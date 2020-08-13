Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
13/08/2020 11:59:46 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Government meeting focuses on law building

13/08/2020    10:54 GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc urged ministries to review the legal system relating to road traffic safety and order to avoid overlapping traffic laws at a Government meeting held on Wednesday.

Government meeting focuses on law building
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc gives a speech at the Government meeting on law building held on Wednesday. — Photo baochinhphu.vn

Phuc chaired a meeting on building four laws, including the amended Law on Drug Prevention and Control, the draft Law on Forces Responsible for Security at Grassroots Level, the draft law on ensuring road traffic safety, and the amended Law on Road Traffic.

Minister of Public Security To Lam briefed on the amended Law on Drug Prevention and Control.

The execution of imprisonment while under the drug detoxification process at rehabilitation centres and regulations on sending addicts aged between 12-18 years old to rehabilitation centres were discussed.

Most Government members agreed that the Government should stipulate dossiers for sending drug addicts between 12-18 years old to public drug rehabilitation centres for compulsory drug addiction treatment. 

The execution of penalties for addicts under compulsory rehab centres must be clarified, they said.

Commenting on the draft law, Phuc emphasised that the compulsory drug detoxification process for people under 18 years old should be transparent, clear with a prudent and strict procedure.

He said international co-operation in drug prevention, which was stressed in the draft law, was necessary. The legal framework should be flexible to aid drug prevention.

On the draft Law on Forces Responsible for Security at Grassroots Level, Phuc said the law was necessary to promote the role and responsibility of self-governing forces in the community and assist police to protect security and order.

The law stated clearly the duties and powers of the part-time security force, civil defence force and communal police force to avoid overlapping with duties and powers of communal officials and authorities.

The role of these forces was very important in understanding local areas and taking response measures to ensure security and social order at the grassroots level, he said.

 

Phuc said the re-arrangement of the part-time security force, civil defence force and communal police as stipulated in the draft law should be evaluated carefully to ensure its feasibility.

At the meeting, the Government listened to the report on the draft law on ensuring road traffic safety and the amended Law on Road Traffic.

PM Phuc said traffic safety was an important issue in Vietnam and the development of the draft law was necessary.

He said the draft law must not overlap with current regulations. Static traffic infrastructure should be under the management of the Ministry of Transport and social security and order was the remit of the Ministry of Public Security.

Regarding State management in ensuring road traffic order and safety, Phuc asked the Ministry of Public Security to work with the Ministry of Transport to review and ensure the comprehensiveness and consistency of the law, as well as avoid overlapping with the road traffic field specified in the Law on Road Traffic.

It was necessary to have a roadmap for the law on ensuring road traffic order and safety based on a practical review and impact assessment. The differences between the two laws must be clearer, he said.

The regulations on road traffic safety in other laws such as the Maritime Law, the Law on Railways, the Law on Inland Waterway Traffic and the Law on Civil Aviation must be clarified.

The PM assigned the Ministry of Public Security to coordinate with the Ministry of Justice, the Government office and concerned ministries and branches in collecting comments of Government members, completing the draft law and reporting to him before submitting it to the National Assembly.  VNS

Using mobile phone when driving may be strictly banned

Using mobile phone when driving may be strictly banned

It may be illegal to use mobile phone when driving or riding a vehicle, according to the Law on Road Traffic Order and Safety being drafted by the Ministry of Public Security.

Online traffic fines struggle to make impact

Online traffic fines struggle to make impact

Colonel Do Thanh Binh, deputy director of the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security, talks to the media about paying traffic fines online via the national public service portal.

 
 

Other News

.
Condolences pour in over former Party leader’s passing
Condolences pour in over former Party leader’s passing
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) and top leaders of the Republic of Korea (RoK), the Republic of Nicaragua and political parties sent messages of condolences to Vietnamese Party and State leaders, 

Russian officials in HCM City honoured with insignias
Russian officials in HCM City honoured with insignias
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

Three Russian officials in HCM City were awarded the insignias “For Peace, Friendship among Nations” by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) during a ceremony on August 12, 

Indian ambassador hails partnership with VN in global integration
Indian ambassador hails partnership with VN in global integration
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma sends a message to celebrate the 74th Independence Day of India which falls on August 15.

Hanoi Chairman under investigation, suspended from duties for 90 days
Hanoi Chairman under investigation, suspended from duties for 90 days
POLITICSicon  12/08/2020 

Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has been suspended from work under a decision freshly signed by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

UN Security Council looks into situation in Lebanon, Sudan
UN Security Council looks into situation in Lebanon, Sudan
POLITICSicon  12/08/2020 

The UN Security Council (UNSC) held an online meeting on August 11 to discuss the situation in Lebanon and recent developments in the Darfur region of Sudan.

