PM joins G20 leaders’ video conference on COVID-19 combat

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 26 evening joined a G20 leaders’ video conference on COVID-19 prevention and control held as an initiative by Saudi Arabia which holds the presidency of G20.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc joins G20 leaders’ video conference on COVID-19 prevention and control

The event was participated by leaders of G20 member nations and representatives from the United Nations (UN), the World Bank (WB), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Trade Organisation (WTO), the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

The leaders agreed to take all necessary medical measures to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as share information in a timely and transparent manner as well as experiences and good practices in containing the spread of the disease.

They also agreed to enhance cooperation in researching and developing vaccines and medicines, and improve resilience and coordination in coping with infectious diseases in the future.

The leaders committed to using monetary and fiscal policy tools and economic measures to ease impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on socio-economic development.

They also agreed to work to minimise the epidemic’s impacts on international trade and ensure the operation of the global supply chains, especially essential medical materials and products.

The summit adopted the G20 Joint Statement on the COVID-19 combat, which demonstrates the political resolve, strong commitment and solidarity to fight the disease and spur the global economy sustainably and inclusively.

In his remarks, PM Phuc stressed the significance of international and regional solidarity, cooperation and coordination in this field.

Affirming Vietnam’s determination and commitment in the epidemic combat, he said the country persistently pursues the double target of containing the disease, and promoting economic development and ensuring social welfare.

Vietnam, in its capacity as ASEAN Chair 2020, and other ASEAN member countries have carried forward the spirit of “cohesive and responsive” community, taken strong measures, joined hands in fighting the pandemic, and shared information and experience with many G20 countries and partners in this regard, he said.

The PM welcomed the important role and contributions of G20 and international organisations such as the UN, WHO, WB, IMF and WTO in the fight against COVID-19.

He shared with the leaders measures on cooperation and joint action in coping with the COVID-19 outbreak such as information and experience exchange, technological assistance in testing, controlling and treating the disease, while taking advantage of the support, cooperation and involvement of people, social organisations and armed forces.

PM Phuc also highlighted the facilitation of trade and investment, and maintenance of supply and production chains, generating jobs for and stabilising the lives of people, as well as cooperation to ensure safety for Vietnamese and ASEAN citizens living in G20 countries.

PM Phuc’s participation and sharing of drastic measures at the summit affirmed Vietnam’s support to and cooperation with G20 and the international community in the fight against COVID-19, and proved that Vietnam is a proactive, active and responsible member, contributing to the global efforts in responding to common challenges./.VNA