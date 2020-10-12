Party General Secretary attends Hanoi Party Congress

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong attended and delivered a key speech at the 17th Party Congress of Hanoi which opened on October 12.
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong attends the 17th Party Congress of Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
|Politburo member, Secretary of Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue welcomes National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan to the event (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan greet delegates at the 17th Party Congress of Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
|The congress attracts the participation of nearly 500 delegates, representing more than 450,000 members of the Hanoi Party Committee (Photo: VNA)
It is to review the committee’s major achievements during the past five years, draw lessons and outline orientations for the coming tenure (Photo: VNA)
|Politburo member, Secretary of Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue delivers a speech at the event (Photo: VNA)
|According to Vuong Dinh Hue, incumbent Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has directed Hanoi to successfully organize its Party Congress to set an exemplary model for other localities nationwide (Photo: VNA)
Delegates to the 17th Party Congress of Hanoi perform flag salute ceremony (Photo: VNA)
|Ngo Thi Thanh Hang, member of the Party’s Central Committee, standing Vice Secretary of Hanoi Party Committee, presents a political report at the event (Photo: VNA)
VNA
The 17th Congress of Hanoi’s Party organisation for the 2020-2025 tenure opened on October 12 morning, with the participation of 497 official delegates representing over 450,000 Party members across the capital city.
