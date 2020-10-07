Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
07/10/2020
PM approves 2021 public service workforce plan

07/10/2020    15:10 GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a public service workforce plan for 2021.

Photo for illustration.

Accordingly, the total number of officials, civil servants and public employees, excluding those at the Ministry of Public Security, Ministry of Defence and at commune level, will be streamlined to 249,650, a reduction of 3,867 compared to this year.

Of the number, 247,344 people are to be employed by ministries, sectors, localities and organisations, while 1,068 others will work at representative offices abroad.

The Minister of Home Affairs has been tasked with assigning workers to relevant agencies in keeping with the plan.

 

According to the ministry, as many as 40,500 officials, civil servants, public employees, and workers were cut in 2015 and 2018, following a plan to streamline State agencies and downsize public staff. Of them, nearly 35,000 retired early, while 5,483 were made redundant.  VNS

30% of level 4 public services expected to go online this year

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged ministries and localities to have 30 per cent of their online public services reach level 4 by the end of this year.

Vietnam pushes on with smart city plans

Vietnam is accelerating construction to support establishment of smart city projects combined with top-class technology to enhance both the country’s management and the economy.

 
 

Tasks on designing national master planning for next five years approved
POLITICSicon  06/10/2020 

The Government has issued Decision 143/NQ-CP approving the tasks of making the national master planning in the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050.

Socio-economic reports, plans delivered at Party Central Committee’s 13th session
POLITICSicon  06/10/2020 

A number of socio-economic development reports and plans were delivered during the first day of the 12th Party Central Committee’s 13th sitting in Hanoi on October 5.

"Happiness" is a highlight in the 13th National Party Congress’s draft documents
FEATUREicon  06/10/2020 

One of the new points of the 13th National Party Congress documents is to thoroughly grasp the spirit of innovation, arouse the values of Vietnamese people, and take advantage of the 4.0 technology revolution, for a "prosperous and happy Vietnam".

The nation's "career" of today
FEATUREicon  05/10/2020 

Preparing for the 13th Party Congress after 75 years of independence and 45 years of reunification, Vietnam has made many spectacular strides compared to the past.

Party Central Committee convenes 13th session
POLITICSicon  05/10/2020 

The 13th session of the 12th Party Central Committee opened in Hanoi on October 5 under the chair of Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong.

Third wave of reform: 20% more regulations on businesses to be cut
POLITICSicon  05/10/2020 

The Vietnamese government’s Resolution 68 that aims to reduce business regulations by 20% and at least 20% of costs is seen as the Government’s third wave of reform.

Vietnam supports all efforts towards nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation
POLITICSicon  05/10/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has affirmed Vietnam’s consistent stance on supporting all efforts towards nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation.

Website of 13th National Party Congress launched
POLITICSicon  04/10/2020 

The official website of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) was launched on October 3, at daihoi13.dangcongsan.vn.

Minister: Government determined to achieve 3 pct. growth this year
POLITICSicon  03/10/2020 

The Vietnamese Government resolved to record GDP growth of 2.5-3 percent this year at its recent monthly meeting, Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung told a press conference on October 2.

Recovering and Building Back Better as a Region: ASEAN Chief
POLITICSicon  03/10/2020 

Secretary-General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Dato Lim Jock Hoi has written an article about the region’s COVID-19 and economic situation. The following is the full text of the article.

Vietnam wants resumption of talks on East Sea code
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  02/10/2020 

Vietnam wants code of conduct (COC) negotiations for parties in the East Sea between Southeast Asian nations and China to resume soon, after months of disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a spokesperson has said.

Vision and development goals of Vietnam
FEATUREicon  02/10/2020 

The article " Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development" by Party Secretary General and President Nguyen Phu Trong has been attracting public attention. 

Vietnam welcomes countries’ standpoints on East Sea issue: Spokesperson
POLITICSicon  02/10/2020 

Vietnam welcomes the stance held by other countries on the East Sea issue that conforms with international law, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said

Setting the scene for Vietnam’s future human development
POLITICSicon  01/10/2020 

With Vietnam celebrating the 44th anniversary of joining the UN this month, Caitlin Wiesen, UNDP resident representative in Vietnam, pores over the country's progress in human development and the challenges ahead to tackle various inequalities.

Vietnam, Singapore cooperate to facilitate entry of each other’s citizens: spokesperson
POLITICSicon  02/10/2020 

The Singaporean Embassy in Hanoi has informed the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry about Singapore’s decision to open its borders to Vietnamese visitors as from October 8, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.

Vietnam, UK to develop strategic partnership to higher level: officials
POLITICSicon  01/10/2020 

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh held talks with UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs and First Secretary of State Dominic Raab in Hanoi on September 30.

New Japanese PM mulls first overseas trip to Vietnam
POLITICSicon  01/10/2020 

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is planning to visit Vietnam and Indonesia around mid-October in his first official overseas trip since taking office earlier this month, Kyodo News cited government sources as reporting on September 30.

Vietnam backs UN, AU efforts to ensure peace in Africa
POLITICSicon  01/10/2020 

Vietnam supports joint efforts by the United Nations (UN) and the African Union (AU) to promote peace in Africa, Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, deputy head of the Vietnamese mission to the UN, has said.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosts UK Ministers
POLITICSicon  01/10/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc on September 30 received Greg Hands, Minister of State for Trade Policy in the Department for International Trade of the UK and President of Enterprize Energy Group Ian Raymond Hatton, 

Vietnam-Germany relations develop constantly: Ambassador
POLITICSicon  01/10/2020 

Cooperative relations between Vietnam and Germany have been developing constantly in multiple fields, German Ambassador to Vietnam Guido Hildner told the media on September 30.

