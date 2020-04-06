Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
PM orders strictly dealing with violations regarding COVID-19 fight

 
 
07/04/2020    01:03 GMT+7

The Prime Minister has asked ministers and heads of ministry-level agencies, chairpersons of the people’s committees of centrally-run cities and provinces, within their authority, to focus on directing, guiding, inspecting, promptly discovering

and strictly dealing with violations regarding COVID-19 prevention and control, in line with law.

PM orders strictly dealing with violations regarding COVID-19 fight hinh anh 1

Officers remind a cyclist near Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi about social distancing 

Specifically, violating behaviors relate to the non-compliance with prevention and control measures, reactions against officers in charge of epidemic prevention and control, spread of untruthful information causing public concern and social instability, recycling of used medical masks, production of fake goods, goods hoarding to hike prices, and trade frauds, among others.

The Ministry of Public Security was assigned to direct units concerned to promptly conduct investigations and consider criminal liability for violation cases.

 

Ministries, agencies and people’s committees of centrally-run cities and provinces must report the implementation outcomes to the Health Ministry before April 15. The Health Ministry later must report to the Prime Minister before April 17./.

Large fines of up to VND20 million are set to be imposed on individuals and organisations that break regulations on social distancing in the capital city of Hanoi in an attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

  Vietnamese stuck at Thai airport get help  

 
 

POLITICSicon  0 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has requested preparing scenarios between now and April 15 for the second wave of SARS-CoV-2 infections.

POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) Vietnam Nguyen Quoc Dung on April 6 held phone talks with acting Australian Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the SOM Australia on ASEAN and East Asia Summit (EAS)

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  1 giờ trước 

The US on April 6 said it was "seriously concerned" about China's reported sinking of a Vietnamese fishing vessel in the East Sea.

Vietnam's marine sovereigntyicon  13 giờ trước 

After the victory of the Central Highlands and Hue-Da Nang Campaigns, on April 4, 1975, the Central Military Commission ordered Military Zone 5 and the navy force to liberate islands on Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago.

POLITICSicon  06/04/2020 

Permanent Cabinet members deliberated the social welfare package for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic during their meeting in Hanoi on April 5.

POLITICSicon  05/04/2020 

The Government Office has issued a document detailing the instructions on the implementation of the Prime Minister’s Directive 16 regarding a 14-day nationwide stay-at-home order and social distancing measures starting April 1.

POLITICSicon  06/04/2020 

Malawi was one of the last countries to record cases of coronavirus - the first were on Thursday.

POLITICSicon  05/04/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung handed over medical equipment worth over VND7 billion ($304,000) as gifts from the Vietnamese Government and people to their Lao counterparts at a ceremony in Vientiane on April 4.

POLITICSicon  05/04/2020 

The US president predicts "a lot of death" but suggests easing social-distancing rules for Easter.

POLITICSicon  05/04/2020 

Ten ambassadors of ASEAN members states to Australia on April 1 sent a letter expressing wish that Australia would offer appropriate physical and material support to international students, amid the complicated developments of COVID-19 pandemic.

POLITICSicon  04/04/2020 

Vietnam has lodged an official complaint with China following the sinking of a Vietnamese fishing vessel near the former’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said on April 3.

POLITICSicon  05/04/2020 

Intelligence chief Michael Atkinson first alerted Congress to a whistleblower complaint.

POLITICSicon  04/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said though social lives have slowed down, those involved in COVID-19 prevention and control and administrations at all levels must speed up work and take more drastic actions to combat the pandemic.

POLITICSicon  04/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 3 afternoon held phone talks with the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s President Moon Jae-in to discuss the COVID-19 prevention and control in each country and bilateral cooperation in this field.

POLITICSicon  04/04/2020 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung on April 3 handed over medical equipment worth $304,000 as gifts from the Vietnamese Government and people to their Lao and Cambodian counterparts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

POLITICSicon  04/04/2020 

The US president says he does not want to be seen in one, despite Centers for Disease Control guidance.

POLITICSicon  04/04/2020 

The British Embassy in Vietnam said on April 3 that amid the complicated developments of COVID-19, it is working closely with the Vietnamese authorities to provide consular support for affected UK citizens.

POLITICSicon  04/04/2020 

Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son emphasised the importance of international cooperation in the COVID-19 fight during the third phone talks with leaders of the ministries of foreign affairs

POLITICSicon  03/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc talked over the phone with his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang on April 2, discussing cooperation in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

POLITICSicon  03/04/2020 

The Republic of Korea (RoK) said on April 2 it is pushing for a special video conference of the leaders of the ASEAN Plus Three (APT) member states over the COVID-19 pandemic.

