PCC's Inspection Commission asks for discipline against Politburo member

04/11/2020    11:38 GMT+7

The Party Central Committee (PCC)'s Inspection Commission has proposed the Politburo to consider and apply a disciplinary measure against Politburo member Nguyen Van Binh, 

Secretary of the PCC and head of the PCC’s Economic Commission, for serious violations he committed when holding different positions some years ago.

PCC's Inspection Commission asks for discipline against Politburo member hinh anh 1

The Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission asks for discipline against Politburo member Nguyen Van Binh, Secretary of the PCC and head of the PCC’s Economic Commission (Photo: VNA)

This was one of the issues discussed at the Inspection Commission’s 49th meeting whose contents were announced on November 3.

The Inspection Commission found that, while holding the posts of member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee and Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), Binh violated the principle of democratic centralism and working regulations.

He lacked responsibility and loosened leadership, direction, examination and supervision, leading to violations and shortcomings in the issuance and implementation of a number of resolutions and decisions on bank credit activities, causing serious consequences. Many officials and Party members of the SBV and key leaders of some credit institutions violated the law and were criminally punished.

 

The Inspection Commission said Binh’s violations were “serious”, causing social disagreement and affecting the prestige of the Party organisation, the SBV and himself.

The Inspection Commission also proposed the Party Central Committee's Secretariat to expel former Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Ho Thi Kim Thoa from the Party due to her violations in the management and use of the land plot at No 2-4-6, Hai Ba Trung Street, in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1.

It said that former member of the Party Central Committee Vu Huy Hoang committed "very serious" violations and shortcomings when he held the position of Minister of Industry and Trade. However, the Inspection Commission has yet to consider a disciplinary measure against Hoang because he is suffering a dangerous disease.

At the meeting, the Inspection Commission also considered and settled denunciations for a number of cases, and decided other important issues./.VNA

 
 

