Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
19/10/2020 09:55:32 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

PM calls for greater efforts to overcome consequences of landslides in central region

19/10/2020    08:18 GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on October 18 issued a dispatch asking for greater efforts to rescue operations and settlement of consequences of landslides in the central provinces of Thua Thien – Hue and Quang Tri.

PM calls for greater efforts to overcome consequences of landslides in central region hinh anh 1

At the landslide site (Photo: VNA)

In his dispatch, he emphasised that floods and landslides triggered by torrential rains over the past month in the central and Central Highlands regions, particularly Thua Thien – Hue and Quang Tri provinces, claimed several lives and left dozens of other missing.

He added the landslides early this week killed 13 officials and soldiers at Ranger Station 67, and two construction workers and left 15 others missing at Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant in Thua Thien – Hue province. Moreover, a landslide occurred early October 18 in Huong Hoa district, Quang Tri province, which buried 22 officers and soldiers of Defence – Economic Division 337 under Military Region 4.

Also in the dispatch, the PM extended his deepest condolences to the families of the officials and soldiers sacrificed during their rescue operations, as well as his sympathy to the families of those who are still missing.

Heavy rain is predicted to last in the coming days, posing a high risk of landslides and flash floods in the central and Central Highlands regions. To protect the life and properties of residents, the PM asked the Ministry of Defence, the National Committee for Disaster Response and Search and Rescue to instruct Military Region 4 and relevant units to mobilise all resources and equipment to search and rescue workers who lost contact at the Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant and soldiers buried by a landslide in Huong Hoa district, while ensuring safety for rescue forces.

The ministries of Transport and Public Security and the People’s Committees of Thua Thien – Hue and Quang Tri were asked to mobilise all equipment and resources to join efforts with the Ministry of Defence and Military Region 4 to fix road to in the affected areas so that machineries and means of transport are brought to assist the rescue work in the landslide scenes.

Meanwhile, localities were also asked to promptly assist state policy beneficiaries, and families of natural disaster victims, as well as those affected by natural disasters.

 

The Central Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control is responsible for keeping a close watch on flood developments in order to adopt response measures.

Also the same day, Deputy PM Trinh Dinh Dung and his working delegation made a field trip to Quang Tri province to instruct the settlement of the consequences of floods.

He visited local residents in Thanh An commune, Cam Lo district.

During his meeting Cam Lo authorities, Dung conveyed PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s condolences to the people in the central region in general and to those in Quang Tri in particular, especially the relatives of the flood victims.

He praised efforts of rescue forces and asked them to prioritise searching and rescuing soldiers buried by a landslide in Huong Hoa district.

As of 4:45 pm of October 18, 14 bodies of 22 soldiers buried by a landslide earlier the same day in Huong Hoa district had been found./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga begins Vietnam visit
Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga begins Vietnam visit
POLITICSicon  14 giờ trước 

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his wife started their official visit to Vietnam from October 18 afternoon at the invitation of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Vietnam ensures right to freedom of movement during COVID-19
Vietnam ensures right to freedom of movement during COVID-19
POLITICSicon  17 giờ trước 

Despite difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnamese Party and State have done their best to ensure the right to freedom of travel for Vietnamese and foreign citizens in line with Vietnamese and international law.

HCMC has new Party chief
HCMC has new Party chief
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

Nguyen Van Nen, former head of the Party Central Committee Office, has been picked as new secretary of the HCMC Party Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure.

Congratulations to New Zealand Labour Party over election victory
Congratulations to New Zealand Labour Party over election victory
POLITICSicon  18/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on October 17 sent a congratulatory message to his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern over the victory of the New Zealand Labour Party and the PM herself in the general election held on the same day.

HCM City adjusts down several development targets
HCM City adjusts down several development targets
POLITICSicon  18/10/2020 

The 11th Party Congress of Ho Chi Minh City for the 2020-2025 tenure on October 17 agreed to adjust down a number of development targets set for the 2020-2025 period.

Deputy PM, FM highlights Vietnam-Hungary traditional friendship
Deputy PM, FM highlights Vietnam-Hungary traditional friendship
POLITICSicon  17/10/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh highlighted the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Hungary during talks with the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Péter Szijjártó, in Hanoi on October 16.