Condolences to Vietnam over former Party leader’s passing
Condolences to Vietnam over former Party leader’s passing
POLITICSicon  11/08/2020 

Top leaders of China, Laos, Cambodia and Cuba have extended their profound condolences to Vietnamese Party and State leaders, people and family of former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam 

Vietnam lauds Canada’s support to ASEAN in COVID-19 fight
Vietnam lauds Canada’s support to ASEAN in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  12/08/2020 

As ASEAN Chair 2020, Vietnam lauded Canada’s support to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the fight against COVID-19 at the virtual 17th ASEAN-Canada Dialogue on August 11.

Draft bill proposes easing requirements for residency in major cities
Draft bill proposes easing requirements for residency in major cities
POLITICSicon  11/08/2020 

The need to have extra requirements for people when applying for regular residency in cities affiliated to the central Government, also known as centrally-run cities like Hanoi or HCM City, 

Remarkable milestones of ASEAN
Remarkable milestones of ASEAN
POLITICSicon  11/08/2020 

Since its official establishment in 1967, the Assocation of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has obtained several achievements.

Vietnam supports UNSC’s resolution for peace, security in Guinea-Bissau
Vietnam supports UNSC’s resolution for peace, security in Guinea-Bissau
POLITICSicon  11/08/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the UN, has reaffirmed Vietnam’s support for the implementation of duties of the UN Integrated Peacebuilding Office in Guinea-Bissau (UNIOGBIS) 

National mourning for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu
National mourning for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu
POLITICSicon  10/08/2020 

Former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Le Kha Phieu passed away at 2.52am on August 7 and his funeral will be held as national mourning, according to a special communiqué issued on Monday.

E-government growth to closely connect with smart city, digital transformation
E-government growth to closely connect with smart city, digital transformation
POLITICSicon  10/08/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has just held a consultation session with businesses about proper strategies for e-government development in the period from 2021 – 2025, with a vision to 2030.

ASEAN Foreign Ministers release statement on regional peace, stability
ASEAN Foreign Ministers release statement on regional peace, stability
POLITICSicon  09/08/2020 

For the first time ASEAN Foreign Ministers on August 8 issued a statement on the importance of maintaining peace and stability in Southeast Asia. Following is the full text of the statement:

Freedom of belief and religion respected in Vietnam
Freedom of belief and religion respected in Vietnam
POLITICSicon  09/08/2020 

Although hostile forces against the Vietnamese Party and State always distort that religion is oppressed in Vietnam, legal religious activities are respected in Vietnam and practiced nationwide.

ASEAN celebrates 53rd founding anniversary
ASEAN celebrates 53rd founding anniversary
POLITICSicon  09/08/2020 

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)’s Secretariat held a virtual ceremony on Saturday to mark the bloc’s 53rd founding anniversary under the theme “ASEAN 53: A Cohesive Journey to Recovery”.

Beirut explosion: Donors pledge aid for Lebanon but want reform
Beirut explosion: Donors pledge aid for Lebanon but want reform
POLITICSicon  10/08/2020 

World leaders promise an aid package after the huge Beirut blast, as clashes again erupt in the city.

Vietnam actively contributes to strengthening ASEAN solidarity
Vietnam actively contributes to strengthening ASEAN solidarity
POLITICSicon  09/08/2020 

Since joining the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) 25 years ago, Vietnam has rapidly integrated and deeply participated in all cooperation areas of ASEAN, 

PM Phuc's ASEAN Day Message: Think Community, Act Community
PM Phuc's ASEAN Day Message: Think Community, Act Community
POLITICSicon  09/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has rolled out a message on the occasion of the 53rd founding anniversary of ASEAN and the 25th anniversary of Vietnam’s ASEAN membership.

NA Standing Committee to convene 47th meeting next week
NA Standing Committee to convene 47th meeting next week
POLITICSicon  09/08/2020 

The 47th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee (NASC) will take place at the NA Building in Hanoi from August 10-12.

ASEAN's relations with partners develop strongly and practically: Official
ASEAN's relations with partners develop strongly and practically: Official
POLITICSicon  09/08/2020 

Over the past 53 years, ASEAN's foreign relations have been expanded towards deeper and more practical orientations, helping to ensure peace, security, stability, cooperation and development

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 