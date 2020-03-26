Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/03/2020 12:10:35 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

PM joins G20 leaders’ video conference on COVID-19 combat

 
 
27/03/2020    05:31 GMT+7

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 26 evening joined a G20 leaders’ video conference on COVID-19 prevention and control held as an initiative by Saudi Arabia which holds the presidency of G20.

PM joins G20 leaders’ video conference on COVID-19 combat hinh anh 1

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc joins G20 leaders’ video conference on COVID-19 prevention and control 

The event was participated by leaders of G20 member nations and representatives from the United Nations (UN), the World Bank (WB), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Trade Organisation (WTO), the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

The leaders agreed to take all necessary medical measures to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as share information in a timely and transparent manner as well as experiences and good practices in containing the spread of the disease.

They also agreed to enhance cooperation in researching and developing vaccines and medicines, and improve resilience and coordination in coping with infectious diseases in the future.

The leaders committed to using monetary and fiscal policy tools and economic measures to ease impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on socio-economic development.

They also agreed to work to minimise the epidemic’s impacts on international trade and ensure the operation of the global supply chains, especially essential medical materials and products.

 

The summit adopted the G20 Joint Statement on the COVID-19 combat, which demonstrates the political resolve, strong commitment and solidarity to fight the disease and spur the global economy sustainably and inclusively.
In his remarks, PM Phuc stressed the significance of international and regional solidarity, cooperation and coordination in this field.

Affirming Vietnam’s determination and commitment in the epidemic combat, he said the country persistently pursues the double target of containing the disease, and promoting economic development and ensuring social welfare.
Vietnam, in its capacity as ASEAN Chair 2020, and other ASEAN member countries have carried forward the spirit of “cohesive and responsive” community, taken strong measures, joined hands in fighting the pandemic, and shared information and experience with many G20 countries and partners in this regard, he said.

The PM welcomed the important role and contributions of G20 and international organisations such as the UN, WHO, WB, IMF and WTO in the fight against COVID-19.

He shared with the leaders measures on cooperation and joint action in coping with the COVID-19 outbreak such as information and experience exchange, technological assistance in testing, controlling and treating the disease, while taking advantage of the support, cooperation and involvement of people, social organisations and armed forces.

PM Phuc also highlighted the facilitation of trade and investment, and maintenance of supply and production chains, generating jobs for and stabilising the lives of people, as well as cooperation to ensure safety for Vietnamese and ASEAN citizens living in G20 countries.

PM Phuc’s participation and sharing of drastic measures at the summit affirmed Vietnam’s support to and cooperation with G20 and the international community in the fight against COVID-19, and proved that Vietnam is a proactive, active and responsible member, contributing to the global efforts in responding to common challenges./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Foreigners can extend visas amid COVID-19 outbreak: spokeswoman
Foreigners can extend visas amid COVID-19 outbreak: spokeswoman
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

Foreigners in Vietnam can make visa extension procedures at the Immigration Department  in line with regulations, spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang affirmed.

Vietnam asks China to respect its sovereignty
Vietnam asks China to respect its sovereignty
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  15 giờ trước 

Vietnam requests China to respect its sovereignty and take no actions that escalate tensions and complicate the situation, affecting peace and stability in the East Sea and the region,

Vietnamese stranded abroad assisted to fly home: spokeswoman
Vietnamese stranded abroad assisted to fly home: spokeswoman
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnamese representative agencies in foreign countries are closely coordinating with international airlines and local authorities to ensure health care as well as essential supplies for Vietnamese stranded at international airports abroad.

PM holds phone talks with Lao, Cambodian counterparts
PM holds phone talks with Lao, Cambodian counterparts
POLITICSicon  3 giờ trước 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 26 held separate phone talks with his Lao and Cambodian counterparts, during which the leaders discussed coordination between Vietnam and the two countries in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Singapore announces second aid package to cope with COVID-19
Singapore announces second aid package to cope with COVID-19
POLITICSicon  3 giờ trước 

Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Heng Swee Keat on March 26 announced the government’s supplementary budget worth 48.4 billion SGD (33.7 billion USD) to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

NA report looks at COVID-19’s social impacts
NA report looks at COVID-19’s social impacts
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

Multiple enterprises have closed down or reduced production scale due to the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report from the National Assembly’s Committee for Social Affairs.

