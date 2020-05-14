Party Central Committee’s 12th plenum concludes

The 12th plenum of the 12th Party Central Committee (PCC) wrapped up in Hanoi on May 14 after four days of working. All agenda items were completed.

The closing session of the 12th plenum of the 12th Party Central Committee

The PCC decided directions on personnel for the 13th National Party Congress and on the general election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2025 term.

The committee also made decisions on the standards, number, and applications for delegates to the 13th National Party Congress and looked into other major issues.

In his closing remarks, Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong said the 13th PCC must be a united, pure and strong collective that has firm political mettle, good virtues, a strategic vision, and a creative mindset.

He also highlighted the close-knit relations between the PCC and the people, saying it must have adequate prestige and capacity to lead the nation in this new period.

Standards for members of the 13th PCC will be set on the basis of common standards prescribed in Party resolutions, the meeting heard.

The Politburo and Secretariat should gather outstanding officials of the PCC in terms of political mettle, morality, knowledge, sense of responsibility, will for combat, leadership and management capacity, and disciplinary and strategic vision and mindset.

Those who display shortcomings like corruption, violations of principles of democratic centralism, and inefficiency, among others, will be resolutely excluded from the PCC, Trong emphasised.

The 13th PCC needs a suitable number of personnel and structure to ensure comprehensive leadership, he went on, ordering more PCC members take on key positions in localities and sectors, especially the young, women, and ethnic minorities.

He urged committee members to set examples, have a high sense of responsibility, be objective, and seriously observe Party regulations while nominating and selecting personnel for the 13th PCC.

According to the committee, the election of deputies to the NA and all-level People’s Councils will be held nationwide on the same day.

To ensure the success of the election, Trong ordered the promoting of leadership, the organising role of all-level Party Committees, authorities and the entire political system, as well as the warm response of voters around the country.

The standard and quality of deputies must be the top priority while completing targets in quality and structure, he said.

He also spoke of concrete requirements for deputies regarding political mettle, morality, education, occupation, and age.

During the plenum, the committee introduced personnel to the planning of the Politburo and the Secretariat, 13th tenure, in line with Party regulations. It also elected two additional members of the 12th PCC’s Inspection Commission.

The committee decided to impose a disciplinary measure against Admiral Nguyen Van Hien, former PCC member and former Deputy Minister of National Defence, by expelling him from the Party.

Trong also lauded the nation's joint efforts in preventing and containing COVID-19 but called for continued vigilance.

Apart from continuing to keep a close watch on the developments of the epidemic, it is necessary to promptly deal with its consequences, recover production and business activities, and stabilise people’s lives.

Effective solutions are needed to fulfil targets and tasks in 2020 at the highest level, he said.

Party Central Committee handles personnel matters on fourth working day of 12th plenum

Personnel matters were the main focus of the Party Central Committee (PCC) in the morning of May 14, the fourth working day of the PCC’s 12th plenum.

Under the chair of Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong, the PCC elected an additional two members to the PCC’s Inspection Commission, 12th tenure.

The PCC also considered and decided on a disciplinary measure against Admiral Nguyen Van Hien, former PCC member and former Deputy Minister of Defence, by expelling him from the Party.

In the afternoon, the PCC held the closing session, during which Pham Minh Chinh, Politburo member, member of the PCC Secretariat and head of the PCC’s Organisation Commission, delivered a report of the Politburo on acquiring and explaining the PCC’s opinions on personnel work of the 12th PCC, orientations for personnel work of the 13th PCC, and criteria, structure, number and allocation plan of delegates to the 13th National Party Congress.

Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, Politburo member and Chairwoman of the National Assembly, presented the Politburo’s report on acquiring and explaining the PCC’s opinions on the blueprint on the directions for the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels in the 2021-2026 tenure.

The PCC voted to adopt a resolution of the 12th plenum.

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong delivered the closing remarks./.VNA