Vietnam chairs UNSC session on South Sudan
Vietnam chairs UNSC session on South Sudan
POLITICSicon  17/10/2020 

Vietnamese ambassador to the UN Dang Dinh Quy on October 16 virtually hosted a UN Security Council session, examining progress and challenges related to children and armed conflicts in South Sudan.

Japanese Prime Minister's official visit to Vietnam to start this Sunday
Japanese Prime Minister's official visit to Vietnam to start this Sunday
POLITICSicon  16/10/2020 

The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released a statement saying that Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide’s official visit to Vietnam is going to start on October 18.

Provinces convene Party congresses for 2020-2025 tenure
Provinces convene Party congresses for 2020-2025 tenure
POLITICSicon  16/10/2020 

The Party Committees of many provinces across the country convened their congresses for the 2020-2025 tenure on October 15 in the presence of senior Party and State leaders.

Top leaders of many provinces named
Top leaders of many provinces named
POLITICSicon  16/10/2020 

Many provinces and cities have organized Party Congresses to elect their top leaders.

Foreign ministry confirms visit by Japanese PM
Foreign ministry confirms visit by Japanese PM
POLITICSicon  16/10/2020 

Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide will pay an official visit to Vietnam in the very near future at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang affirmed on October 15.

37th ASEAN Summit slated for mid-November
37th ASEAN Summit slated for mid-November
POLITICSicon  16/10/2020 

The 37th ASEAN Summit is expected to take place in mid-November, and as ASEAN Chair this year, Vietnam is joining other member countries to actively prepare for this important event, according to Spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang.

SBV governor to lead Party Central Committee Office
SBV governor to lead Party Central Committee Office
POLITICSicon  16/10/2020 

The Politburo has picked Le Minh Hung, governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), head of the Party Central Committee Office, replacing Nguyen Van Nen.

Vietnam orders COVID-19 vaccines from foreign partners: Spokeswoman
Vietnam orders COVID-19 vaccines from foreign partners: Spokeswoman
POLITICSicon  15/10/2020 

Vietnam has ordered COVID-19 vaccines from some partners, including in Russia and the UK, spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang told a regular press conference on October 15.

Vietnam protests establishment of so-called Sansha city
Vietnam protests establishment of so-called Sansha city
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  15/10/2020 

Vietnam strongly protests the establishment of the so-called Sansha city in Phu Lam Island in Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago and related activities as they seriously violate Vietnam’s sovereignty, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said.

11th Congress of Ho Chi Minh City Party Organisation opens
11th Congress of Ho Chi Minh City Party Organisation opens
POLITICSicon  15/10/2020 

The 11th Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Organisation for the 2020-2025 tenure opened on October 15, with 444 delegates taking part.

Vietnam, Indonesia call for dialogues to establish peace in Colombia
Vietnam, Indonesia call for dialogues to establish peace in Colombia
POLITICSicon  15/10/2020 

Vietnam and Indonesia, the two ASEAN member states at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), laid stress on the need to enhance dialogues and carry out peace commitments in Colombia.

Hungarian Foreign Minister to visit Vietnam
Hungarian Foreign Minister to visit Vietnam
POLITICSicon  15/10/2020 

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjártó will pay an official visit to Vietnam on October 16, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties.

Top leader meets Hanoi voters ahead of NA’s 10th session
Top leader meets Hanoi voters ahead of NA’s 10th session
POLITICSicon  15/10/2020 

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, together with other National Assembly (NA) deputies of Hanoi, met with voters from Ba Dinh, Hoan Kiem, and Tay Ho districts on October 14.

Japanese Deputy FM expresses concerns over recent developments in East Sea
Japanese Deputy FM expresses concerns over recent developments in East Sea
POLITICSicon  15/10/2020 

Deputy Foreign Minister and head of SOM ASEAN of Viet Nam Nguyen Quoc Dung and Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Takeo Mori co-chaired the 35th ASEAN-Japan Forum, which was held virtually on October 14.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 