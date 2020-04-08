Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
PM orders urgent solutions to difficulties caused by COVID-19 pandemic

 
 
09/04/2020    00:29 GMT+7

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked for specific mechanisms and measures to remove the difficulties facing many sectors and parts of the society from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic when he chaired a meeting in Hanoi on April 8.

PM orders urgent solutions to difficulties caused by COVID-19 pandemic hinh anh 1

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the meeting

The meeting is to prepare for the upcoming video conference with localities scheduled for April 10.

The Government leader ordered that the conference must deeply analyse measures taken by countries around the world in the fight against the disease and in addressing its consequences in socio-economic aspects, taking them as lessons and experience to be learned.

He asked ministries and agencies to propose feasible solutions to solve development bottlenecks amid the epidemic.

Regarding public investment disbursement, the leader stressed the need to have effective ways in place to disburse the remaining capital of public investment in 2019 and the amount of 2020 totaling nearly 700 trillion VND (30 billion USD). This is an important political task for authorities at all levels, ministries and agencies, he added.

PM Phuc required the Ministry of Finance to propose urgent solutions relating to State budget to help people and enterprises overcome difficulties in their production and business, especially tax and fee incentives.

The State Bank was requested to calculate the interest rate reduction for both old and new loans in order to ensure that no enterprise lacks capital and has to repay their debts in the difficult time.

 

The PM asked the Ministry of Industry and Trade to facilitate export activities, promote the implementation of signed free trade agreements, quicken the disbursement of investment capital for key projects, and ensure the supply of goods with stable prices.

For the agriculture sector, he urged for measures to ensure food security and stablise prices in the market.

The Ministry of Public Security was ordered to have appropriate solutions against acts of sabotage by hostile forces.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs was required to have measures for effectively implementing a social security package with the involvement of local authorities.

The Government leader strongly urged localities, especially economic hubs of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, to do their utmost in order to realise set targets./.VNA

German expert calls for building trust, COC negotiations to address East Sea issue
German expert calls for building trust, COC negotiations to address East Sea issue
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  0 giờ trước 

Dr. Gerhard Will, a German expert on the East Sea, has said that China should quit its militarisation in the East Sea and show its willingness and cooperation capacity in security and economy

Vietnam, US cooperate to expedite delivery of protective suits for COVID-19 fight
Vietnam, US cooperate to expedite delivery of protective suits for COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  6 giờ trước 

The US Embassy in Hanoi said on April 8 that the Governments of the US and Vietnam have worked together to expedite the delivery of made-in-Vietnam personal protective equipment to the US.

National steering committee: Vietnam must remain vigilant in COVID-19 fight
National steering committee: Vietnam must remain vigilant in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  6 giờ trước 

The spread of COVID-19 may have slowed in Vietnam but the country must remain on alert since it is still too early to confirm that the pandemic has been contained,

NA Standing Committee discusses support to those hurt by COVID-19
NA Standing Committee discusses support to those hurt by COVID-19
POLITICSicon  8 giờ trước 

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convened an unscheduled meeting in Hanoi on April 8 to discuss support to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam proposes disease response drill between ASEAN military medicine forces
Vietnam proposes disease response drill between ASEAN military medicine forces
POLITICSicon  13 giờ trước 

Head of the Military Medical Department Major General Nguyen Xuan Kien suggested holding a joint drill on COVID-19 prevention and control between ASEAN countries’ military medicine forces

Vietnam calls for security in Mali
Vietnam calls for security in Mali
POLITICSicon  13 giờ trước 

Vietnam called for security to be ensured for the people of Mali during a videoconference held by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on April 7.

ILO Vietnam willing to help Vietnamese gov’t, employers, workers
ILO Vietnam willing to help Vietnamese gov’t, employers, workers
POLITICSicon  13 giờ trước 

Country Director of the ILO Vietnam Chang-Hee Lee has said that ILO Vietnam was ready to help the Vietnamese Government, employers and employees to find suitable jobs as the coronavirus takes its toll on the health and labour markets and the economy.

Vietnam presents masks to European countries, COVID-19 test kits to Indonesia
Vietnam presents masks to European countries, COVID-19 test kits to Indonesia
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs To Anh Dung has symbolically handed over 550,000 made-in-Vietnam antibacterial masks as gifts from the Vietnamese Government and people to help their counterparts of France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK.

Vietnam send experts to help Laos fight COVID-19
Vietnam send experts to help Laos fight COVID-19
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Ministry of National Defence has sent medical experts to Laos to exchange experience in COVID-19 prevention and control.

Vietnam not alone in East Sea issue: Russian experts
Vietnam not alone in East Sea issue: Russian experts
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  23 giờ trước 

Russian researchers studying the East Sea issues have opposed Chinese coast guard ship’s hitting and sinking of Vietnamese fishing vessel QNg 90617 TS in the waters of Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago,

Coronavirus: North-South divide ahead of key EU meeting
Coronavirus: North-South divide ahead of key EU meeting
POLITICSicon  15 giờ trước 

Italy and Spain accuse northern European countries of not doing enough to help in economic crisis.

Satisfaction index of public services to be unveiled in April
Satisfaction index of public services to be unveiled in April
POLITICSicon  07/04/2020 

The Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services (SIPAS) 2019 is scheduled to be released this April, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA).

COVID-19: The military will serve the nation and the people, no matter what hardship
COVID-19: The military will serve the nation and the people, no matter what hardship
POLITICSicon  07/04/2020 

Major General Nguyen Van Tin, deputy head of the Ministry of Defence’s Department of Political Information and Training, talked about the military’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

Fighting against corruption to protect existence of the regime
Fighting against corruption to protect existence of the regime
FEATUREicon  07/04/2020 

The resolute and uncompromising efforts by the Party and State’s leaders and the no-forbidden zone policy in fighting corruption have created great confidence among people.

PM orders strictly dealing with violations regarding COVID-19 fight
PM orders strictly dealing with violations regarding COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  07/04/2020 

The Prime Minister has asked ministers and heads of ministry-level agencies, chairpersons of the people’s committees of centrally-run cities and provinces, within their authority, to focus on directing, guiding, inspecting, promptly discovering

Coronavirus: NZ health minister breaks lockdown at beach
Coronavirus: NZ health minister breaks lockdown at beach
POLITICSicon  07/04/2020 

David Clark called himself an "idiot" after admitting to clear breaches of the New Zealand lockdown.

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson spends night in intensive care after symptoms worsen
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson spends night in intensive care after symptoms worsen
POLITICSicon  07/04/2020 

World leaders send Boris Johnson messages of support, after his symptoms worsened on Monday afternoon.

PM requests preparing scenarios for second wave of coronavirus infections
PM requests preparing scenarios for second wave of coronavirus infections
POLITICSicon  07/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has requested preparing scenarios between now and April 15 for the second wave of SARS-CoV-2 infections.

Deputy PM thanks public for support in tackling COVID-19
Deputy PM thanks public for support in tackling COVID-19
POLITICSicon  07/04/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has thanked Vietnamese all around the country for their support and efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and lauded the many good deeds of organizations, businesses, and individuals.

Coronavirus: Trump voices hope for ‘levelling-off’ in US hotspots
Coronavirus: Trump voices hope for ‘levelling-off’ in US hotspots
POLITICSicon  07/04/2020 

The president voices hope that cases are "levelling off" in US hotspots, but warns of more deaths.

