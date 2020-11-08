Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/11/2020 14:41:17 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

PM requires newly-appointed Vietnamese ambassadors to deepen cooperation with foreign countries

08/11/2020    12:17 GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has required newly-appointed Ambassadors and heads of Vietnamese representative offices abroad to work to deepen cooperative ties with foreign countries and territories.

At a reception on November 7 for the diplomats before they take up their duties abroad, the PM stressed that Vietnam is in a very important stage of development that needs great resources.

PM requires newly-appointed Vietnamese ambassadors to deepen cooperation with foreign countries

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the reception

He urged the diplomats to do their best to secure resources for national development, especially Official Development Assistance (ODA) and foreign direct investment (FDI), among others.

He asked the diplomats to closely follow the Party and State’s foreign policy of multilateralisation and diversification of external relations, active and proactive international integration, and being a reliable friend and partner as well as a responsible member of the international community.

 

The Government leader also said the diplomats should engage in strategic study and forecast work, and research new development models that can be applied in Vietnam.

On behalf of the diplomats, newly-appointed Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi vowed to make the greatest efforts to fulfill the tasks assigned to them by the Party and the State.

VNA

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosts UK Ministers

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosts UK Ministers

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc on September 30 received Greg Hands, Minister of State for Trade Policy in the Department for International Trade of the UK and President of Enterprize Energy Group Ian Raymond Hatton, 

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam saves US$640 million per year through administrative reform and e-government
Vietnam saves US$640 million per year through administrative reform and e-government
POLITICSicon  3 giờ trước 

Over 1,000 administrative procedures, 3,893 out of 6,191 business conditions and 6,776 out of 9,926 categories of goods subject to specialized inspection have been simplified or removed in four years.

Vietnam, Australia advance relations with three-pillar strategic action plan
Vietnam, Australia advance relations with three-pillar strategic action plan
POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

The action plan lays the foundation for the upgrade to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

RoK officially opens Consulate General in Da Nang
RoK officially opens Consulate General in Da Nang
POLITICSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Consulate General of the Republic of Korea (RoK) was officially opened in central Da Nang city on November 6.

Breakthrough in economic reform and restructuring in the coming time
Breakthrough in economic reform and restructuring in the coming time
FEATUREicon  7 giờ trước 

Commenting on the draft documents submitted to the upcoming 13th National Party Congress, VietNamNet introduces the opinions of Dr. Nguyen Dinh Cung, former Director of the Central Institute for Economic Management.

Detailed flood, landslide risk maps to be created: Deputy PM
Detailed flood, landslide risk maps to be created: Deputy PM
POLITICSicon  20 giờ trước 

Creating more detailed flood and landslide risk maps is among the solutions the Government will carry out in the time ahead to cope with possible natural disasters, Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung said on November 6.

Large scale 5G rollout expected in 2021: information minister
Large scale 5G rollout expected in 2021: information minister
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam has not fallen behind in launching a 5G network, having completed a technical pilot last year, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said while being grilled in the Q&A session at the 14th National Assembly.

With COVID-19 vaccine prospects uncertain, VN committed to prevention measures and safe living
With COVID-19 vaccine prospects uncertain, VN committed to prevention measures and safe living
POLITICSicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam will continue to focus on COVID-19 prevention measures and safe living during the pandemic.

PM holds phone talks with Thai counterpart
PM holds phone talks with Thai counterpart
POLITICSicon  06/11/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc spoke with his Thai counterpart Prayut Chan-o-cha by phone on November 6 on bilateral ties and regional cooperation ahead of the 37th ASEAN Summit.

NA deputies scrutinise budget for new textbooks
NA deputies scrutinise budget for new textbooks
POLITICSicon  19 giờ trước 

Deputies posed a range of questions to Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha in the Q&A session at the ongoing 10th sitting of the 14th National Assembly (NA) in Hanoi on November 6.

Vietnam, Singapore convene 11th defence policy dialogue
Vietnam, Singapore convene 11th defence policy dialogue
POLITICSicon  07/11/2020 

Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh and Permanent Secretary of Defence of Singapore Chan Heng Kee co-chaired the 11th Vietnam – Singapore defence policy dialogue in the island state on November 6.

VN and Australia signs strategic partnership action plan
VN and Australia signs strategic partnership action plan
POLITICSicon  06/11/2020 

Vietnam and Australia on Thursday signed an action plan to implement the Strategic Partnership between the two countries for 2020-23 period.

A tough road awaits the new US President
A tough road awaits the new US President
FEATUREicon  07/11/2020 

Any newly-elected US President will have to face two great challenges. The first is to deal with the problem between pandemic control and socio-economic development. The second is how to close the division and strengthen solidarity within America.

37th ASEAN Summit, related meetings slated for November 12-15
37th ASEAN Summit, related meetings slated for November 12-15
POLITICSicon  07/11/2020 

As Chair of ASEAN 2020, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will preside over the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings, which will be held via video conference from November 12-15, 

Vietnamese official elected as President of Council of ASEAN Chief Justices
Vietnamese official elected as President of Council of ASEAN Chief Justices
POLITICSicon  06/11/2020 

Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court of Vietnam Nguyen Hoa Binh was elected as President of the Council of ASEAN Chief Justices (CACJ) for the 2020-2021 tenure during the eight meeting of the council on November 5.

Vietnam backs peaceful settlement of maritime disputes
Vietnam backs peaceful settlement of maritime disputes
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  06/11/2020 

The country always supports the peaceful settlement of territorial disputes on the basis of respect for international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Vietnam, Indonesia support long-term measures for Bosnia – Herzegovina
Vietnam, Indonesia support long-term measures for Bosnia – Herzegovina
POLITICSicon  06/11/2020 

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on November 5 held its annual meeting on the situation in Bosnia – Herzegovina, during which Vietnam and Indonesia affirmed their respect for independence, 

ASEAN navy chiefs call for stronger co-operation
ASEAN navy chiefs call for stronger co-operation
POLITICSicon  06/11/2020 

International co-operation at sea, manifested by the co-ordination of actions among countries at bilateral, regional and global levels, 

Review finds HCM City socio-economic performance not much affected by pandemic
Review finds HCM City socio-economic performance not much affected by pandemic
POLITICSicon  06/11/2020 

Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee has called for continued efforts in supporting individuals and enterprises affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and achieving the year’s socio-economic targets.

22 new Secretaries of provincial, municipal Party Committees for 2020-2025 tenure
22 new Secretaries of provincial, municipal Party Committees for 2020-2025 tenure
POLITICSicon  05/11/2020 

22 secretaries of provincial, municipal party committees have been newly elected for the 2020-2025 tenure.

Lawmakers raise concerns over quality of controversial textbooks, demanded accountability
Lawmakers raise concerns over quality of controversial textbooks, demanded accountability
POLITICSicon  05/11/2020 

Many National Assembly (NA) deputies raised concerns over the quality of the first-grade textbook set and demanded accountability for the issue in the plenary session on socio-economic issues on Wednesday in Hanoi.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 