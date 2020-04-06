PM orders strictly dealing with violations regarding COVID-19 fight

The Prime Minister has asked ministers and heads of ministry-level agencies, chairpersons of the people’s committees of centrally-run cities and provinces, within their authority, to focus on directing, guiding, inspecting, promptly discovering

and strictly dealing with violations regarding COVID-19 prevention and control, in line with law.

Officers remind a cyclist near Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi about social distancing

Specifically, violating behaviors relate to the non-compliance with prevention and control measures, reactions against officers in charge of epidemic prevention and control, spread of untruthful information causing public concern and social instability, recycling of used medical masks, production of fake goods, goods hoarding to hike prices, and trade frauds, among others.

The Ministry of Public Security was assigned to direct units concerned to promptly conduct investigations and consider criminal liability for violation cases.

Ministries, agencies and people’s committees of centrally-run cities and provinces must report the implementation outcomes to the Health Ministry before April 15. The Health Ministry later must report to the Prime Minister before April 17./.