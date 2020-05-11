Party leader outlines key tasks for 12th plenum of Party Central Committee

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong has required members of the Party Central Committee (PCC) to uphold their sense of responsibility and objectivity

in addressing issues tabled for discussion at the 12th PCC plenum, especially personnel work.

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong (second from right) addresses the 12th plenum of the Party Central Committee (Photo: VNA)

In his opening remarks at the 12th plenum, which opened in Hanoi on May 11 morning, the Party leader said from now to the 13th National Party Congress, besides congress documents, the PCC must devote time and efforts to prepare personnel for the upcoming tenure. He stressed that it is an extremely important task that involves the fate of the Party and the nation, as well as the future of the country.

At the on-going plenum, the PCC will discuss and decide the directions for personnel work relating to the 13th -tenure PCC. The directions will be the basis for preparing personnel for the PCC, the Politburo, the PCC Secretariat, and the PCC’s Inspection Commission in the 13th tenure as well as key positions in State agencies in the 2021-2026 term, which will be done in the following PCC plenums.

General Secretary Trong said the criteria for candidates for the PCC, Politburo and PCC Secretariat include firm political position; perseverance with the goal of national independence and socialism; and absolute loyalty to Marxism-Leninism, Ho Chi Minh Thought, the Party’s Platform and directions, the Constitution and national interests. Candidates must have good ethics and lifestyle, be real examples for others, and have high prestige among the public. They must neither be involved in corruption nor be opportunistic, and have no ambition for power. Candidates must also be well aware of the responsibility to preserve and protect unity and solidarity among the Party.

At the plenum, Politburo member and Chairwoman of the National Assembly submitted to the PCC a scheme on directions for the general election of deputies to the 15th legislature and People’s Councils at all levels in the 2021-2026 tenure.

Party leader Trong said in considering the scheme, the PCC should analyse, clarify and reach consensus on key issues that decide the success of the elections, such as the objective, requirements and guiding principles of the elections; criteria for deputies of the NA and People’s Councils at all levels, including full-time deputies; the number, structure and age of deputies; the rights to voting and running for election; the process of nominating and self-nominating candidates; the settlement of election-related complaints and petitions; and other organisational work to implement the scheme.

Regarding the allocation of number of delegates to attend the 13th National Party Congress, General Secretary Trong said the PCC should focus attention on principles and criteria for allocating the number of delegates to 67 Party organisations under the management of the PCC. After the PCC approve the principles and criteria, the Politburo will consider and decide the number of delegates allocated to each Party organisation.

The PCC’s 12th plenum will last until May 14./.

Public attention focuses on Party personnel work

Personnel work is a key issue at the focus of attention of Party cadres, members and people nationwide ahead of the 12th plenum of the Party Central Committee, which is a step closer to the 13th National Party Congress.

Phung Quang Minh, a Party member and deputy head of the Information Technology section under the Hanoi Customs Office, expressed his view that unity within the Party and the selection of persons with both talent and ethics in congresses of all-level Party organizations are the two essential issues. If those two issues are addressed in a serious and righteous manner, the Party will win people’s approval and support, thus contributing to promoting national development and strengthening the prestige of the Party and the State.

According to Minh, the fact that nearly 100 high-ranking Party officials have been punished or disciplined, including imprisonment, since the beginning of the 12th tenure demonstrates the Party’s high resolve in fighting corruption and negative phenomena, leaving no banned zones in the fight. But at the same time it also revealed alarming signs in personnel work of the Party.

“If the personnel work is done well, it will prevent people with factionalist and self-interest thinking from holding positions in the Party. And only then can we put an end to disunity, factions and defiance against law of a number of Party members,” Minh said.

A veteran Party member, 75-year-old Lt. Colonel Nguyen Van Niem acknowledged that there are many signs that the Party is curbing and driving back negative phenomena in personnel work, starting with the assessment and selection of potential cadres with both talent and good ethics.

He stressed that there have been new changes in the selection and election of holders of important positions in the political system, which better ensure democracy, transparency and fairness as well as the involvement of the entire society.

Dr. Tran Khanh Dung, a lecturer at the Department of Information Technology (the University of Construction) shared the view that good personnel work at Party congresses at all levels should start with eliminating factionalism and opportunism.

He said factions in the Party will discourage people with talent and cause disunity, and voice his hope that Party congresses at all levels will be able to select cadres with talent and ethics in line with the requirement of the Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong./.VNA