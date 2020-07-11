PM orders repatriating Vietnamese labourers in Equatorial Guinea immediately

Vietnamese labourers in Equatorial Guinea must be brought home immediately, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc requested at working session with the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control in Hanoi on July 10.

Since the first days of the pandemic combat, the Government leader has ordered flights to repatriate Vietnamese citizens in that country, and asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoLISA), ambassadors and Vietnamese representative offices abroad to do their utmost in citizen protection.

According to Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Van Thanh, 16 of the 219 Vietnamese labourers in the host country tested positive for the coronavirus virus and 20 were suspected to have the virus late June. They have been quarantined and treated in line with local regulations.

The number of infections among the Vietnamese guest workers rose to 112 in early July.

After learning about the situation, the MoLISA on July 3 proposed relevant ministries and agencies create favourable conditions for employers to bring the labourers home as they desired.

It also asked Lilama 10 JSC, Tan Dai Loi Ltd., Co. and CM Vietnam JSC that have labourers infected with the virus to work with main investors and contractors to suspend work at the construction sites, guide employees how to protect themselves from the disease, and put forth measures to ensure rights of their labourers.

At the meeting, Thanh urged the Ministry of Transport to consider direct flights to bring the Vietnamese workers home, which will be financed by the companies and contractors.

PM requests to promptly bring citizens home

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc requested ministries and relevant departments to actively bring home Vietnamese citizens who are stranded abroad, at a working session with the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control in Hanoi on July 10.

He also urged relevant agencies to work to receive foreign experts and skilled workers who wish to enter Vietnam, as well as to send Vietnamese labourers to work abroad.

Emphasising the determination to prevent community transmission, the PM specified that strict border management and implementation of quarantine measures must continue as the risk of infections among the community remains.

He recognised the efforts and achievements of the health sector and military and public security forces as well as localities and all members of the steering committee in the fight against COVID-19.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has closely worked with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Transport to conduct 55 flights carrying nearly 14,000 Vietnamese citizens back to Vietnam safe and sound.

The PM asked the Foreign Ministry, Vietnamese embassies and representative offices abroad, to work with foreign governments to increase the number of rescue flights and reopen commercial flights.

The PM urged a rescue flight to bring home Vietnamese citizens stuck in Equatorial Guinea immediately.

He agreed on the establishment of safety areas at some border gates for foreigners to come for negotiating and signing relevant contracts.

The Ministry of Education and Training was tasked to work with universities, especially those having linkages with foreign counterparts, to receive students to Vietnam, with priority given to Lao and Cambodian students.

So far, Vietnam has gone through 85 days in a row without new COVID-19 infections among the community. Among the total 369 cases so far, 350 have given all-clear, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control. VNA