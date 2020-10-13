PM Phuc invites Japanese counterpart to visit Vietnam soon

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc invited his Japanese counterpart Suga Yoshihide to visit Vietnam at a convenient time during their phone talks on October 12.

On behalf of the Government and people of Vietnam, PM Phuc once again congratulated Suga Yoshihide on being elected as Japanese PM.

Vietnam always regards Japan as its strategic, important and long-term partner and wishes, together with the country, to step up bilateral cooperation as well as cooperation in regional and international issues of shared concern, for the interests of the two peoples, and contributing to peace, stability and cooperation in the region and the world as a whole, Phuc told the Japanese official.

He expressed his gratitude for Japan’s valuable support for Vietnam in containing with the COVID-19 pandemic and hopes that the two sides will continue offering mutual support to roll back the pandemic.

The Japanese diplomat, in turn, showed his elation at strong development in bilateral ties and affirmed that Japan treasures and desires to take the bilateral cooperation to new heights.

He was appreciative of the role and position of Vietnam in the region and the world, adding that his nation will boost closer collaboration with the Southeast Asian nation for the success of the forthcoming ASEAN Summit.

He also extended his sympathy to residents in central Vietnam who are suffering huge losses caused by severe flooding.

He also extended his sympathy to residents in central Vietnam who are suffering huge losses caused by severe flooding.