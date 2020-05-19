PM attends online meeting of 73rd World Health Assembly

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the 73rd World Health Assembly which was held in the form of video conference on May 18-19 at the invitation of General Director of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the meeting

The event drew the UN Secretary General, nearly 150 medical leaders of member states and 15 special guests who are heads of States and Governments.

Speaking at the event, PM Phuc said aware of the danger of COVID-19 since its outset, the Vietnamese Government has mobilized the involvement of administrations at all levels, the national medical system, scientists and the army. The Government was firm in implementing concentrated quarantine, tracing and controlling infection sources, and accepted sacrificing short-term economic interests to protect public health.

He highlighted that with a population of nearly 100 million people, Vietnam has so far recorded 324 infection cases and zero death, adding that May 19 was the 33rd day without transmission in the community. The country has entered a “new normal” situation, focusing on economic development while maintaining effective epidemic prevention, he said.

According to him, the Vietnamese Government, businesses, organisations and individuals have offered medical supplies and shared experience with many countries, including those hard hit by the pandemic.

The PM took the occasion to call on countries to stay united and pool resources to effectively cope with the pandemic.

He suggested countries devise post-pandemic development plans in combination with ensuring social welfare for the public, especially the poor and the vulnerable.

As ASEAN Chair 2020, Vietnam hosted and attended many discussions to seek a common voice and initiatives in the fight against COVID-19, providing support the people and working for economic recovery, he said.

PM Phuc expressed his belief that in the face of the most serious challenges since the establishment of the United Nations and the WHO, the international community will continue upholding the strong will and power of each nation and the strong international solidarity and cooperation to overcome the challenge and build a better future for each country and all citizens.

Participants agreed to pool information and expertise worldwide to cope with the pandemic, and continue coordinating regional and global efforts in responding to the pandemic and researching vaccine and medicines to cure the disease.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends the 73rd World Health Assembly meeting which was held in the form of video conference on May 19 at the invitation of General Director of the World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo: VNA)