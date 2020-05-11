Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
11/05/2020 15:43:01 (GMT +7)
Party leader outlines key tasks for 12th plenum of Party Central Committee

 
 
11/05/2020    15:32 GMT+7

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong has required members of the Party Central Committee (PCC) to uphold their sense of responsibility and objectivity

in addressing issues tabled for discussion at the 12th PCC plenum, especially personnel work.

Party leader outlines key tasks for 12th plenum of Party Central Committee hinh anh 1

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong (second from right) addresses the 12th plenum of the Party Central Committee (Photo: VNA)

In his opening remarks at the 12th plenum, which opened in Hanoi on May 11 morning, the Party leader said from now to the 13th National Party Congress, besides congress documents, the PCC must devote time and efforts to prepare personnel for the upcoming tenure. He stressed that it is an extremely important task that involves the fate of the Party and the nation, as well as the future of the country.

At the on-going plenum, the PCC will discuss and decide the directions for personnel work relating to the 13th -tenure PCC. The directions will be the basis for preparing personnel for the PCC, the Politburo, the PCC Secretariat, and the PCC’s Inspection Commission in the 13th tenure as well as key positions in State agencies in the 2021-2026 term, which will be done in the following PCC plenums.

General Secretary Trong said the criteria for candidates for the PCC, Politburo and PCC Secretariat include firm political position; perseverance with the goal of national independence and socialism; and absolute loyalty to Marxism-Leninism, Ho Chi Minh Thought, the Party’s Platform and directions, the Constitution and national interests. Candidates must have good ethics and lifestyle, be real examples for others, and have high prestige among the public. They must neither be involved in corruption nor be opportunistic, and have no ambition for power. Candidates must also be well aware of the responsibility to preserve and protect unity and solidarity among the Party.

At the plenum, Politburo member and Chairwoman of the National Assembly submitted to the PCC a scheme on directions for the general election of deputies to the 15th legislature and People’s Councils at all levels in the 2021-2026 tenure.

Party leader Trong said in considering the scheme, the PCC should analyse, clarify and reach consensus on key issues that decide the success of the elections, such as the objective, requirements and guiding principles of the elections; criteria for deputies of the NA and People’s Councils at all levels, including full-time deputies; the number, structure and age of deputies; the rights to voting and running for election; the process of nominating and self-nominating candidates; the settlement of election-related complaints and petitions; and other organisational work to implement the scheme.

Regarding the allocation of number of delegates to attend the 13th National Party Congress, General Secretary Trong said the PCC should focus attention on principles and criteria for allocating the number of delegates to 67 Party organisations under the management of the PCC. After the PCC approve the principles and criteria, the Politburo will consider and decide the number of delegates allocated to each Party organisation.

The PCC’s 12th plenum will last until May 14./.

 

Public attention focuses on Party personnel work

Personnel work is a key issue at the focus of attention of Party cadres, members and people nationwide ahead of the 12th plenum of the Party Central Committee, which is a step closer to the 13th National Party Congress.

Phung Quang Minh, a Party member and deputy head of the Information Technology section under the Hanoi Customs Office, expressed his view that unity within the Party and the selection of persons with both talent and ethics in congresses of all-level Party organizations are the two essential issues. If those two issues are addressed in a serious and righteous manner, the Party will win people’s approval and support, thus contributing to promoting national development and strengthening the prestige of the Party and the State.

According to Minh, the fact that nearly 100 high-ranking Party officials have been punished or disciplined, including imprisonment, since the beginning of the 12th tenure demonstrates the Party’s high resolve in fighting corruption and negative phenomena, leaving no banned zones in the fight. But at the same time it also revealed alarming signs in personnel work of the Party.

“If the personnel work is done well, it will prevent people with factionalist and self-interest thinking from holding positions in the Party. And only then can we put an end to disunity, factions and defiance against law of a number of Party members,” Minh said.

A veteran Party member, 75-year-old Lt. Colonel Nguyen Van Niem acknowledged that there are many signs that the Party is curbing and driving back negative phenomena in personnel work, starting with the assessment and selection of potential cadres with both talent and good ethics.

He stressed that there have been new changes in the selection and election of holders of important positions in the political system, which better ensure democracy, transparency and fairness as well as the involvement of the entire society.

Dr. Tran Khanh Dung, a lecturer at the Department of Information Technology (the University of Construction) shared the view that good personnel work at Party congresses at all levels should start with eliminating factionalism and opportunism.

He said factions in the Party will discourage people with talent and cause disunity, and voice his hope that Party congresses at all levels will be able to select cadres with talent and ethics in line with the requirement of the Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong./.VNA

 
 

Other News

Party Central Committee convenes 12th plenum
Party Central Committee convenes 12th plenum
POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

The 12th plenum of the Party Central Committee, 12th tenure, opened in Hanoi on May 11 under the chair of Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong.

PM Phuc tells Vietnam to restart the economy
PM Phuc tells Vietnam to restart the economy
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

An online dialogue between Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the business community took place on May 9, aiming to address businesses’ concerns, boost production and restart the economy in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Ho Chi Minh during French resistance war
President Ho Chi Minh during French resistance war
YOUR VIETNAMicon  09/05/2020 

Historical evidence proved that the Vietnamese revolution under the leadership of the VN Communist Party and President Ho Chi Minh is a decisive factor in the victory of the national resistance war against the French invaders during 1946-1954.

