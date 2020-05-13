PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends state funeral of former Lao PM

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on May 13 led a high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese Party and State to attend the state funeral of former Politburo member, former Prime Minister of Laos

and former Chairman of the Lao Front for National Construction Central Committee Sisavath Keobounphanh, who passed away a day earlier.

A high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese Party and State led by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends the state funeral of former Politburo member, former Prime Minister of Laos and former Chairman of the Lao Front for National Construction Central Committee Sisavath Keobounphanh (Photo: VNA)

On this occasion, PM Phuc met with Lao Party General Secretary and President Bounnhang Vorachit, and PM Thongloun Sisoulith.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc pays a courtesy visit to Lao Party General Secretary and President Bounnhang Vorachith (Source: VNA)

On behalf of the Vietnamese Party, State and people, PM Phuc expressed his deep condolences to the Lao Party, State and people and the bereaved.

He said former PM Sisavath Keobounphanh was not only a talented and virtuous leader of Laos, contributing greatly to the fraternal Lao people's revolutionary cause, but also a faithful, wholehearted friend and close comrade of Vietnam during the struggles for national defence and construction of the two nations.

His passing was a huge loss to the Lao Party, State and people and the bereaved, PM Phuc said, adding that Vietnam has lost a great friend who made important contributions to building, reinforcing and developing the great bilateral friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.

On behalf of the Lao Party, State and people, the Lao leaders thanked the Vietnamese Party, State and people for sharing their condolences over the passing of the former Lao PM.

Party General Secretary and President Bounnhang Vorachit thanked the Vietnamese Party, State and people for supporting Laos over the past time, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also praised Vietnam for its achievements in curbing the disease, and initially recovering economic activities.

PM Phuc affirmed that Vietnam is willing to provide more assistance for Laos so that the two countries could stabilize the situation and focus on socio-economic development soon.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets with his Lao counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith (Source: VNA)

The two sides agreed to strengthen coordination to implement effectively agreements reached at the 42nd inter-governmental meeting, and recover economic partnership in the post-pandemic period.

The Lao leaders spoke highly of Vietnam's successful assumption of the role as the ASEAN Chair 2020, especially addressing the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, while intensifying the bloc’s cooperation by successfully holding video conferences, particularly the ASEAN and ASEAN 3 summits on COVID-19.

Laos pledged to continue working closely with and supporting Vietnam to fulfill its roles as the ASEAN Chair 2020 and a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020-2021 tenure.

Vietnam extends condolences to Laos over former PM’s passing

The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, the National Assembly, the President, the Government, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee on May 13 sent a message of condolences to their Lao counterparts over the recent passing of former Prime Minister Sisavath Keobounphanh.

General Sisavath Keobounphanh passed away on May 12. He served as a member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee from the 1st to 8th tenures, Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee for the 3rd and 4th terms, and a member of the Politburo during the 4th, 6th, 7th and 8th tenures.

He was also Minister of Agriculture and Forestry and Minister of Interior before serving as Vice President of Laos from 1996 – 1998 and Prime Minister from 1998 – 2001. He was also former Chairman of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) Central Committee.

The condolence message wrote that the Vietnamese Party, State and people highly appreciated General Sisavath Keobounphanh’s great contributions to the Lao people's past struggle for national independence as well as in the current process of national reform, protection, construction and development.

His death was a huge loss to the Lao Party, State and people, and his family, wrote the message, adding that the Vietnamese Party, State and people lost a close friend and comrade who made very important contributions to establishing, reinforcing and developing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.

The Vietnamese Party, State and people believed that their Lao counterparts will soon overcome this great loss and continue striving to build a more prosperous Laos.

The same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh extended his condolences to Lao Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleumxay Kommasith.

President of the VFF Central Committee Tran Thanh Man cabled a message of condolences to Chairman of the LFNC Central Committee Saysomphone Phomvihane.

Chairman of the CPV Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Hoang Binh Quan, and Minister - Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung also sent messages of condolences to Chairman of the LPRP Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Sounthone Xayachack, and Minister - Chairman of the Lao Government Office Phet Phomphiphak, respectively./.