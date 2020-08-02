PM chairs online meeting on COVID-19 response

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired an online meeting of permanent Government members and ministries, sectors and local administrations on COVID-19 prevention and control on August 2.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VGP)

Underlining the risk of pandemic spreading not only in Da Nang but also other provinces and cities nationwide, the PM requested all ministries, sectors and local administrations to drastically isolate disease-hit areas and strictly impose social distancing to quickly stamp out any outbreaks in community, with the resolve to achieve the dual goals of controlling the epidemic while maintaining economic growth.

He commended Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi for their drastic actions such as mass testing, tracing suspected infections using information technology, and suspending the operation of certain sectors that can facilitate the spread of the disease.

“It is essential to act fast and resolutely, concentrate all resources for the epidemic control work, seize every hour, every minute to trace and monitor all suspected cases of infection,” Phuc said.

Localities where social distance measures have not been applied must strive to ensure production and business activities, he said.

“Each citizen is a soldier, each house, hamlet, residential area is a fortress in the fight against the pandemic”, the PM said.

He recommended that every people install the Bluezone app to facilitate fast tracing of infection, adding that digital transformation should be promoted in such forms as online teaching and learning, distance medical checks and online public services.

The PM particularly emphasized the need to ensure safety in health care facilities and medical workers.

Besides, he ordered the strict handling of fake news and rumours on the pandemic.

PM Phuc added that careful consideration should be made before making any decision on imposing social distancing measures.

He required ministries and localities to better implement social security and fiscal support packages to ease difficulties for enterprises and people, while strictly punishing people who illegally enter and stay in Vietnam.

Localities should stay vigilant and ready to respond to any outbreak, while ensuring that health regulations and recommendations on epidemic prevention be observed on public transport means, especially flights, the PM said, calling on the people to trust pandemic control measures undertaken by the Government./.VNA