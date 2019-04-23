PM approves plan for execution of Hague Convention on Taking of Evidence Abroad

The Prime Minister has approved a plan for the execution of the 1970 Hague Convention on the Taking of Evidence Abroad in Civil and Commercial Matters in Vietnam.

The plan aims to help the country maximise the benefits and fulfill all of its commitments as a party to the convention.

It also focuses on capacity building in judicial entrustment in the taking of evidence to improve the settlement of civil cases involving foreign elements in Vietnam and, at the same time, facilitates the improvement of the country’s current laws regarding mutual legal assistance in civil matters to reach international standards.

According to the plan, Vietnamese authorities will work together to raise public awareness of the convention and effectively implement it. Additionally, they will improve regulations on the taking of evidence in civil matters and promote capacity building for officials enforcing the convention.

The Ministry of Justice has been tasked to function as a focal point that will coordinate relevant ministries, agencies and organisations to implement the plan./.VNA