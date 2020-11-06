Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
PM holds phone talks with Thai counterpart

06/11/2020    20:06 GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc spoke with his Thai counterpart Prayut Chan-o-cha by phone on November 6 on bilateral ties and regional cooperation ahead of the 37th ASEAN Summit.

PM holds phone talks with Thai counterpart hinh anh 1

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (Photo: VNA)

Chan-o-cha said the Thai Government will offer aid of 30,000 USD to Vietnam to help it overcome the consequences of the recent storms and floods. He congratulated the country on effectively containing COVID-19 and continuing to restore socio-economic development, becoming the only ASEAN country to post positive growth so far this year.

PM Phuc thanked the Thai Government for creating the conditions necessary to fly over 1,000 Vietnamese citizens home and for extending residency permits to Vietnamese citizens in the country. He hopes that Thailand will continue to see its stature rise in the region and the world.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the development of the bilateral friendship and cooperation over recent years, within both the bilateral framework and at regional and global forums. As Vietnam and Thailand have basically controlled the pandemic, the two PMs agreed to further facilitate bilateral coordination.

Accordingly, the two sides will discuss the resumption of commercial flights and negotiate priority travel mechanisms. They will also effectively maintain and uphold bilateral cooperation mechanisms, including holding the fourth Vietnam - Thailand Joint Cabinet meeting at an appropriate time.

They pledged to soon sign an action programme to realise the bilateral enhanced strategic partnership for the 2020-2025 period, improve economic-trade-investment ties, step up the signing of cooperation documents between localities in the two countries, and jointly hold activities marking the 45th anniversary of Vietnam - Thailand diplomatic ties next year.

 

PM Phuc suggested lifting two-way trade to 20 billion USD each year, with Thailand increasing the importation of Vietnamese goods, limiting trade defence measures, and encouraging Thai retailers to include Vietnamese goods in their distribution outlets, thus easing Vietnam’s trade deficit with its neighbour.

The two leaders vowed to continue coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums. The Thai PM spoke highly of Vietnam’s guiding role in its capacity as ASEAN Chair 2020 as well as its efforts and initiatives to bolster joint work within ASEAN and between the bloc and partners. He promised to continue working closely with Vietnam and support it in fulfilling its role as ASEAN Chair 2020 and non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2020-2021 tenure.

PM Phuc hailed Thailand’s role in and contributions to Mekong cooperation frameworks and hoped that their cooperation in such frameworks will be stepped up on the basis of promoting sustainable development and common prosperity in the region.

The two agreed on the importance of the continued strengthening of solidarity and maintaining the bloc’s common stance on the East Sea issue.

They pledged to continue negotiations to reach an effective and practical Code of Conduct in the East Sea in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, contributing to maintaining an environment of peace and stability in the region./.VNA

 
 

