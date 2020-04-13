Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
14/04/2020 11:33:44 (GMT +7)
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc orders stricter physical distancing

 
 
13/04/2020    23:23 GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 13 ordered the serious continuation of the implementation of Directive No.16 and anti-COVID-19 strategy to mitigate the risk of infection in the community.

PM orders stricter physical distancing hinh anh 1

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc

During a teleconference with permanent Government members, PM Phuc said more measures will be considered on April 15 based on feedback from departments, agencies and localities.

According to him, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and localities have taken drastic and synchronous physical distancing measures despite pressure on production, trade, employment, taxation and social issues, which have also been welcomed by the public.

However, there have been behaviours showing that the implementation of the restrictions has been loosened, with more people taking to the street and several non-essential shops still open.

As the risk of infections in the community remains, especially in Ha Loi village, the Hanoi’s outlying district of Me Linh, not to mention undiscovered infection cases, he requested the maintenance of vigilance.

Leaders were asked to take responsibilities in their localities and sectors while units concerned must continue zoning off high-risk areas, promptly discovering infection cases and mitigating infections in the community.

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) and the State Bank of Vietnam were assigned to promptly complete the process for cashless payment. The MIC must promptly use software to monitor and trace down COVID-19 patients.

 

The PM agreed to launch online health check-ups at medical establishments, and gave a nod to the export of medical masks and protective suits for countries hit by the pandemic. The Health Ministry and the Ministry of Industry and Trade must complete procedures in the field, thus creating jobs to the apparel sector and soon forming a ventilator industry.

Localities were required to take drastic actions to fight the epidemic at industrial parks, and increase safety measures at construction sites and factories.

The Government leader also directed enhancing online teaching while ensuring teaching and studying quality.

The Ministry of Public Security was tasked to ensure the safety of citizens and strictly deal with violations regarding social safety and order and implementation of Directive No.16.

The National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control was asked to devise several solutions so that the PM and permanent Government members will decide on suitable measures to ensure the health and lives of citizens on April 15.

He said he hopes that the implementation of Directive No.16 will become a habit among the public./.

 
 

