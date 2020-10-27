Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/10/2020 17:01:22 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

PM Phuc said VN does not devaluate currency, urges objective assessment from the US

27/10/2020    15:50 GMT+7

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Monday told the visiting CEO of the US International Development Finance Corporation Adam Boehler that Vietnam does not devalue its currency to generate an unfair trade advantage.

PM Phuc said VN does not devaluate currency, urges objective assessment from the US
Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception in Hanoi on Monday for the CEO of the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), Adam Boehler, and representatives from the US Department of Treasury (USDT), Department of Commerce, and the US Export-Import Bank (US EximBank). — VNA/VNS Photo Thong Nhat

The high-level delegation visit – including representatives from the US Department of Treasury (USDT), Department of Commerce, and the US Export-Import Bank (US EximBank) – takes place as the US Government earlier launched a currency manipulation investigation against Vietnam which it deemed causing harms to US commerce given the large trade surplus with the US, an allegation Vietnam has strongly disputed.

The Vietnamese Government leader stressed that it is not the purpose of Vietnam’s currency policies to create a competitive advantage for exports in international trade or support specific industries, in addition to the fact that currency devaluation could undermine its macroeconomic stability, people’s trust and investors’ confidence, resulting in “great harm to the economy.”

PM Phuc affirmed that Vietnam aims to maintain financial stability, prevent shocks and limit impacts from external factors through flexible management of currency tools.

The State Bank of Vietnam manages the exchange rate policy within the framework of a general monetary policy in order to achieve the overarching goal of maintaining macroeconomic stability.

PM Phuc asked the Director General of DFC to “have talks” with the President of the United States Donald Trump, the US Trade Representative (USTR) and other US agencies to assist Vietnam in implementing the Action Plan towards balanced trade that was agreed by the two sides at the end of 2019 and have a more “objective assessment of the real situation in Vietnam” to serve the end goal of appropriate bilateral cooperation, mutual benefit, mutual development in line with the US commitments to a strong, independent and prosperous Vietnam, and the US-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership.

Despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two countries’ relations in recent times continued to flourish, with the highest level leaders maintaining meaningful exchanges via letters and telephone conversations as well as delegation exchanges, PM Phuc said.

He noted that the Vietnamese Government always supports and accompanies the business communities of the two countries in orientating, connecting, and improving investment efficiency.

Ministries, sectors, and localities in Vietnam create the most favourable conditions possible for US businesses to invest and do business in the country, he added, asking that the DFC soon invest in major projects, such as the North-South Expressway and Long Thanh International Airport, the Vietnamese Government leader remarked.

The PM emphasised that Vietnam attaches great importance to and highly values the US’ active participation in the US-Mekong Partnership.

The DFC’s investment expansion into the Mekong region will be the foundation for building a dynamic, resilient, and sustainable Mekong region and a strong ASEAN, he noted.

Vietnam and the US are co-chairs of the US-Mekong Partnership in 2020, so it is necessary to organise a summit shortly, he said.

He suggested that the DFC and relevant Vietnamese agencies identify investment opportunities in potential infrastructure and energy projects and those with high technology content in Vietnam and the Mekong region.

 

For his part, Adam Boehler said he is glad to visit Vietnam and conveyed the greetings from US President Donald Trump to PM Phuc.

This overseas visit comprises an unprecedented number of representatives from many sectors and industries, Boehler noted.

Boehler emphasised US-Vietnam close cooperation partnership and reaffirmed US’ commitment to Vietnam, a country holding an important role in ASEAN, and the US’ support for Vietnam’s position on the South China Sea (known in Vietnam as the East Sea) issue.

Boehler revealed that the DFC will increase its investment in Vietnam in the future, saying that the US EximBank also wants to further strengthen cooperation with the country.

He noted that the two countries have made positive progress in energy cooperation through ongoing projects, adding that the DFC is also looking for investment opportunities in Vietnam’s infrastructure.

At the reception, Kimberly A. Reed, Chairman of US EximBank, expressed the wish to boost US exports to Vietnam and hoped for stronger cooperation between the two countries.

The US Congress has approved a new tool for the bank to promote cooperation with other countries, including Vietnam, she said, noting that the bank can provide financial support in terms of renewable energy, transportation, aviation, health, agriculture, and 5G technology.

Meanwhile, the USDT representative hoped that the two countries would expand cooperation in private economic areas, and ties with the State Bank of Vietnam. The Department of Commerce said the two sides can promote partnership in aviation, healthcare services, and infrastructure development.

Two-way trade between Vietnam and the US has increased more than 170-fold since 1995. US exports to Vietnam are growing at the fastest rate of all its Southeast Asian partners. Many US businesses are investing and doing business in Vietnam, with the US among the 10 largest investment partners in the Southeast Asian country.  VNS

Vietnam-US relations at level no one could imagine 25 years ago: Ambassador

Vietnam-US relations at level no one could imagine 25 years ago: Ambassador

Vietnam-US relations have reached a level in both scope and scale that no one could have imagined 25 years ago, 

Vietnam-US relations to build on new milestone

Vietnam-US relations to build on new milestone

With Vietnam and the United States celebrating their 25th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations, US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel J. Kritenbrink talked about the economic achievements brought about by the relations of both countries.

 
 

Other News

.
HCM City’s urban administration model discussed at NA’s 10th sitting
HCM City’s urban administration model discussed at NA’s 10th sitting
POLITICSicon  8 giờ trước 

A draft resolution on the urban administration model in Ho Chi Minh City was mulled over during the 10th sitting of the 14th National Assembly on October 26.

