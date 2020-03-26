Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
PM holds phone talks with Lao, Cambodian counterparts

 
 
27/03/2020    09:47 GMT+7

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 26 held separate phone talks with his Lao and Cambodian counterparts, during which the leaders discussed coordination between Vietnam and the two countries in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM holds phone talks with Lao, Cambodian counterparts hinh anh 1

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 26 holds separate phone talks with his Lao and Cambodian counterparts. 

During his talks with Lao PM Thongloun Sisoulith, PM Phuc lauded the Lao Government’s efforts in preventing the disease, stressing that Vietnam is willing to support and stand side by side with the country in the combat.

He proposed the Lao PM and Government create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in the country to stabilise their lives and access essential conditions to prevent the epidemic.

The Vietnamese PM also called for the Lao side’s close coordination in maintaining social and security stability, especially in border provinces.

For his part, PM Thongloun spoke highly of Vietnam’s efforts and successes in containing COVID-19 and expressed his hope that the two countries will enhance information sharing, coordination and mutual support in this field.

The two leaders agreed on the need to maintain bilateral cooperation in the present circumstance and pay due attention to the effective implementation of agreements reached at the 42nd meeting of the Inter-Governmental Committee early this year.

The two sides also consented to facilitate the flows of goods between the two countries, and work harder to maintain the growth of bilateral trade and investment by flexible measures.

 

Vietnam and Laos would work together to overcome difficulties caused by the economic downturn resulting from the epidemic, the two leaders committed.

While talking with Cambodian PM Samdech Techo Hun Sen, PM Phuc suggested the two sides facilitate citizen protection and assistance by representative agencies of each country.

He also urged Vietnamese and Cambodian ministries, agencies and localities to join hands in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic, maintain trade activities and make it easier for the transportation of goods along their common border.

PM Phuc said Vietnam stands ready to coordinate with the Cambodian side to repatriate Cambodian citizens who have been quarantined in Vietnam for COVID-19 if they want.

PM Hun Sen highly valued Vietnam’s measures in preventing and controlling the pandemic and agreed to order Cambodian ministries, agencies and localities to support the Vietnamese community in the country.

During the talks, PM Phuc stressed that the coordination and support between the three countries in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak is necessary and significant.

Vietnam is willing to send medical experts to the two countries if requested, he said, calling for stronger coordination between the three countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)./.VNA

 
 