Deputy PM attends UNSC video meeting celebrating end of World War II
Deputy PM attends UNSC video meeting celebrating end of World War II
POLITICSicon  09/05/2020 

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh on May 8 attended the United Nations Security Council’s high-level video meeting

Vietnam rejects China’s “Four Sha” claims in East Sea
Vietnam rejects China’s “Four Sha” claims in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  09/05/2020 

In late 2019 and early 2020 China announced its “Four-Sha” sovereignty claims over the East Sea in two diplomatic notes sent to the UN Secretary-General, 

NA Standing Committee mulls two draft reports
NA Standing Committee mulls two draft reports
POLITICSicon  09/05/2020 

The National Assembly Standing Committee gave opinions on a draft report on the supervision outcomes of the settlement of voters’ suggestions sent to the 14th NA’s eighth session during its 45th session, which opened in Hanoi on May 8.

Vietnamese, Lao National Assembly leaders hold phone talks
Vietnamese, Lao National Assembly leaders hold phone talks
POLITICSicon  08/05/2020 

Chairwoman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and her Lao counterpart Pany Yathotou discussed the fight against COVID-19 in the two countries, 

Vietnam rejects China’s unilateral fishing ban in East Sea
Vietnam rejects China’s unilateral fishing ban in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  08/05/2020 

Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang has said Vietnam rejects China’s unilateral decision on fishing ban in the East Sea from May 1 to August 16.

Vietnam prioritises people’s lives in COVID-19 fight: int'l media
Vietnam prioritises people’s lives in COVID-19 fight: int'l media
POLITICSicon  08/05/2020 

International media have continued to speak highly of the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and measures taken by the Government to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Press teleconference talks Vietnam-China relations
Press teleconference talks Vietnam-China relations
POLITICSicon  08/05/2020 

The Chinese Embassy in Vietnam held a press teleconference in Hanoi on May 7 to discuss bilateral ties and international cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.

Sending workers abroad should be selected carefully
Sending workers abroad should be selected carefully
POLITICSicon  08/05/2020 

Efforts to send Vietnamese workers abroad should be careful to ensure sufficient human resources for the country's development, said Bui Sy Loi, deputy head of National Assembly’s Committee for Social Affairs. 

Vietnam, Brazil bolster comprehensive partnership ties
Vietnam, Brazil bolster comprehensive partnership ties
PHOTOSicon  07/05/2020 

After 31 years of establishing ties, the relationships between Vietnam and Brazil have flourished in all spheres, especially when the two countries declared a comprehensive partnership in May 2007.

ASEAN working to restructure supply chains, recover economies: Minister
ASEAN working to restructure supply chains, recover economies: Minister
POLITICSicon  07/05/2020 

Faced with the negative impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on regional and global economies, including interruptions to supply chains, ASEAN countries are making greater efforts to recover

President Ho Chi Minh, General Vo Nguyen Giap, leaders of Dien Bien Phu Campaign
President Ho Chi Minh, General Vo Nguyen Giap, leaders of Dien Bien Phu Campaign
YOUR VIETNAMicon  07/05/2020 

President Ho Chi Minh and General Vo Nguyen Giap are the two leaders who led the Dien Bien Phu Campaign to a victory on May 7, 1954.

China acts aggressively in the East Sea: US defense secretary
China acts aggressively in the East Sea: US defense secretary
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  07/05/2020 

China is blamed to attempt to exploit the Covid-19 crisis to their benefit at the expense of others.

Vietnam, US to enhance agricultural cooperation
Vietnam, US to enhance agricultural cooperation
POLITICSicon  07/05/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc held phone talks with US Under Secretary of Agriculture Ted McKinney in Washington DC on May 6 with a view to promoting agricultural cooperation between the two countries.

Trump thanks Vietnam for medical supplies and gifts
Trump thanks Vietnam for medical supplies and gifts
POLITICSicon  07/05/2020 

U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking in a phone conversation with Vietnam’s PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc on May 6, thanked Vietnam and its people for medical supplies and gifts for the US and American people.

Trump says coronavirus worse 'attack' than Pearl Harbor
Trump says coronavirus worse 'attack' than Pearl Harbor
POLITICSicon  07/05/2020 

"There's never been an attack like this," says the US president, blaming China for failing to stop it.

Looking back on glorious Battle of Dien Bien Phu
Looking back on glorious Battle of Dien Bien Phu
YOUR VIETNAMicon  07/05/2020 

In 1953, eight years after reinvading Indochina, despite having mobilised huge economic and military resources, the French colonialists failed to achieve their purpose of destroying the revolutionary government

COVID-19: Laos agrees to facilitate repatriation of Vietnamese citizens
COVID-19: Laos agrees to facilitate repatriation of Vietnamese citizens
POLITICSicon  07/05/2020 

Lao authorities have agreed to allow Vietnamese citizens living and working in Laos to return to Vietnam via international border gates, the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos said on Tuesday.

. Latest news

