLITICSicon  01/10/2020 

Vietnam supports joint efforts by the United Nations (UN) and the African Union (AU) to promote peace in Africa, Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, deputy head of the Vietnamese mission to the UN, has said.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosts UK Ministers
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosts UK Ministers
POLITICSicon  01/10/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc on September 30 received Greg Hands, Minister of State for Trade Policy in the Department for International Trade of the UK and President of Enterprize Energy Group Ian Raymond Hatton, 

Vietnam-Germany relations develop constantly: Ambassador
Vietnam-Germany relations develop constantly: Ambassador
POLITICSicon  01/10/2020 

Cooperative relations between Vietnam and Germany have been developing constantly in multiple fields, German Ambassador to Vietnam Guido Hildner told the media on September 30.

Vietnam calls on Israel to cease expansion of settlement areas
Vietnam calls on Israel to cease expansion of settlement areas
POLITICSicon  30/09/2020 

Vietnam has called on Israel to cease the expansion of settlement areas and fulfill its duties in line with international law.

Top leaders of Vietnam, China agree to step up result-oriented cooperation
Top leaders of Vietnam, China agree to step up result-oriented cooperation
POLITICSicon  30/09/2020 

Vietnamese Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping consented to step up result-oriented cooperation between the two countries during their phone talk on September 29.

Many provinces have newly-elected and re-elected Party chiefs
Many provinces have newly-elected and re-elected Party chiefs
POLITICSicon  30/09/2020 

Many provinces and cities have elected or re-elected their top leaders.

PM holds dialogue with central, Central Highlands farmers
PM holds dialogue with central, Central Highlands farmers
POLITICSicon  29/09/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on September 28 held a dialogue with more than 300 farmers in the central and Central Highlands regions in Dak Lak province’s Buon Ma Thuot city.

13 provincial Party secretaries and chairmen join the central Government in 2020
13 provincial Party secretaries and chairmen join the central Government in 2020
POLITICSicon  29/09/2020 

So far this year, many provincial leaders have become cabinet members.

