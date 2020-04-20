PM: Drastic actions needed for Hanoi to revitalise economy

Hanoi must be a role model in COVID-19 prevention and control and must also work harder to achieve the major targets set at the beginning of the year, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on April 20.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the working session.

He held a working session with the Standing Board of the Hanoi Party Committee to look into the city’s socio-economic development in the first quarter of 2020 and the key tasks for the remainder of the year.

The Hanoi People’s Committee has reported that the capital failed to achieve most of its Q1 targets due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Growth was just 3.72 percent in the quarter, or about half of the figure posted in Q1 2019.

It noted that the capital has identified three scenarios for growth of 7.5 percent this year.

Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue said the capital has been working hard to simultaneously fight the COVID-19 and promote economic growth so that when the pandemic ends, its economy will recover strongly.

It has been accelerating the implementation of key projects to step up the disbursement of public investment and city authorities have also held dialogues with businesses to tackle the difficulties faced and facilitate private investment, he noted.

Applauding the city’s efforts in the fight against the pandemic, PM Phuc said it needs to be an example for the country to follow and post the best results possible in this endeavor.

He also asked that it strive to obtain major targets set, including in economic growth, employment, and budget revenues to make a considerable contribution to the country.

The PM noted that growth of nearly 4 percent in the first quarter was a positive result but still much lower than the figure in the same period last year. Hanoi needs to take more drastic and concerted actions to boost development which would stimulate growth in the entire capital region.

It should seek private sources for infrastructure development, boost the disbursement of public investment, and bolster consumption. Hanoi also needs to promptly prepare development plans for different scenarios so it won’t be passive as the economy changes.

In the time ahead, it should work to become a healthy city in both material and spiritual terms and a prosperous, civilised, smart, and integrated city.

The city also has to make more progress in improving its business climate, especially the development of e-administration, ensure a healthy cultural and social environment, and guarantee political security, defense and social order and safety, PM Phuc added. VNA