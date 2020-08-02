Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
02/08/2020 22:52:00 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

PM chairs online meeting on COVID-19 response

02/08/2020    22:50 GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired an online meeting of permanent Government members and ministries, sectors and local administrations on COVID-19 prevention and control on August 2.

PM chairs online meeting on COVID-19 response
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VGP)

Underlining the risk of pandemic spreading not only in Da Nang but also other provinces and cities nationwide, the PM requested all ministries, sectors and local administrations to drastically isolate disease-hit areas and strictly impose social distancing to quickly stamp out any outbreaks in community, with the resolve to achieve the dual goals of controlling the epidemic while maintaining economic growth.

He commended Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi for their drastic actions such as mass testing, tracing suspected infections using information technology, and suspending the operation of certain sectors that can facilitate the spread of the disease.

“It is essential to act fast and resolutely, concentrate all resources for the epidemic control work, seize every hour, every minute to trace and monitor all suspected cases of infection,” Phuc said.

Localities where social distance measures have not been applied must strive to ensure production and business activities, he said.

“Each citizen is a soldier, each house, hamlet, residential area is a fortress in the fight against the pandemic”, the PM said.

 

He recommended that every people install the Bluezone app to facilitate fast tracing of infection, adding that digital transformation should be promoted in such forms as online teaching and learning, distance medical checks and online public services.

The PM particularly emphasized the need to ensure safety in health care facilities and medical workers.

Besides, he ordered the strict handling of fake news and rumours on the pandemic.

PM Phuc added that careful consideration should be made before making any decision on imposing social distancing measures.

He required ministries and localities to better implement social security and fiscal support packages to ease difficulties for enterprises and people, while strictly punishing people who illegally enter and stay in Vietnam.

Localities should stay vigilant and ready to respond to any outbreak, while ensuring that health regulations and recommendations on epidemic prevention be observed on public transport means, especially flights, the PM said, calling on the people to trust pandemic control measures undertaken by the Government./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam, Cambodia exchange border topographic maps
Vietnam, Cambodia exchange border topographic maps
POLITICSicon  01/08/2020 

Vietnamese and Cambodian officials exchanged border topographic maps at 1:25,000 scale at Moc Bai international border gate, the southern province of Tay Ninh on August 1.

Protocol amending ASEAN-Japan trade agreement becomes effective
Protocol amending ASEAN-Japan trade agreement becomes effective
POLITICSicon  01/08/2020 

The first protocol to amend the ASEAN-Japan Agreement on Comprehensive Economic Partnership (AJCEP) officially took into effect in Japan and the five ASEAN member states of Laos, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam on August 1.

Indonesia urges China to respect UNCLOS
Indonesia urges China to respect UNCLOS
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  01/08/2020 

Indonesia has expressed concern over escalating tensions in the East Sea and urged China to obey international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), to settle disputes.

Vietnam most important ASEAN partner to South Korea: official
Vietnam most important ASEAN partner to South Korea: official
POLITICSicon  31/07/2020 

Lee Hyuk, General Secretary of the ASEAN-Korea Center, talks to Vietnam News Agency on Vietnam’s position in ASEAN and relations with the RoK, on the 25th anniversary of Vietnam’s ASEAN membership.

Malaysia rejects China’s claim to maritime features in East Sea
Malaysia rejects China’s claim to maritime features in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  01/08/2020 

The Permanent Mission of Malaysia to the United Nations on July 29 sent a note verbale to the UN Secretary General, saying China’s claim to the maritime features in the East Sea has no basis under international law.

Vietnam proposes post-pandemic recovery measures in ASEAN
Vietnam proposes post-pandemic recovery measures in ASEAN
POLITICSicon  31/07/2020 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of Vietnam’s SOM ASEAN, attended an online high-level dialogue on ASEAN’s recovery post-COVID-19 on July 30.