Most pressing crimes handled: Gov’t report at NA session
Most pressing crimes handled: Gov’t report at NA session
POLITICSicon  7 giờ trước 

Minister of Public Security General To Lam presented a Government report on the prevention and control of crime and legal violations this year during the 14th NA’s ongoing 10th session on October 26.

Vietnam joins US-led Call to Action on Women’s Economic Empowerment
Vietnam joins US-led Call to Action on Women’s Economic Empowerment
POLITICSicon  26/10/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has represented Vietnam to sign the new US-led Call to Action on Women’s Economic Empowerment, together with other 31 UN member states.

Environmental impact asessment of investment projects highlighted at NA discussion
Environmental impact asessment of investment projects highlighted at NA discussion
POLITICSicon  24/10/2020 

Deputies at the 14th National Assembly debated a number of contents of the draft revised Law on Environmental Protection, including the classification of projects basing on impact to the environment, 

Vietnam is an important factor in Japan's foreign policy
Vietnam is an important factor in Japan's foreign policy
FEATUREicon  26/10/2020 

The current Vietnam-Japan relationship is a broad strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia. Vietnam will be an important factor in Japan's foreign policy.

NA deputies discuss draft resolution on joining UN peacekeeping operations
NA deputies discuss draft resolution on joining UN peacekeeping operations
POLITICSicon  25/10/2020 

Deputies at the 14th National Assembly on October 24 gave opinions on a draft resolution on Vietnam’s engagement in UN peacekeeping operations, as part of the ongoing NA’s 10th session.

Why Japanese PM chose Vietnam as the first destination
Why Japanese PM chose Vietnam as the first destination
FEATUREicon  25/10/2020 

Vietnam is the top destination for Japanese investment and among the Southeast Asian markets that Tokyo wants Japanese companies to invest in.

Deputies call for greater access to information on HIV-infected people
Deputies call for greater access to information on HIV-infected people
POLITICSicon  24/10/2020 

The majority of lawmakers agreed that the amended Law on HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control should increase the number of people who can access information on HIV-infected people at a National Assembly discussion on Friday.

NA deputies divided over power cut-off penalty
NA deputies divided over power cut-off penalty
POLITICSicon  24/10/2020 

The controversial penalty relating to cutting off electricity and water supply imposed on individuals and organisations that commit violations divided NA deputies as they discussed the draft revised Law on Handling Administrative Violations.

Czech Republic to set up Consulate General in HCM City
Czech Republic to set up Consulate General in HCM City
POLITICSicon  24/10/2020 

The Czech Republic will soon establish a Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, to promote economic-cultural activities and consular work, Czech Deputy Ambassador to Vietnam Lukas Musil said on October 23.

Legislators discuss access to information about HIV/AIDS patients
Legislators discuss access to information about HIV/AIDS patients
POLITICSicon  24/10/2020 

Most National Assembly (NA) deputies agreed on the need to issue a law amending and supplementing a number of articles in the Law on HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control, on the fourth day of the legislature’s 10th sitting, on October 23.

Vietnamese, Malaysian foreign ministers hold virtual talks
Vietnamese, Malaysian foreign ministers hold virtual talks
POLITICSicon  24/10/2020 

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh held virtual talks with Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein on October 23 

Vietnam, Indonesia call for peaceful solutions to Abyei issue
Vietnam, Indonesia call for peaceful solutions to Abyei issue
POLITICSicon  23/10/2020 

The United Nations Security Council on October 22 held a meeting on the situation in Abyei, disputed between Sudan and South Sudan, 

Lawmakers to scrutinise two draft laws on October 23
Lawmakers to scrutinise two draft laws on October 23
POLITICSicon  23/10/2020 

Legislators will debate online the draft law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control in the morning of October 23, the fourth day of the legislature’s 10th sitting.

Three more Vietnamese officers to join UN peacekeeping missions
Three more Vietnamese officers to join UN peacekeeping missions
POLITICSicon  23/10/2020 

The Ministry of Defence held a ceremony on October 22 to assign three officers to join the UN peacekeeping missions in South Sudan and the Central African Republic.

Localities convene Party congresses for 2020-2025 tenure
Localities convene Party congresses for 2020-2025 tenure
POLITICSicon  22/10/2020 

The Ninh Binh Provincial Party Committee officially convened its 22nd congress for the 2020-2025 tenure on October 21.

ASEAN, UN officials gather at ministerial meeting
ASEAN, UN officials gather at ministerial meeting
POLITICSicon  22/10/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh chaired the online ASEAN-United Nations Ministerial Meeting on October 21 

NA deputies mulls over two bills
NA deputies mulls over two bills
POLITICSicon  22/10/2020 

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee continued its 10th session in Hanoi on October 22, giving opinions on a draft revised Law on Handling Administrative Violations and a draft Law on International Agreement.

National aspiration key to the country’s development: official
National aspiration key to the country’s development: official
POLITICSicon  22/10/2020 

The aspiration for a prosperous and happy country was one of the main points of the draft Political Report submitted to the 13th National Party Congress,

Govt proposes deferring minimum salary hike in 2021
Govt proposes deferring minimum salary hike in 2021
POLITICSicon  21/10/2020 

The Government has proposed maintaining the monthly minimum salary at VND1.49 million in 2021, instead of increasing it to VND1.6 million as proposed earlier.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 