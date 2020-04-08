PM orders urgent solutions to difficulties caused by COVID-19 pandemic

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked for specific mechanisms and measures to remove the difficulties facing many sectors and parts of the society from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic when he chaired a meeting in Hanoi on April 8.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the meeting

The meeting is to prepare for the upcoming video conference with localities scheduled for April 10.

The Government leader ordered that the conference must deeply analyse measures taken by countries around the world in the fight against the disease and in addressing its consequences in socio-economic aspects, taking them as lessons and experience to be learned.

He asked ministries and agencies to propose feasible solutions to solve development bottlenecks amid the epidemic.

Regarding public investment disbursement, the leader stressed the need to have effective ways in place to disburse the remaining capital of public investment in 2019 and the amount of 2020 totaling nearly 700 trillion VND (30 billion USD). This is an important political task for authorities at all levels, ministries and agencies, he added.

PM Phuc required the Ministry of Finance to propose urgent solutions relating to State budget to help people and enterprises overcome difficulties in their production and business, especially tax and fee incentives.

The State Bank was requested to calculate the interest rate reduction for both old and new loans in order to ensure that no enterprise lacks capital and has to repay their debts in the difficult time.

The PM asked the Ministry of Industry and Trade to facilitate export activities, promote the implementation of signed free trade agreements, quicken the disbursement of investment capital for key projects, and ensure the supply of goods with stable prices.

For the agriculture sector, he urged for measures to ensure food security and stablise prices in the market.

The Ministry of Public Security was ordered to have appropriate solutions against acts of sabotage by hostile forces.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs was required to have measures for effectively implementing a social security package with the involvement of local authorities.

The Government leader strongly urged localities, especially economic hubs of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, to do their utmost in order to realise set targets./.VNA