AIPA steps up parliarmentary cooperation in education, culture
AIPA steps up parliarmentary cooperation in education, culture
POLITICSicon  31/07/2020 

As Chair of the ASEAN Inter-Parliarmentary Assembly (AIPA) for 2019-2020, the Vietnamese National Assembly hosted a virtual conference

Vietnam leaves deep imprint during 25 years of ASEAN membership
Vietnam leaves deep imprint during 25 years of ASEAN membership
POLITICSicon  30/07/2020 

In the 25 years since Vietnam joined ASEAN, it has left a major imprint on the bloc thanks to its willingness, effort, responsibility, and contribution to overall achievements.

Top legislators of Vietnam, New Zealand hold online talks
Top legislators of Vietnam, New Zealand hold online talks
POLITICSicon  30/07/2020 

Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan held online talks on July 29 with Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives Travor Mallard.

Vietnam calls on international community to help Syria cope with COVID-19
Vietnam calls on international community to help Syria cope with COVID-19
POLITICSicon  30/07/2020 

Vietnam on July 29 called on the international community to support Syria to ensure food security and enhance COVID-19 response capacity.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosts Korean investors in Vietnam
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosts Korean investors in Vietnam
POLITICSicon  30/07/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception on July 29 in Hanoi for groups and businesses from the Republic of Korea (RoK) that are investing in Vietnam.

Virtual ceremony marks 25 years of Vietnam-US ties
Virtual ceremony marks 25 years of Vietnam-US ties
POLITICSicon  30/07/2020 

A virtual ceremony was held in Washington D.C. on the afternoon of July 28 to mark the 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic ties, chaired by Ambassador Ha Kim Ngoc.

AUSMIN 2020: China’s maritime claims not valid under international law
AUSMIN 2020: China’s maritime claims not valid under international law
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  30/07/2020 

China’s maritime claims are not valid under international law, according to the Joint Statement on Australia-US Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN) 2020 released on July 28.

ASEAN, Japan adopt COVID-19 economic resilience action plan
ASEAN, Japan adopt COVID-19 economic resilience action plan
POLITICSicon  30/07/2020 

Economic ministers in ASEAN member states and Japan approved the ASEAN - Japan Economic Resilience Action Plan at a virtual meeting chaired by Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh on July 29, 

Vietnam appoints Honorary Consul in Barcelona
Vietnam appoints Honorary Consul in Barcelona
POLITICSicon  30/07/2020 

The Embassy of Vietnam in Spain on July 28 presented a decision to appoint a Spanish national, Pau Guardans Cambo, as Vietnam’s Honorary Consul in Barcelona, in charge of Catalonia and the Northeast of Spain, for the 2020-2023 term.

Vietnamese Prime Minister holds phone talks with EC President
Vietnamese Prime Minister holds phone talks with EC President
POLITICSicon  30/07/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held phone talks with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on July 29 to discuss the implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) 

ASEAN among Vietnam's top foreign policy priorities
ASEAN among Vietnam's top foreign policy priorities
POLITICSicon  30/07/2020 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung, Chair of Vietnam’s ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM), granted an interview to the media for the country’s 25th anniversary of ASEAN membership

Vietnam’s entry into ASEAN opens new chapter in Southeast Asia relations: Ambassador
Vietnam’s entry into ASEAN opens new chapter in Southeast Asia relations: Ambassador
POLITICSicon  29/07/2020 

Vietnam’s admission to ASEAN on this day 25 years ago opened up a new chapter in its cooperative relations with other Southeast Asian countries, 

Deputy PM: Joining ASEAN marks strategic decision of Vietnam
Deputy PM: Joining ASEAN marks strategic decision of Vietnam
POLITICSicon  29/07/2020 

Vietnam’s becoming the seventh member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) marked a strategic decision and paved the way for the country’s regional and international integration, 

Vietnam presents friendship order to former Mozambican Ambassador
Vietnam presents friendship order to former Mozambican Ambassador
POLITICSicon  29/07/2020 

A ceremony was held recently in Brazil to present a Friendship Order to Mozambican Ambassador to Brazil Gamiliel Sepulveda Joao Munguambe, who previously served as Ambassador to Vietnam, for his contributions to bilateral relations.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 