Party leader outlines key tasks for 12th plenum of Party Central Committee

 
 
12/05/2020    16:58 GMT+7

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong has asked members of the Party Central Committee (PCC) to uphold their responsibility and objectivity in addressing issues discussed at the 12th PCC plenum, especially personnel work.

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong delivers a speech at the 12th Plenum of the Party Central Committee which opens in Hanoi on Monday. 

In his opening remarks at the 12th plenum, which began in Hanoi on Monday, the Party leader said from now to the 13th National Party Congress in January, besides congress documents, the PCC must devote time and effort to prepare personnel. He stressed it is an extremely important task that involves the fate of the Party and the nation.

At the ongoing plenum, the PCC will decide the directions for personnel work relating to the 13th tenure PCC. The directions will be the basis for preparing personnel for the PCC, the Politburo, the PCC Secretariat, and the PCC’s Inspection Commission in the 13th tenure as well as key positions in State agencies in the 2021-26 term, which will be done in the following PCC plenums.

Party General Secretary Trong said the criteria for candidates for the PCC, Politburo and PCC Secretariat include firm political positions, perseverance with the goal of national independence and socialism and absolute loyalty to Marxism-Leninism, Ho Chi Minh Thought, the Party’s Platform and directions, the Constitution and national interests.

Candidates must have good ethics and lifestyle, be examples for others and have high public prestige. They must not be involved in corruption nor be opportunistic, and have no ambition for power. Candidates must also be well aware of the responsibility to preserve and protect unity and solidarity among the Party.

At the plenum, Politburo member and Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan submitted to the PCC a scheme on directions for the general election of deputies to the 15th legislature and People’s Councils at all levels in 2021-26.

Party leader Trong said in considering the scheme, the PCC should reach consensus on key issues that decide the success of the elections, such as the guiding principles of elections; criteria for deputies of the NA and People’s Councils at all levels, including full-time deputies; the number, structure and age of deputies; the rights to voting and running for election; the process of nominating and self-nominating candidates; the settlement of election-related complaints and petitions; and other organisational work. 

Regarding the number of delegates to attend the 13th National Party Congress, General Secretary Trong said the PCC should focus attention on principles and criteria for allocating the number of delegates to 67 Party organisations under the management of the PCC. After the PCC approves the principles and criteria, the Politburo will decide the number of delegates allocated to each Party organisation.

The committee is scheduled to make decisions on issues like plans on 13th Party Central Committee personnel, orientations for the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for 2021-26, and the appointment of delegates to the 13th National Party Congress, among others.

The PCC’s 12th plenum will last until Thursday.

Party Central Committee convenes 12th plenum 

The 12th plenum of the Party Central Committee, 12th tenure, opened in Hanoi on Monday under the chair of Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong.

A view of the 12th plenum of the Vietnam Communist Party Central Committee, 12th tenure, which opened in Hanoi on Monday morning. — VNA/VNS Photo Tri Dung
 

The opening session was presided over by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

The committee is scheduled to discuss and make decisions on issues such as plans on 13th Party Central Committee personnel, orientations for the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for 2021-26, and the appointment of delegates to the 13th National Party Congress, among others.

In his opening remarks, Party General Secretary and President Trong said the meeting takes place in the context of the 45th anniversary of national reunification, President Ho Chi Minh’s 130th birthday and the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen the excellent performance of the entire Party and people, inspiring confidence and pride in the Party, President Ho Chi Minh, and Vietnamese people.

He urged each member of the Party Central Committee to carry forward revolutionary traditions of the Party and the nation as well as the sense of responsibility to complete assigned tasks. VNS

The 12th plenum of the Party Central Committee, 12th tenure, opened in Hanoi on May 11 under the chair of Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong.  

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong has required members of the Party Central Committee (PCC) to uphold their sense of responsibility and objectivity

 
 

.
ASEAN countries prove effective cooperation in curbing COVID-19: Deputy Defence Minister
ASEAN countries prove effective cooperation in curbing COVID-19: Deputy Defence Minister
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

ASEAN entered 2020 with a lot of difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the initial success in curbing the spread of the disease in the region has proved effective intra-regional cooperation, 

Ministry: China’s suspension of fishing in Vietnam’s waters meaningless
Ministry: China’s suspension of fishing in Vietnam’s waters meaningless
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  7 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on May 11 said that China’s suspension of fishing in waters within Vietnam’s sovereignty in the East Sea carries no weight whatsoever.