Japanese outgoing ambassador honoured
Japanese outgoing ambassador honoured
POLITICSicon  21 giờ trước 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh presented the Friendship Order to Japanese outgoing ambassador Umeda Kunio during a ceremony in Hanoi on March 25.

Southeast Asian countries take stronger actions against COVID-19
Southeast Asian countries take stronger actions against COVID-19
POLITICSicon  21 giờ trước 

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on March 25 decided to extend the movement control order (MCO) from March 31 to April 14, as new COVID-19 cases in the country continue to rise. ​

NA Standing Committee meeting next month to be held online
NA Standing Committee meeting next month to be held online
POLITICSicon  25/03/2020 

The 43rd session of the National Assembly Standing Committee wrapped up in Hanoi on March 25 after three days of working.

Prime Minister orders check of all entrants into Vietnam since March 8
Prime Minister orders check of all entrants into Vietnam since March 8
POLITICSicon  25/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered a thorough review of all entrants - Vietnamese and foreigners - into Vietnam since March 8 to discover COVID-19 infection cases and prevent community spread.

Meeting reviews performance of Party resolution on social policies
Meeting reviews performance of Party resolution on social policies
POLITICSicon  25/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a meeting in Hanoi on March 24 to review the implementation of the Resolution on several social policy issues for the 2012-2020 period adopted by the fifth plenum of the 11th Party Central Committee.

Vietnamese, Czech PMs discuss COVID-19 fight
Vietnamese, Czech PMs discuss COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  24/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held talks with his Czech Republic counterpart Andrej Babis by telephone on March 23 to discuss their efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam now in third phase of COVID-19 combat: PM
Vietnam now in third phase of COVID-19 combat: PM
POLITICSicon  23/03/2020 

Vietnam is entering the third phase of the COVID-19 fight as risks of community spread are high, and the next 20 – 25 days are a big challenge to the country’s efforts in combating the disease, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on March 23.

National Assembly deputies divided over debt collection service
National Assembly deputies divided over debt collection service
POLITICSicon  24/03/2020 

The controversial debt collection service divided deputies of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Monday as they dicussed the revised Law on Investment.

Coronavirus: Trump wants US open for business amid pandemic
Coronavirus: Trump wants US open for business amid pandemic
POLITICSicon  24/03/2020 

As conservative voices warn of damage to the economy, the president reassesses restrictions.

Vietnamese rep offices help citizens amid COVID-19 epidemic
Vietnamese rep offices help citizens amid COVID-19 epidemic
POLITICSicon  24/03/2020 

The Vietnamese Consulate General in San Francisco and other representative agencies in the US have discussed with the host authorities and airlines on arranging flights to bring Vietnamese students home at an appropriate time.

Trump says coronavirus not Asian Americans' fault
Trump says coronavirus not Asian Americans' fault
POLITICSicon  24/03/2020 

After criticism for using the term "Chinese virus", the president praises Asian Americans as "amazing".

VN Industry and Trade Ministry makes all public administrative services online
VN Industry and Trade Ministry makes all public administrative services online
POLITICSicon  24/03/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has made all of its 292 public administrative services online, 166 of which are level-3 and -4 services while the remainders are level-2.

NA Standing Committee convenes 43rd session
NA Standing Committee convenes 43rd session
POLITICSicon  24/03/2020 

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is willing to support and create favourable conditions for the Government to effectively implement countermeasures against the COVID-19 pandemic, said NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

Ministry announces posters for ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020
Ministry announces posters for ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020
POLITICSicon  24/03/2020 

Sixteen posters for Vietnam's ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020 were selected as the best at a contest held by Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism recently.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 