Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/10/2020 14:07:37 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Party seeks public feedback on draft documents of 13th National Party Congress

21/10/2020    13:05 GMT+7

The full text of several draft documents of the 13th National Party Congress has been published for public feedback from October 20 to November 10.

Party seeks public feedback on draft documents of 13th National Party Congress hinh anh 1

Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Theory Council Phung Huu Phu (Photo: VNA)

The published draft documents are the Political Report, a report on the implementation of the 2011-2020 socio-economic development strategy and the building of a socio-economic development strategy for 2021-2030, a report on evaluation of the socio-economic performance during 2016-2020 and directions and missions for socio-economic development during 2021-2025, and a report on Party building work and implementation of the Party statute during the 12th tenure.

Collecting public feedback aims to promote citizens’ right to mastery and pool ideas for the making of Party guidelines and policies on national development to 2025 with a vision to 2030 and 2045, while helping improve quality of the draft documents submitted to the 13th National Party Congress.

According to Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Theory Council Phung Huu Phu, public comments will be sent to the editing groups, who will seriously study the feedback to complete the documents.

 

“We are trying to make the Party’s guidelines able to reflect the public’s aspirations and intelligence”, he affirmed./.VNA

“Locking power in the cage of mechanisms” and 13th National Party Congress personnel work

“Locking power in the cage of mechanisms” and 13th National Party Congress personnel work

"Locking power in the cage of mechanisms" is an issue that has been repeated in many speeches by Party Secretary General and President Nguyen Phu Trong.

&quot;Happiness&quot; is a highlight in the 13th National Party Congress’s draft documents

"Happiness" is a highlight in the 13th National Party Congress’s draft documents

One of the new points of the 13th National Party Congress documents is to thoroughly grasp the spirit of innovation, arouse the values of Vietnamese people, and take advantage of the 4.0 technology revolution, for a "prosperous and happy Vietnam".

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam pledges to promote rule of law at national, int’l level
Vietnam pledges to promote rule of law at national, int’l level
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam will continue to cooperate proactively and responsibly with the UN and countries to promote the rule of law at both national and international levels, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam mission to the UN affirmed.

Japanese Prime Minister concludes Vietnam visit
Japanese Prime Minister concludes Vietnam visit
POLITICSicon  20 giờ trước 

Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide and his spouse on October 20 wrapped up their official visit to Vietnam as guests of PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his wife.

10th session of 14th National Assembly opens
10th session of 14th National Assembly opens
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

The 10th session of the 14th tenure of the National Assembly kicked off on October 20. It is scheduled to last for nineteen and a half days.

Portraits of Hanoi’s Vice Party Secretaries
Portraits of Hanoi’s Vice Party Secretaries
POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

Mr. Chu Ngoc Anh, Mr. Nguyen Van Phong, Ms. Nguyen Thi Tuyen and Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Tuan have been elected as Deputy Secretaries of the Hanoi Party Committee for the 2020-2025 term.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry: Together we can conquer the future
Former Secretary of State John Kerry: Together we can conquer the future
FEATUREicon  23 giờ trước 

There is no way to solve the world's problems except by cooperating and helping each other, former US Secretary of State John Kerry has said.

Party, State leader receives Japanese Prime Minister
Party, State leader receives Japanese Prime Minister
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

Party and State leader Nguyen Phu Trong hosted a reception for Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide on October 19 in Hanoi as part of the latter’s official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Japanese PM goes jogging in downtown Hanoi
Japanese PM goes jogging in downtown Hanoi
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

Many early birds around Hoan Kiem (Sword) Lake were astonished when seeing Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide jogging there on early October 20 morning.