VN National Assembly to ratify EVFTA shortly
VN National Assembly to ratify EVFTA shortly
POLITICSicon  7 giờ trước 

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is expected to be ratified by the National Assembly (NA) on May 20, the first day of the 14th NA’s ninth session, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Responsibility of nominators key to personnel work
Responsibility of nominators key to personnel work
POLITICSicon  7 giờ trước 

The nomination of persons with both talents and ethics to leadership and management positions of the Party and the State is a crucial and decisive task for the country's sustainable development.

White House staff ordered to wear masks
White House staff ordered to wear masks
POLITICSicon  8 giờ trước 

President Trump takes questions on testing after White House staff test positive for coronavirus.

IS regional leader Sheikh Khorasani 'arrested in Afghanistan'
IS regional leader Sheikh Khorasani 'arrested in Afghanistan'
POLITICSicon  7 giờ trước 

Sheikh Omar Khorasani is reportedly captured with two other IS leaders in a special operation in Kabul.

Party leader outlines key tasks for 12th plenum of Party Central Committee
Party leader outlines key tasks for 12th plenum of Party Central Committee
POLITICSicon  11/05/2020 

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong has required members of the Party Central Committee (PCC) to uphold their sense of responsibility and objectivity

Party Central Committee convenes 12th plenum
Party Central Committee convenes 12th plenum
POLITICSicon  11/05/2020 

The 12th plenum of the Party Central Committee, 12th tenure, opened in Hanoi on May 11 under the chair of Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong.

PM Phuc tells Vietnam to restart the economy
PM Phuc tells Vietnam to restart the economy
POLITICSicon  10/05/2020 

An online dialogue between Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the business community took place on May 9, aiming to address businesses’ concerns, boost production and restart the economy in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Ho Chi Minh during French resistance war
President Ho Chi Minh during French resistance war
YOUR VIETNAMicon  09/05/2020 

Historical evidence proved that the Vietnamese revolution under the leadership of the VN Communist Party and President Ho Chi Minh is a decisive factor in the victory of the national resistance war against the French invaders during 1946-1954.

Deputy PM attends UNSC video meeting celebrating end of World War II
Deputy PM attends UNSC video meeting celebrating end of World War II
POLITICSicon  09/05/2020 

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh on May 8 attended the United Nations Security Council’s high-level video meeting

Vietnam rejects China’s “Four Sha” claims in East Sea
Vietnam rejects China’s “Four Sha” claims in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  09/05/2020 

In late 2019 and early 2020 China announced its “Four-Sha” sovereignty claims over the East Sea in two diplomatic notes sent to the UN Secretary-General, 

NA Standing Committee mulls two draft reports
NA Standing Committee mulls two draft reports
POLITICSicon  09/05/2020 

The National Assembly Standing Committee gave opinions on a draft report on the supervision outcomes of the settlement of voters’ suggestions sent to the 14th NA’s eighth session during its 45th session, which opened in Hanoi on May 8.

Vietnamese, Lao National Assembly leaders hold phone talks
Vietnamese, Lao National Assembly leaders hold phone talks
POLITICSicon  08/05/2020 

Chairwoman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and her Lao counterpart Pany Yathotou discussed the fight against COVID-19 in the two countries, 

Vietnam rejects China’s unilateral fishing ban in East Sea
Vietnam rejects China’s unilateral fishing ban in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  08/05/2020 

Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang has said Vietnam rejects China’s unilateral decision on fishing ban in the East Sea from May 1 to August 16.

Vietnam prioritises people’s lives in COVID-19 fight: int'l media
Vietnam prioritises people’s lives in COVID-19 fight: int'l media
POLITICSicon  08/05/2020 

International media have continued to speak highly of the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and measures taken by the Government to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Press teleconference talks Vietnam-China relations
Press teleconference talks Vietnam-China relations
POLITICSicon  08/05/2020 

The Chinese Embassy in Vietnam held a press teleconference in Hanoi on May 7 to discuss bilateral ties and international cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.

Sending workers abroad should be selected carefully
Sending workers abroad should be selected carefully
POLITICSicon  08/05/2020 

Efforts to send Vietnamese workers abroad should be careful to ensure sufficient human resources for the country's development, said Bui Sy Loi, deputy head of National Assembly’s Committee for Social Affairs. 

Vietnam, Brazil bolster comprehensive partnership ties
Vietnam, Brazil bolster comprehensive partnership ties
PHOTOSicon  07/05/2020 

After 31 years of establishing ties, the relationships between Vietnam and Brazil have flourished in all spheres, especially when the two countries declared a comprehensive partnership in May 2007.

ASEAN working to restructure supply chains, recover economies: Minister
ASEAN working to restructure supply chains, recover economies: Minister
POLITICSicon  07/05/2020 

Faced with the negative impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on regional and global economies, including interruptions to supply chains, ASEAN countries are making greater efforts to recover

