Government meeting focuses on law building

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc urged ministries to review the legal system relating to road traffic safety and order to avoid overlapping traffic laws at a Government meeting held on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc gives a speech at the Government meeting on law building held on Wednesday. — Photo baochinhphu.vn

Phuc chaired a meeting on building four laws, including the amended Law on Drug Prevention and Control, the draft Law on Forces Responsible for Security at Grassroots Level, the draft law on ensuring road traffic safety, and the amended Law on Road Traffic.

Minister of Public Security To Lam briefed on the amended Law on Drug Prevention and Control.

The execution of imprisonment while under the drug detoxification process at rehabilitation centres and regulations on sending addicts aged between 12-18 years old to rehabilitation centres were discussed.

Most Government members agreed that the Government should stipulate dossiers for sending drug addicts between 12-18 years old to public drug rehabilitation centres for compulsory drug addiction treatment.

The execution of penalties for addicts under compulsory rehab centres must be clarified, they said.

Commenting on the draft law, Phuc emphasised that the compulsory drug detoxification process for people under 18 years old should be transparent, clear with a prudent and strict procedure.

He said international co-operation in drug prevention, which was stressed in the draft law, was necessary. The legal framework should be flexible to aid drug prevention.

On the draft Law on Forces Responsible for Security at Grassroots Level, Phuc said the law was necessary to promote the role and responsibility of self-governing forces in the community and assist police to protect security and order.

The law stated clearly the duties and powers of the part-time security force, civil defence force and communal police force to avoid overlapping with duties and powers of communal officials and authorities.

The role of these forces was very important in understanding local areas and taking response measures to ensure security and social order at the grassroots level, he said.

Phuc said the re-arrangement of the part-time security force, civil defence force and communal police as stipulated in the draft law should be evaluated carefully to ensure its feasibility.

At the meeting, the Government listened to the report on the draft law on ensuring road traffic safety and the amended Law on Road Traffic.

PM Phuc said traffic safety was an important issue in Vietnam and the development of the draft law was necessary.

He said the draft law must not overlap with current regulations. Static traffic infrastructure should be under the management of the Ministry of Transport and social security and order was the remit of the Ministry of Public Security.

Regarding State management in ensuring road traffic order and safety, Phuc asked the Ministry of Public Security to work with the Ministry of Transport to review and ensure the comprehensiveness and consistency of the law, as well as avoid overlapping with the road traffic field specified in the Law on Road Traffic.

It was necessary to have a roadmap for the law on ensuring road traffic order and safety based on a practical review and impact assessment. The differences between the two laws must be clearer, he said.

The regulations on road traffic safety in other laws such as the Maritime Law, the Law on Railways, the Law on Inland Waterway Traffic and the Law on Civil Aviation must be clarified.

The PM assigned the Ministry of Public Security to coordinate with the Ministry of Justice, the Government office and concerned ministries and branches in collecting comments of Government members, completing the draft law and reporting to him before submitting it to the National Assembly. VNS

