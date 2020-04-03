PM holds phone talks with Korean President on COVID-19 combat

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 3 afternoon held phone talks with the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s President Moon Jae-in to discuss the COVID-19 prevention and control in each country and bilateral cooperation in this field.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (centre) holds phone talks with President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in on April 3

PM Phuc informed the RoK President about Vietnam’s drastic measures against the COVID-19 and positive results achieved with no deaths so far. The Vietnamese Government is continuing its efforts amid the complicated developments of the pandemic around the world, while striving to promote economic development, address social issues, and protect safety and health of Vietnamese people and foreign citizens in the country, he said.

The Vietnamese Government leader spoke highly of the RoK Government's disease control measures and suggested the two governments coordinate closely, share experience and support each other in the prevention and control of the epidemic, as well as provide assistance for the Vietnamese community in the RoK to help them stabilise their lives and have full necessary conditions to prevent and fight the disease.

President Moon Jae-in said that his country had overcome many difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As now is not a safe time yet, the RoK Government continues to implement a number of measures such as social distancing, he said.

Noting Vietnam's good control of the epidemic are praised by the international community, he affirmed that the RoK Government is willing to exchange experience and coordinate with Vietnam in disease prevention and control, and citizen protection. He thanked the Government of Vietnam for supporting RoK citizens and enterprises doing business in Vietnam.

The two leaders agreed on the need of strengthening international cooperation to prevent and control the pandemic. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc stressed Vietnam's international cooperation efforts, affirming that as the ASEAN 2020 Chair, Vietnam has been hosting discussions on strengthening COVID-19 prevention and control coordination among ASEAN countries and between ASEAN and its partner countries, including those in the ASEAN+3 mechanism (China, Japan and the RoK).

President Moon Jae-in said he supports Vietnam's efforts and initiatives and affirmed that as the coordinator of the ASEAN+3 mechanism, the RoK will work closely with Vietnam to successfully promote ASEAN's dialogue and cooperation mechanisms, including ASEAN-Korea and ASEAN+3.

The two sides exchanged views on bilateral cooperation and expressed satisfaction about the effective cooperation between the two countries. They agreed to deepen the bilateral relations in the coming time, including maintaining the exchange of high-level delegations and boosting cooperation in economy and other fields immediately after the end of the COVID-19./.VNA

