Philippines suspends VFA termination with US

The Philippines has suspended the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the US, announced Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. on June 2.

Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. (Photo: VNA)

Locsin posted on his Twitter account that the abrogation of the agreement has been suspended upon the President Rodrigo Duterte's instruction, owing to "political and other developments in the region."

The VFA provides a legal framework for the presence of US troops in the Philippines and joint military exercises.

On February 11, the Philippines said it sent a notice to the US that it would abrogate the decades-old military deal. The termination is set to take effect after 180 days without approval of the US./.VNA