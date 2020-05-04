PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc holds phone talks with Japanese counterpart

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc held phone talks with his Japanese counterpart Abe Shinzo on May 4, during which they exchanged views on the prevention and control of COVID-19 in their respective countries.

PM Phuc said with a high determination, strong policies and the people'support, Vietnam has basically controlled the COVID-19 and gradually normalised socio-economic activities.

He thanked the Japanese Government for providing Vietnam with more than 1.8 million USD through international organisations to combat the pandemic. He also announced that Vietnam decided to support Japan’s anti-coronavirus fight with 140,000 medical masks.

Prime Minister Abe Shinzo spoke highly of Vietnam's effective COVID-19 response measures and impressive achievements gained in the fight. He expressed his thanks to the Government and people of Vietnam for providing medical supplies and masks for Japan.

The two sides affirmed to continue to care for and ensure the safety of each other's citizens during the COVID-19 outbreak. PM Abe Shinzo announced that the Japanese Government has decided to provide 100,000 JPY (935 USD) per person for not only Japanese but also Vietnamese citizens living and working in Japan.

The two leaders agreed to increase exchanges and cooperation in all areas as well as encourage and support Japanese enterprises to increase investment in Vietnam. Prime Minister Abe Shinzo affirmed that Japan will deliver the second aid package to help Vietnam deal with the epidemic and promote economic growth.

The two leaders agreed on continued close cooperation at regional and international forums.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc appreciated Japan's initiatives launched at the Special ASEAN Plus Three Summit held on April 14 on the establishment of the ASEAN Center for Infectious Diseases and concessional loans for small- and medium-sized enterprises in the region. He asked Japan to assist the ASEAN COVID-19 Response Fund and the regional reserves of medical supplies.

Prime Minister Abe Shinzo highly valued Vietnam's important role as the ASEAN Chair 2020 and a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020-2021 term. He affirmed that Japan will continue to work closely with Vietnam on regional and international issues of mutual interest, and together accelerate the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) in 2020 and effectively implement the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP)./.VNA