Vietnam plays a key role in Free and Open Indo-Pacific strategy, Japanese PM Suga says
Vietnam plays a key role in Free and Open Indo-Pacific strategy, Japanese PM Suga says
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam is an important partner of Japan and plays a key role in realising the Free and Open Indo-Pacific strategy, said Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Vietnam attends ASEAN-RoK joint cooperation committee’s meeting
Vietnam attends ASEAN-RoK joint cooperation committee’s meeting
POLITICSicon  20/10/2020 

Head of the Vietnamese mission to ASEAN Ambassador Tran Duc Binh on October 19 attended the 7th meeting of ASEAN-Korea Joint Cooperation Committee (AKJCC), which discussed measures to strengthen cooperation between the two sides in the time to come.

Vietnam considers Japan a leading, long-term partner: top leader
Vietnam considers Japan a leading, long-term partner: top leader
POLITICSicon  20/10/2020 

Vietnam always regards Japan as a leading and long-term strategic partner with a high level of trust, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong told visiting Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide on October 19.

Japan continues close cooperation with Vietnam in COVID-19 fight
Japan continues close cooperation with Vietnam in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  20/10/2020 

The spokesman of the Japanese Prime Minister during the latter’s official visit to Vietnam from October 18-20, Yoshida Tomoyuki, on October 19 informed the outcomes of the ongoing trip by PM Suga Yoshihide and his spouse.

Vietnamese, Japanese PM hold talks
Vietnamese, Japanese PM hold talks
POLITICSicon  19/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his visiting Japanese counterpart Suga Yoshihide agreed on major orientations and measures to further deepen bilateral extensive strategic partnership, during their talks in Hanoi on October 19.

Parliament to kick off 10th session on October 20
Parliament to kick off 10th session on October 20
POLITICSicon  20/10/2020 

The 10th session of the 14th-tenure National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to open on October 20 and last for 19 days, with both online and face-to-face meetings, NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc has said.

Friendship Order bestowed upon Special Advisor to Japanese PM
Friendship Order bestowed upon Special Advisor to Japanese PM
POLITICSicon  19/10/2020 

Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung, empowered by President Nguyen Phu Trong, today presented a Friendship Order to Iijima Isao, Special Advisor to the Japanese PM, in honour of his contributions to Vietnam-Japan ties.

Wife of Japanese PM visits Temple of Literature, Vietnamese Women’s Museum
Wife of Japanese PM visits Temple of Literature, Vietnamese Women’s Museum
POLITICSicon  19/10/2020 

The wives of the Japanese and Vietnamese Prime Ministers, Suga Mariko and Tran Nguyet Thu, visited the Temple of Literature and the Vietnamese Women’s Museum in Hanoi on October 19 as part of the Japanese Prime Minister’s official visit to Vietnam.

PM calls for greater efforts to overcome consequences of landslides in central region
PM calls for greater efforts to overcome consequences of landslides in central region
POLITICSicon  19/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on October 18 issued a dispatch asking for greater efforts to rescue operations and settlement of consequences of landslides in the central provinces of Thua Thien – Hue and Quang Tri.

Former US secretaries of Defense and State departments share their memories about Vietnam
Former US secretaries of Defense and State departments share their memories about Vietnam
FEATUREicon  19/10/2020 

Forty-five years after the war and 25 years after the normalization of Vietnam-US relations, two former US senators, Chuck Hagel (former US Secretary of Defense) and John Kerry (former US Secretary of State) have shared their memories about Vietnam.

Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga begins Vietnam visit
Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga begins Vietnam visit
POLITICSicon  18/10/2020 

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his wife started their official visit to Vietnam from October 18 afternoon at the invitation of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Vietnam ensures right to freedom of movement during COVID-19
Vietnam ensures right to freedom of movement during COVID-19
POLITICSicon  18/10/2020 

Despite difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnamese Party and State have done their best to ensure the right to freedom of travel for Vietnamese and foreign citizens in line with Vietnamese and international law.

HCMC has new Party chief
HCMC has new Party chief
POLITICSicon  18/10/2020 

Nguyen Van Nen, former head of the Party Central Committee Office, has been picked as new secretary of the HCMC Party Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 