29/09/2020 11:21:32 (GMT +7)
POLITICS
 
 
PM holds dialogue with central, Central Highlands farmers

29/09/2020    10:10 GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on September 28 held a dialogue with more than 300 farmers in the central and Central Highlands regions in Dak Lak province’s Buon Ma Thuot city.

PM holds dialogue with central, Central Highlands farmers hinh anh 1

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on September 28 held a dialogue with more than 300 farmers in the central and Central Highlands regions in Dak Lak province’s Buon Ma Thuot city. (Photo: VNA)

During the dialogue, the government leader fielded questions raised by farmers in order to complete relevant policies, thus creating momentum for agriculture and rural areas in the regions to move forwards.

PM Phuc told the participants that agricultural exports would reach 42 billion USD this year, turning Vietnam into one of the Southeast Asian countries that take the lead in agriculture.

The Party and State are always concerned about difficulties facing the domestic agricultural sector, farmers and rural areas, he said, stressing the need for more attention to the market, processing industry, production capital and other issues regarding fertilisers and pesticides.  

Participants raised questions relating to coffee production and export, the fight against fake pesticide production, aquaculture, agricultural processing, and preferential credit programmes for farmers who are facing difficulties, among others.

In reply, PM Phuc ordered maintaining coffee production and improving coffee quality in the Central Highlands as the bean has been considered the country’s major, strategic product.

The leader expressed his hope that local farmers will make greater efforts to counter the European Commission’s illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU) yellow card warning.

He said Vietnam has ample room for agricultural processing, and the State will work harder to call for investors in this sphere.

 

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong and Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Dao Minh Tu also joined the Q&A session.

In his closing remarks, PM Phuc reiterated the Party and State’s viewpoints on strong, comprehensive agriculture and rural development, and bringing a happy and wealthy life to farmers.

He highlighted the application of cutting-edge technologies and the Fourth Industrial Revolution in agricultural production in order to raise competitiveness of the sector.

This is the third dialogue between the government leader and farmers, following the first in the northern province of Hai Duong in April 2018, and the second in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho in December 2019.

Later on September 28, PM Phuc had a working session with representatives of Dak Lak province, during which he urged the locality to put forth a socio-economic development plan for 2021 to improve the economic scale and quality.

He requested relevant ministries and agencies to complete the infrastructure system connecting Dak Lak and the country’s major economic regions.

On this occasion, the PM witnessed the hand-over ceremony of 100 houses the construction of which is funded by banks to local poor residents./.VNA

 
 

. Latest news

