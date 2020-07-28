Party Central Committee Secretariat expels three officials from Party

The Secretariat of the Party Central Committee has decided to expel three officials from the Party due to their serious violations of Party regulations and State laws.

Nguyen Huu Tin, former member of the standing board of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and former Vice Chairman of the city People’s Committee, at a court. (Photo: VNA)

The decision was made at a meeting of the Secretariat in Hanoi on July 28 under the chair of Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong.

The three expelled Party members included Nguyen Huu Tin, former member of the standing board of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and former Vice Chairman of the city People’s Committee.

The second one was Dao Anh Kiet, former member of the Party Committee of HCM City and former Director of the city’s Department of Natural Resources and Environment, who is serving an imprisonment term for violating regulations on management and use of State assets, causing loss and wastefulness.

The third one was Nguyen Van Dieu, member of the standing board of the Party Committee of Thai Binh province and head of the provincial Party Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs. He has seriously violated the Party regulations on things that Party members are banned from doing and on Party members’ responsibility of setting examples for others. He also violated the Law on Road Traffic and Law on Prevention and Control of Harms of Liquor and Beer, causing severe consequences, and facing criminal charges.

The Secretariat also decided to give a reprimand to Lieutenant General Duong Duc Hoa, former member of the Party Central Committee, former Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and former Commander of Military Zone 2 over his serious violation of the principle of centralized democracy, the working regulation of Military Zone 2 and legal regulations on management and use of defence land./. VNA