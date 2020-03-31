PM orders strict nationwide social distancing rules, starting April 1

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
31/03/2020    16:15 GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a range of stringent social distancing measures, including restricting people from leaving their homes and banning gatherings of more than two people in public.

The order will apply nationwide for 15 days, starting April 1 in order to limit the spread of COVID-19 that has showed no signs of abating.

“The principle is that each family isolates itself from other families, one village from other villages, one commune from other communes, one province from other provinces," the directive said.

Only factories, businesses and service establishments producing and providing essential goods and services are allowed to open and asked to ensure workers follow strict health guidelines. This includes ensuring they wear face masks, keep a safe distance from each other and make sure areas are properly disinfected and sterilised.

All people are ordered to stay at home and only go out in case of emergencies, buying food or medicine, or going to work at factories and essential services that are not closed down or halt operations. If leaving the house, people are to keep a minimum distance of two metres from others. Any gathering of more than two people in public outside of offices, schools and hospitals is prohibited.

The Prime Minister requested all citizens to obey and strictly follow preventative measures, declare their health status, protect their own families and cooperate with authorities to fight COVID-19.

 

The Ministry of Health (MoH), Ministry of Public Security (MPS), and people’s committees of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City are urged to pull out all the stops to contain outbreaks at Bach Mai Hospital and Buddha Bar, respectively, including tracking high-risk cases and those in contact with patients.

The Government called on all people who entered the two areas mentioned above to declare their health condition and contact medical facilities for tests. The MPS will collaborate with the healthcare sector to make a list of people closely connected to Truong Sinh Company which caters Bach Mai Hospital’s canteen and quarantine any as necessary. The company has 22 workers infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Provincial people’s committees are asked to work closely with ministries and authorities of Hanoi and HCM City to perform these tasks, including imposing home quarantine, health declaration and tests to classify anyone for centralised isolation if necessary. This includes anyone who visited Bach Mai Hospital from March 12.

The Ministry of Public Security and provincial people’s committees were urged to inspect and update health conditions of people entering Vietnam from March 8 who have not been quarantined, list people in contact with them to conduct suitable isolation measures.

State agencies are encouraged to let employees work from home, except for necessary shifts, military duties, the production of essential goods or classified jobs that require working at the office.

Public transportation will also be suspended./.

 
 

.
Top legislator calls on AIPA member states to jointly protect ASEAN against COVID-19
Top legislator calls on AIPA member states to jointly protect ASEAN against COVID-19
POLITICSicon  7 giờ trước 

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on March 30 sent a letter to heads of the organisation's members, calling for their engagement in the fight against COVID-19.

Party Chief and President Nguyen Phu Trong calls for solidarity against COVID-19
Party Chief and President Nguyen Phu Trong calls for solidarity against COVID-19
POLITICSicon  19 giờ trước 

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on March 30 appealed to compatriots, comrades and soldiers nationwide and overseas Vietnamese to stay united in their will and actions in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam to declare nationwide COVID-19 epidemic
Vietnam to declare nationwide COVID-19 epidemic
POLITICSicon  18 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc agreed to declare the nationwide COVID-19 epidemic while chairing a meeting of the cabinet in Hanoi on March 30.

Coronavirus: Trump says US in good shape to meet 'peak'
Coronavirus: Trump says US in good shape to meet 'peak'
POLITICSicon  6 giờ trước 

The US president says he is confident American hospitals will have enough ventilators to cope.

Promoting national solidarity, cooperation in COVID-19 fight: PM
Promoting national solidarity, cooperation in COVID-19 fight: PM
POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

The most important task at this crucial time is promoting the unity, solidarity and cooperation of all people throughout the country to cope with any pandemic situation, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said. ​

HCM City strengthens online services to keep public away from government offices
HCM City strengthens online services to keep public away from government offices
POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

The HCM City People’s Committee has directed government departments and the administrations of all 24 districts to increase the public services available online to limit the number of people who have to visit government offices.

Shangri-La Dialogue 2020 cancelled over COVID-19
Shangri-La Dialogue 2020 cancelled over COVID-19
POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

Organisers of the 2020 Shangri-La Dialogue have announced that the forum, initially scheduled for June 5-7 in Singapore, will be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ​

Trump says Harry and Meghan must pay for security
Trump says Harry and Meghan must pay for security
POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly moved from Canada to the US amid the virus outbreak.

Coronavirus: Fake news crackdown by UK government
Coronavirus: Fake news crackdown by UK government
POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

A rapid response unit is working with social media firms to take down misleading or harmful content.

Coronavirus: Trump extends US guidelines beyond Easter
Coronavirus: Trump extends US guidelines beyond Easter
POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

He says social distancing should continue until at least 30 April as the crisis is set to peak soon.

Prime Minister praises public security, miliary forces in COVID-19 fight
Prime Minister praises public security, miliary forces in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  29/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has praised the military and public security forces for their great efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

Deputy Foreign Minister talks with counterparts about COVID-19
Deputy Foreign Minister talks with counterparts about COVID-19
POLITICSicon  28/03/2020 

Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son yesterday held second phone talks with leaders of foreign ministries of the US, Japan, the Republic of Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand to discuss COVID-19 situation.

UNSC: Vietnam calls for adherence to ceasefire in Libya
UNSC: Vietnam calls for adherence to ceasefire in Libya
POLITICSicon  28/03/2020 

Vietnam has called on all concerned parties in Libya to abide to the temporary ceasefire in Libya and work to early reach a long-term ceasefire and ensure access to humanitarian aid, at an online meeting of the UNSC on Libya on March 26.

Vietnam offers US$200,000 in medical aid to help Laos, Cambodia fight coronavirus
Vietnam offers US$200,000 in medical aid to help Laos, Cambodia fight coronavirus
POLITICSicon  27/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc announced the Vietnamese Government has decided to offer US$200,000 in medical aid to help Laos and Cambodia fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

PM joins G20 leaders’ video conference on COVID-19 combat
PM joins G20 leaders’ video conference on COVID-19 combat
POLITICSicon  27/03/2020 

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 26 evening joined a G20 leaders’ video conference on COVID-19 prevention and control held as an initiative by Saudi Arabia which holds the presidency of G20.

Foreigners can extend visas amid COVID-19 outbreak: spokeswoman
Foreigners can extend visas amid COVID-19 outbreak: spokeswoman
POLITICSicon  27/03/2020 

Foreigners in Vietnam can make visa extension procedures at the Immigration Department  in line with regulations, spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang affirmed.

Vietnam asks China to respect its sovereignty
Vietnam asks China to respect its sovereignty
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  26/03/2020 

Vietnam requests China to respect its sovereignty and take no actions that escalate tensions and complicate the situation, affecting peace and stability in the East Sea and the region,

Vietnamese stranded abroad assisted to fly home: spokeswoman
Vietnamese stranded abroad assisted to fly home: spokeswoman
POLITICSicon  27/03/2020 

Vietnamese representative agencies in foreign countries are closely coordinating with international airlines and local authorities to ensure health care as well as essential supplies for Vietnamese stranded at international airports abroad.

PM holds phone talks with Lao, Cambodian counterparts
PM holds phone talks with Lao, Cambodian counterparts
POLITICSicon  27/03/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 26 held separate phone talks with his Lao and Cambodian counterparts, during which the leaders discussed coordination between Vietnam and the two countries in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Singapore announces second aid package to cope with COVID-19
Singapore announces second aid package to cope with COVID-19
POLITICSicon  27/03/2020 

Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Heng Swee Keat on March 26 announced the government’s supplementary budget worth 48.4 billion SGD (33.7 billion USD) to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

