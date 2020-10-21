Party seeks public feedback on draft documents of 13th National Party Congress

The full text of several draft documents of the 13th National Party Congress has been published for public feedback from October 20 to November 10.

Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Theory Council Phung Huu Phu (Photo: VNA)

The published draft documents are the Political Report, a report on the implementation of the 2011-2020 socio-economic development strategy and the building of a socio-economic development strategy for 2021-2030, a report on evaluation of the socio-economic performance during 2016-2020 and directions and missions for socio-economic development during 2021-2025, and a report on Party building work and implementation of the Party statute during the 12th tenure.

Collecting public feedback aims to promote citizens’ right to mastery and pool ideas for the making of Party guidelines and policies on national development to 2025 with a vision to 2030 and 2045, while helping improve quality of the draft documents submitted to the 13th National Party Congress.

According to Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Theory Council Phung Huu Phu, public comments will be sent to the editing groups, who will seriously study the feedback to complete the documents.

“We are trying to make the Party’s guidelines able to reflect the public’s aspirations and intelligence”, he affirmed./.VNA

“Locking power in the cage of mechanisms” and 13th National Party Congress personnel work "Locking power in the cage of mechanisms" is an issue that has been repeated in many speeches by Party Secretary General and President Nguyen Phu Trong.